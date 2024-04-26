RapidEye

Last month, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) reported remarkable data for MM120 (lysergide d-tartrate: aka LSD tartrate). The data were so remarkable that the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Let's put the announcement into context with both the potential market of this new therapy, along with analysis of the company. My conclusion is that MindMed is putting forward a valuable therapy, but investors at these prices may be disappointed. Clinical trials of a new drug are an exceptionally risky venture and while the market for these products is vast, the chances that these markets will be captured is priced into the stock.

High levels of anxiety have profound implications and costs. Sadly, 19.1% of adults in the United States have reported an anxiety disorder in the past year, while an estimated 31.3% of adults in the United States experience any anxiety disorder at some point in their lives. By gender, females (23.4%) have a higher incidence than males (14.3%) for suffering from anxiety within the past 12-month period.

Figure 1: Prevalence of Past Year Reporting of Any Anxiety Disorder (NIH)

The manifestation of anxiety disorder can range from mild to severe. Symptoms may include: panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, agoraphobia, specific phobia, social anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder or separation anxiety disorder. Anxiety disorders can interfere with daily activities, such as job performance, school, work, and relationships.

As such, there is a major unmet need for drugs that treat anxiety. The cost to society runs into the billions of dollars. In fact, GAD patients are on the high end with their mean annual medical costs reaching $2138, higher than for other anxiety disorders. If even a small fraction of that cost could be differed, a new drug to treat anxiety could create major value, both for patients and society.

Classical psychedelics are at the forefront of MindMed's portfolio. Indeed, LSD D-tartrate (MM120) is their most advanced drug for treatment of GAD, with several other drugs in some stage of development.

MindMed's Portfolio ( Psychedelic Medicine & Therapies | MindMed)

At first, I was quick to downplay this strategy. After all, LSD is not new and questions of patentability arise. Furthermore, it seems like a long-shot for a drug like LSD to be capable of treating generalized anxiety. If this were the case, wouldn't it have been discovered in the 1960s?

However, a new development forced me to challenge this preconceived notion. As mentioned above, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for LSD D-tartrate (MM120). This pivotal phase 2b trial demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement on the Hamilton Anxiety rating scale (HAM-A) compared to the placebo. The excitement from this announcement was palpable and according to David Feifel, MD, PhD:

I've conducted clinical research studies in psychiatry for over two decades and have seen studies of many drugs under development for the treatment of anxiety. That MM120 exhibited rapid and robust efficacy, solidly sustained for 12 weeks after a single dose, is truly remarkable. These results suggest the potential MM120 has in the treatment of anxiety, and those of us who struggle every day to alleviate anxiety in our patients look forward to seeing results from future Phase 3 trials.

Clearly, the experts running the clinical trial are impressed by the results. To summarize:

MM120 met both its primary and secondary endpoints. A 100ug dose achieved the highest level of clinical activity and demonstrated a 7.6-point reduction in HAM-A scores compared to placebo at week 4. The reduction was rapid and durable on day 2, lasting through week 4 with no loss of activity observed.

It is noteworthy how small the doses of MM120 are in the study. A microgram (UG) is a unit of mass equivalent to 1/1000 of a gram, or approximately a speck of dust. Thus, a dose of MM120 as a tartrate salt could be considered a "micro-dose," of 100 specks of dust: a very small amount of a drug used to test or benefit from it physiological action, while minimizing undesirable side effects. The results of MindMed's Phase 2b study can be found here, to summarize:

First, searching MM120 on FDA.gov returns two studies, one in the US and the other in the EU (Netherlands), the valuation analysis below ignores markets outside the US

studies, one in the US and the other in the EU (Netherlands), the valuation analysis below ignores markets outside the US 200 male and female subjects were treated with MM120 in 25, 50, 100 or 200ug (UG)

The study contains an arm of placebo (a sugar pill), tested against arms dosed with MM120 at 25, 50, 100 or 200ug respectively

Patients were selected at approximately 20 locations across the US to recruit 198 patients (initial study design was for 200)

While the exact study results have not been posted, the results resulted in the FDA Fast-Tracking MM120

Given MM120 not completely understood pharmacology, this represented a major step forward, indicating that experts were greatly impressed by the drug's safety and efficacy

The outcome of this Phase 2b study was to fast-track a pivotal Phase 3 study prior to commercialization of MM120. Should this study prove successful, commercialization of the drug would follow. Referring to the most recent investor presentation, there should be substantial upside for the company should this Phase 3 study prove successful.

MindMed: Huge Potential in GAD (MindMed Investor Presentation - Feb 13th 2024, Page 8)

Generalized anxiety disorder (or GAD, as discussed above) is observed in ~20 million US adults, with 77% being moderate to severe. While 13 million receive treatment, half do not respond to first-line treatment. As established above, the average GAD patient costs over $2000 to treat.

Interestingly, the investor presentation also showed heightened efficiency for lower doses of MM120. Highlighting the 'microdosing' strategy. The strategy appears to be remarkably successful in Phase 2b, but it should be cautioned that a pivotal and larger Phase 3 study will be required prior to commercialization and eventual profits. Phase 3 clinical trials "are designed by researchers to show whether or not a product is a beneficial treatment," in this case to patients suffering from GAD.

MindMed Microdosing Strategy (MindMed Investor Presentation - Feb 13th 2024, Page 12)

According to the investor presentation, two pivotal clinical trials are planned for MM120, with the first anticipated to open enrollment in the second half of 2024. The Phase 3 will be in a larger number of patients in order to demonstrate robust efficacy for the drug. Investors must be mindful that these Phase 3 studies have several risks:

Clinical Trials are incredibly expensive: Looking at MindMed's balance sheet, there is only $99.7M in cash and equivalents. This may not be sufficient to fund a full Phase 3 study, thus requiring the company to raise further cash.

Looking at MindMed's balance sheet, there is only $99.7M in cash and equivalents. This may not be sufficient to fund a full Phase 3 study, thus requiring the company to raise further cash. MindMed already has $46.4M in total liabilities, leaving around ~$54M to proceed with Phase 3. The median expense of a Phase 3 study is $19M, but two trials are proceeding, and more assets are in development, thus $54M may not be sufficient to reach commercialization of MM120.

$46.4M in total liabilities, leaving around ~$54M to proceed with Phase 3. The median expense of a Phase 3 study is $19M, but two trials are proceeding, and more assets are in development, thus $54M may not be sufficient to reach commercialization of MM120. Clinical Trials are incredibly time-consuming: The average Phase 3 study requires between 1 and 4 years prior to commercialization of a drug

The average Phase 3 study requires between 1 and 4 years prior to commercialization of a drug Neuroscience studies, especially Phase 3, are notoriously unpredictable and could be longer and more expensive than the median (e.g., Alzheimer's). In fact, according to Astellas Phase 3 may last 4 to 5 years.

especially Phase 3, are notoriously unpredictable and could be longer and more expensive than the median (e.g., Alzheimer's). In fact, according to Astellas Phase 3 may last 4 to 5 years. Clinical Trials are Often Unsuccessful: The probability of success for a Phase 3 study is only 70-73% on average

There are clearly many considerations and risks to an investment in MindMed. Based on the above considerations, the chances of studies not being successful or the company not executing, I estimate the chances of success at a maximum of 50%. The present market capitalization of MindMed is $612M, but discounting with the odds of success leads to a net-present value of $1.22B. While there are other assets in the portfolio besides MM120, I am only assigning value to their most advanced asset.

Let us consider the NPV of MM120, to accomplish this, a number of considerations must be made:

Total Addressable Market: if MindMed could monetize all patients in the US suffering from GAD who fail the first line of treatment (6.5M) this would be the maximum Total Addressable Market (TAM)

if MindMed could monetize all patients in the US suffering from GAD who fail the first line of treatment (6.5M) this would be the maximum Total Addressable Market (TAM) Penetration Rate: The maximum penetration rate will be highly dependent on societal acceptance, as LSD has a negative connotation historically, this rate should be expected to be low and would be a fraction of the TAM. The penetration rate for MM120 is set at 10%, but could be higher or lower depending on unpredictable factors

The maximum penetration rate will be highly dependent on societal acceptance, as LSD has a negative connotation historically, this rate should be expected to be low and would be a fraction of the TAM. The penetration rate for MM120 is set at 10%, but could be higher or lower depending on unpredictable factors Pricing: The average price for anxiety medications is $1,083.97 without insurance, this is approximately half the expected all-inclusive spend for GAD patients referenced above

The average price for anxiety medications is $1,083.97 without insurance, this is approximately half the expected all-inclusive spend for GAD patients referenced above Discount Rate: Depending on risk, the discount rate for biotechnology is 10-18%. For the purposes of this model, a high discount rate is applied because of the preponderance of risk-factors above (18%)

If 10% of patients 4-5 years out take MM120 with a 50% chance of commercial success, a revenue of approximately $700M would be expected beginning in 2029. The average patent life-time for a Small-Molecule Drug is now nine years from commercialization. A major risk factor to the company is that they do not own the structure of MM120, they own a patent on a salt form of the drug. As such, it may be possible for a generic competitor to demonstrate bioequivalence with another salt form and disrupt MindMed's market should these profits materialize.

Therefore, imagine steady sales of MM120 over nine years, from: 2029 through 2037, with sales increasing at the rate of inflation. Numerous costs are being ignored (CoGs), but these are generally low, as margins in the pharmaceutical industry are very high.

This very simple model returns a Net-Present-Value (NPV) of $1.35B for MindMed, approximately a 50% discount to the current market capitalization of the company, which stands at $612M. To reach this, consider a revenue for MM120 with a probability of success of 50%, a total addressable market of 6.5M persons, a penetration rate of 10% and an average price of $1084. This would mean after the drug's approval around 5 years hence, sales of $704M could be expected. At an 18% discount rate and neglecting other costs, the value of MM120 could be $1.35B over the lifetime of the drug.

Table 1: A Valuation Model for MM120 (Excel)

However, this model could still be overly optimistic for numerous reasons:

Legal Risks: LSD is a known drug. As such, a patent on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is not enforceable because MindMed did not discover the drug

LSD is a known drug. As such, a patent on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is not enforceable because MindMed did not discover the drug Formulation Patent: Because LSD is known and not patentable, MindMed is relying on a formulation patent of the tartrate salt. There is significant litigation risk in this approach, as generic pharmaceutical companies could attack this patent's novelty or discover formulations that are equally efficacious and bioequivalent

Because LSD is known and not patentable, MindMed is relying on a formulation patent of the tartrate salt. There is significant litigation risk in this approach, as generic pharmaceutical companies could attack this patent's novelty or discover formulations that are equally efficacious and bioequivalent Pharmaceutical Discounting: Few insurance companies pay the full list price for a drug, thus our $1084 average price for a course of treatment is likely optimistic.

In conclusion, MindMed has emerged as an exciting player in the burgeoning field of neuroscience. With MM120 as its most advanced drug, movement of the stock will undoubtably be highly dependent on the market's expectations regarding performance. While I applaud the company's innovative approach and the high unmet medical need of GAD, reservations remain about several uncertainties for the company's pipeline. Because the company has formulation patents on MM120, there is a chance of increased competition, perhaps sooner than the market is expecting. For this reason, I remain on the sidelines: eagerly hoping for the companies novel drugs to become available, or perhaps a more opportune time to buy stock in the company.

Disclaimer: All investment opportunities carry inherent risk, including potential loss of principle. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite before making any investment. The above discussion is an historical framework, not a prediction, and should not be considered investment advice.