Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: At The Cusp Of An Upside Breakout

Apr. 26, 2024 5:36 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock, GOOGL Stock
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.76K Followers

Summary

  • Google's strong Q1 earnings resulted in a 12% increase in share price after-hours.
  • The tech company beat Q1 estimates with strong results in digital advertising and Cloud, leading to a sequential revenue acceleration and expanding free cash flow margins.
  • Google's free cash flow strength has led to the announcement of a cash dividend, making the stock attractive to more investors.
  • Shares remain undervalued, and Google has four catalysts for a continual upside revaluation.

Google

400tmax

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) strong earnings sheet for the first fiscal quarter resulted in a 12% upsurge in Google’s share price after-hours and the technology company seems set for a new up-leg in the near future as

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.76K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News