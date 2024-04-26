The Creative Drone/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Business

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is a crop protection company that produces insecticide, herbicide, and fungicide active ingredients and product formulations. The company is operating five active ingredient plants, 16 formulation and packaging sites and its products are sold in over 100 countries, signifying its global reach.

FMC Revenue Breakdown (FMC - 10K Filing) Product Portfolio (FMC - 10K Filing)

Like many other companies in the manufacturing space, FMC also suffered in 2023 due to inventory destocking, which we consider more as a stagnation in the new inventory buildup. The resulting ~23% decline in revenues naturally provokes a question on the base case revenues that could be considered for any future projections. We will discuss that in the financial performance section later during the article.

The following infographics show the year-round application of the FMC products in different regions globally, classified for the top 5 crops.

FMC Top 5 Crops - Asia (FMC Investor Day - 2023) FMC Top 5 Crops - EMEA (FMC Investor Day - 2023) FMC Top 5 Crops - Latin America (FMC Investor Day - 2023) FMC Top 5 Crops - North America (FMC Investor Day 2023)

Crop Protection Market Outlook

Historically, the crop protection market has grown at a stable rate of 3% p.a. since 1980 with periods of growth followed by a short pause lasting a few years. The longest decline was between 1996-2002 but since any correction has lasted a maximum of 2 years. The sharp increase in 2022 was driven by post-Covid supply challenges, price increases and inventory build across industries. In addition, further support came from the strong uptrend in wheat price, which reached its highest ever, and corn, soybean that reached their highest point since 2012. The increase in biofuels and animal protein demand was another major factor along food demand which rose as a result of a 15% growth in world population during 2010-2022.

The adjustment in 2023 resulted in the crop protection market size at US$60bn, which will probably be the level we will see in the short term (1-2 years). In our view, once the inventory levels normalize post 2023-24 destocking, the growth should return to 3% p.a. providing the tailwind needed for the revenue growth to resume.

Crop Protection Market Outlook (FMC - Investor Day 2023)

Expiring Patents

The FMC product portfolio has two key molecules, Rynaxypyr (chlorantraniliprole) and Cyazypyr (cyantraniliprole) actives. The combined annual revenues from these was reported at US$1.8 billion in 2023, which is roughly 40% of their total revenues. Both these have their patents registered and enforced globally, however Rynaxypyr patent started expiring in late 2022 in some countries, followed by the competitive generic products in those markets. The patent expiry for Cyazypyr is expected to start in late 2024 and we expect similar competitive headwinds building up in that segment.

The key mitigant towards such risks is a continuous addition of new products, which as discussed earlier, the company is already working on. The following infographic was shared during the investor day held in Nov 2023 as part of the 10-year strategic plan.

R&D Approach (FMC - Investor Day 2023)

It is projected that 50% of the revenues in 2033 would come from diamide (Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr) portfolio, registering a higher growth rate than the 3% growth outlook for the overall insecticide market.

New Product Introductions - Revenue Outlook (FMC - Investor Day 2023)

We would be keen to see the cannibalistic impact of the new product initiatives on its existing product portfolio, but the demand for their products seems to be relatively inelastic since it associated with agriculture. The cyclical headwinds may affect the price and volumes but those could be taken as an opportunity rather than considered a franchise risk.

What may be considered a potential franchise risk is a persistent lack of (or delays in) innovation and new product launches. FMC has over 20 new active areas in discovery and 18 new active ingredients in development. Approximately $590 million (14% of total revenue) in 2023 sales came from products launched in the last five years. In 2023, the company had new product launches in Brazil, and in the United States. In addition, products launched in 2023 accounted for approximately $146 million (3% of total) in sales.

The company has a strong history of successful product launches in the past and the ability to grow revenues fast for those new products and markets.

Past Product Portfolio Evolution (FMC - Investor Day 2023)

Subsequently, we can hope that the company would repeat the past performance, however as you can see, most of the launches are not expected before the year 2026. Any delays compared to the new product launch plans could cause additional volatility in the stock price if the competitive generic products keep growing their market share. We would take those periods as an opportunity to accumulate if the long-term dynamics appear to be on course.

New Product Launch Calendar (FMC - Investor Day 2023)

Therefore, the most crucial performance indicator we would be monitoring over the next 12 months is the evolution of sales from these new product launches. At the moment the decline in revenues during 2023 could be attributed largely towards inventory destocking, however the situation should be more clear during 2023-24 period on the company’s ability to replace any volumes to the generic products.

Valuation

The company was able to ride the post-Covid tailwinds, powered by the supply chain related challenges. Yet the margins were lower than the prior years and it is expected that the margins would be continue on the downtrend for the next couple of years. The R&D related pressures to supplement a potential decline due to patent expiry could cause some investor discomfort with the revenue or earnings misses.

Profitability Margins (Seeking Alpha)

The stock is currently trading at forward PE multiple of 15.72x at an EPS forecast of 3.82, a decline of over 40% from the year 2022 and even lower than the EPS in the year 2019. We ran the sensitivity analysis on the potential IRR that could be achieved at various levels of earnings growth (using mid-point on company’s EPS guidance for the year 2024 as the base).

Yebuna Estimates

The returns don’t seem very impressive at the last close price of $58.40 but become a lot more attractive at a lower price level, say for example $50 per share, which may be reached in case of a broader market weakness or a bigger miss by the company on 1Q’2024 EPS.

Yebuna Estimates

Conclusion

The crop protection business has possibly entered a cyclical downturn, that should be bottom out in 12-18 months but FMC’s performance on the new product initiatives is extremely important to have a favourable outlook on the company in the long-run. A lower target entry price would provide enough of a risk cover to mitigate against a potentially persistent erosion in profitability.

Disclaimer: The opinion in this document is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment professional as to the suitability of such investments for his or her specific situation.