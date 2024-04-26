Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Edenred (OTC:EDNMF) (OTC:EDNMY) is a small and undercovered company with a great valuation in the employee benefit/ticket restaurant business. The company has shown strong financials and double-digit operating revenue growth across all business lines and geographies. This company is one of the businesses I've been covering in France for a few years now, and where I have seen very good results. I have been very clear on the positivity I see for Edenred for some time, and because of that, I have been at a "BUY" for some time.

In this article I'll visit the company's latest results, to see what sort of future upside we may see here. But the feeling or the sentiment I want to leave you with here is the following; This is a successful investment for me, despite the "niche" appeal of the business.

It's in fact a very good business - and you can find my latest article before this one, on the company here, where you can confirm that I have been positive for some time.

Let's see what upside we have going forward.

Edenred - Results continue to be positive, and I believe in the company.

Why do I believe in this company? Why do I think that not only is Edenred performing well, but it will continue to grow on a forward basis?

Well, a few reasons.

This is a company with a wide moat. This is what I consider to be a market leader in its field, and one that is significantly undervalued - more on that later. Despite shareholder concerns over the past few months, the company managed revenue growth above 20% for the first quarter. Even if you entirely strip away interest income - which I consider to be an unfair thing to do - Edenred performed and delivered extremely well. (Source: Edenred IR)

Edenred IR (Edenred IR)

The company's guidance, which previously by some was seen as far too optimistic, now actually looks realistic, and this is obviously a positive. And it's not some niche or non-recurring segment or result that leads this top-line growth and underlying performance, but core operations - the benefits/engagement & mobility services. (Source: Edenred IR)

Edenred IR (Edenred IR)

The company's core and home market of France had some issues - mainly ongoing restructuring, which impacted the top-line growth for the company, but this is something I expect the company to solve on a forward basis.

Edenred also has macro advantages for itself going forward. The fact that interest rates seem likely to fall here is just one thing. I believe these economic macro changes will provide just the long-term foundation for growth that Edenred requires to go into the "next gear" - because I don't believe interest rates are going down as low as we've seen them in the past.

This is a world leader - a market leader in what is known as prepaid corporate services, with examples in employee benefits, meal vouchers, and the like. (Source: Edenred IR)

Edenred IR (Edenred IR)

This is a massively concentrated market, that I in fact know well. There are only a few that do this on an international scale. One is Edenred, the biggest. Sodexo has some operations, and comes in the second spot, with Alelo at the third. Brazil is a key region here - and these three players, to give you an example, control 90% of the overall national market - and this is just one example.

Edenred has representation and operations in over 40 countries, and in each of these markets, it's either number one or number two.

There are not many companies that beat this.

How has this been possible for Edenred? Well, good performance is certainly one thing - but the company also enjoyed a significant first-mover advantage, being one of the first businesses that did this in a network- sort of way, and now has a very strong network not only of clients/customers but of merchants that use its services. This has meant that Edenred has been able to compound at a CAGR of 8% over the last 10 years.(Source: Edenred IR)

Edenred IR (Edenred IR)

So, the company has been executing extremely well on its Beyond 2022-2025 strategy, managing growth opportunities, becoming a leader in Italy B2B mobility, and growth in Beyond Food and Beyond Fuel, with an ongoing share buyback operation valued at €300M over a 3-year period that's likely to provide some cushioning in this environment for the share price.

Edenred IR (Edenred IR)

I'm at a very good return for Edenred - and given the targets and outlook, I am in absolutely no hurry to rotate, sell or divest my position at this time. The company also relatively recently closed and decided on the acquisition of Spirii, a SaaS platform with EV charging solutions, as an asset for its portfolio. This is also what Edenred can, and is doing. Because of its scale, it can pick the chocolate out of the cookie of assets and operations that it wants and that it believes would add value. The same thing with the RB acquisition in Brazil. Edenred has a successful tradition of M&A's, as we can see in one of its core markets of Brazil, where the company thanks to organic and inorganic growth has built a multi-benefits platform that has made the company a market leader with over 130M annual users of public transportation, with 30% of the workforce using public transport, and it is a mandatory benefit for employees in this country.

This is what Edenred does, and a core part of why it is such an amazing investment at the right price.

I feel that perhaps I did not "beat the drum" for the company enough when it was very cheap - but I am trying to correct that mistake here, to make sure that you as an investor do not miss out on Edenred again, if the company becomes cheaper once again and buyable. However, given the current trends, I view the likelihood of this to be rather slim in the near term.

Let's look at what sort of risks & upsides we can see for this company after 1Q.

Edenred - 1Q24 risks & upsides going into 2024-2025.

Edenred bulls, such as myself, would point to the fact that Edenred caters to very basic needs. This is a cycle insulator and means that the company doesn't really see volatility like other companies in adjacent segments do. Over time, Edenred results tend towards relative stability - and if you know my work, you know that this is something that I like.

Because Edenred caters directly to businesses and not to governments or the like, its customers have very limited bargaining power. Over 60% of the company's clients have less than 200 employees, which leaves Edenred in a good position to set attractive terms for both parties, due to its scale. Also, the shift to digital systems for vouchers and benefits leaves the company's cost structure in an entirely new position. The adoption of digital here should accelerate company margins and act as a cost reducer, at least once the dual systems can be phased out. (Source: Edenred IR)

Bearish arguments?

Of course, they exist. Edenred is very France/Brazil-centric at this time, despite being international. The company is aware of this and is diversifying - Italy is an example of this. But concentration to any one country opens it to tax change risks. Such is the case in Sweden, where over 10-15 years ago, the entire voucher/benefit system was essentially made obsolete/unprofitable due to a tax change. It still exists, just in extremely small extents and nowhere near as big as it was 20 years ago.

There are also relatively front-loaded entry costs to new nations. The company needs to build up entirely new frameworks and processes when it goes into new nations, due to local and national tax laws - and this is a hampering on expansion.

Also, while the trend towards digital platforms is positive, it also means that entering the market becomes a lot easier - this is not necessarily a net positive in the end if one wants to look for risks.

Let's look at company valuation.

Edenred valuation - positive, though with some risks and less appeal.

Edenred is no longer as appealing as when I started writing about the business. Still, the last few months have seen the company's share price decline from highs, and that's one of the reasons that I thought this was a very good time to deliver an update. Because we're actually down for the past few months.

Edenred will likely never be a high-yielder. At 2.4% the company's dividend is more of a fringe benefit, even with projected increases it'll only reach close to 3% at today's price in 2026 and beyond. However, the combined upside if we are to value this company properly, is very high.(Source: FactSet)

Accounting for the company's significant moat, I continue to value it at 24-27x P/E. In my last article, we were at €53 - now we're at €45, and my PT remains conservatively at €62. I'm not changing it, because this is a development I already included in my estimate.

As of this time, I say that Edenred in fact has a significant continued upside, and I see the following as entirely possible for the investment.

F.A.S.T graphs Edenred Forecast (F.A.S.T graphs Edenred Forecast)

In my last article, I was positive about Edenred. In this article, I am also positive about the company, and I believe a 20-25% annualized rate of return, inclusive of dividends and capital appreciation is entirely possible. (Source: FactSet)

I say "BUY" with the following specifics and thesis for the coming year.

Thesis

The current thesis for Edenred continues to be a positive one even in April of 2024. The company is a market leader in employee engagement and rewards, with solid market-leading positions in incumbent and attractive geographies, including Europe and the USA. It's focusing on inorganic expansion, already catering to almost 10M new customers across Australia and South/Latin America with its most recent M&As.

The current valuation, while not close to as favorable as when I last called for a "BUY" for Edenred, could still make sense to you as a long-term investment with an eye to total return. There is double-digit potential in Edenred - over 21% annually even at 27x.

I give the company a fair value target of at least €62 for the long term, which still makes it a "BUY" here at this time, with an overall share price of €45.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company has a solid upside, provided you accept that the upside is primarily based on growth, not reversal or undervaluation. I am willing to accept this in a few cases, and this is one of them. I no longer call the company "cheap" though - but would do so under €45/share.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

