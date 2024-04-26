Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mehul Patel - Vice President, Investor Relations
Christian Koch - Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Zdimal - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Wojs - Baird
Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs
Garik Shmois - Loop Capital
Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer
Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies
David MacGregor - Longbow Research
Adam Baumgarten - Zelman

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Constantine and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Carlisle Companies First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Jim Giannakouros, Carlisle's Vice President of Investor Relations. Jim, please go ahead.

Mehul Patel

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I want to welcome all of you today to Carlisle's first quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm Mehul Patel. I'm Head of Investor Relations. We released today our first quarter 2024 financial results, and you can find both our press release and the presentation for today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website.

On the call with me today we have Chris Koch, he is our Board Chair, President and CEO; along with Kevin Zdimal, who is our CFO. Today's call will begin with Chris. He will provide highlights of our results along with an update on our key accomplishments, and then Kevin will follow up with an overview on our financial performance and provide an update on our outlook for 2024.

Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the line for questions, but before we begin, please refer

