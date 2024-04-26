Texas Instruments, Inc. (TXN) Shareholder Analyst Call Transcript

Texas Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) Shareholder Analyst Call April 25, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Templeton - Chairman of the Board
Cynthia Trochu - Senior Vice President and Secretary
Richard Kent - Chief Investment Officer of Friends Fiduciary Corporation

Conference Call Participants

Cynthia Trochu

Good morning, everyone. If we can have your attention, I'll turn it over to our Chairman, Richard Templeton.

Richard Templeton

Good morning. The 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Texas Instruments Incorporated is hereby called to order. I'm Rich Templeton, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Cynthia Trochu, Secretary of the Company will act as Secretary of this meeting. Our meeting today will focus solely on business items outlined in the proxy statement.

The Board of Directors has appointed an Independent Inspector to conduct the vote at this meeting. Cynthia has advised me that holders of about 90% of the outstanding common stock are represented at the meeting in-person or by proxy. This constitutes a quorum. Our purpose at this meeting today is to vote on four company proposals, including Director nominees and two stockholder proposals, if they are properly presented.

The full text of these proposals and the company's position on each matter is available on our proxy statement. All nominees for election to the TI Board are with us this morning. At this time, I'm pleased to introduce the nominees for election to the TI Board. As I introduce the Director nominees, I ask that they please stand, face the audience, remain standing.

In addition to myself, those nominees are Mark Blinn, Todd Bluedorn, Janet Clark, Carrie Cox, Martin Craighead, Reginald DesRoches, Curt Farmer, Jean Hobby, Haviv Ilan, Ron Kirk, Pam Patsley and Robert Sanchez. All except for Mr. DesRoches were elected at last year's annual meeting. Thank you, Directors. You may be seated.

