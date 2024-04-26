mphillips007

Today, we put well-known and major home builder D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the spotlight. The stock has seen some recent weakness as average 30-year mortgage rates have moved through the seven percent level. Still, the shares are still up 40% from their lows in late October and the equity saw some noticeable insider selling in March. Where will the stock move from here? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

D.R. Horton is one of the largest home builders in the United States and is headquartered in Arlington, TX. The company builds home under D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes brands. It has communities in 33 states primarily in the East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions of the country. Currently, the shares trade around $143.00 a share and sport an approximate market capitalization of $48.00 billion. The company's fiscal year begins on October 1st.

January 2024 Company Presentation

Key Headwinds:

The company faces a couple of key headwinds. First mortgage rates have broken through the seven percent threshold and based on the rise in yield on the 10-Year Treasury over the past week, will continue to go higher, at least in the short term.

CNN/Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis

Second, as noted in my recent article on the housing sector, housing affordability is near historical lows and has deteriorating sharply in recent years because of both rising average home prices and a more than doubling of the 30-Year mortgage rate at the start of 2022, just before the Federal Reserve started their program of monetary tightening.

Charlie Biello/Redfin

This led to the poorest showing for existing home sales in 2023 since 1995. Home prices have remained strong mainly because of the lack of inventory due to the 'locked in' effect as homeowners don't want to give up their low-rate mortgages on their existing abodes.

Higher mortgage rates are leading to the increased use of incentives by the home building industry. These include mortgage rate buy downs and free or discounted upgrades. Obviously, this negatively impacts margins but will have to be increasingly utilized to move inventory if mortgage rates remain above seven percent or move higher. Here is what management said about the company's use of incentives from its earnings conference call last week.

To address affordability for homebuyers, we are still using incentives such as mortgage rate buydowns and we have reduced the prices and sizes of our homes where necessary. Based on current market conditions and mortgage rates, we expect our incentives to remain at these elevated levels in the near term.

Recent Results:

D.R. Horton posted its Q2 numbers last week. They were excellent. The home builder delivered GAAP earnings of $3.52 a share, nearly 50 cents a share above the consensus. Revenues rose just over 14% on a year-over-year basis to $9.11 billion. This was almost $900 million over expectations. Homes closed during the quarter rose 15% from the same period a year ago and their value increase 14%. New home orders rose 14% during the quarter; their total value was up 17%. The cancellation rate for the quarter was 15%. This was down from 18% in the first quarter and 19% in the same period a year ago.

Management provided FY2024 sales guidance of between $36.7 billion to $37.7 billion on total home sales of between 89,000 to 91,000. This was a slight increase from its previous revenue of $36 billion to $37.3 billion. At the new midpoint, this represents approximately five percent sale growth in FY2024. Leadership also plans to buy back $1.6 billion in stock during the fiscal year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

D.R. Horton's balance sheet is in very good shape with $5.9 billion in total debt with no maturities due in 2024. Its debt to capital ratio is very manageable 20% and the company bought back just over $400 million of its own stock during the quarter and paid out just under $100 million in dividends. The shares current dividend yield is just over .8%. The company ended the quarter with approximately $3.1 billion of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and total liquidity of $5.7 billion.

Despite much better than anticipated results in the second quarter, the analyst community has mixed views on D.R. Horton currently. Since quarterly numbers hit the wire last week, seven analyst firms including UBS, Bank of America Securities and BTIG have reissued Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $168 to $200 a share. Four analyst firms, including Oppenheimer and J.P. Morgan, have maintained Hold/Sell ratings on the stock, with price targets ranging from $130 to $163 a share.

Three insiders sold just over $4 million worth of stock in March, collectively. This was more than double the amount of equity sold by insiders in the fourth quarter of last year.

Conclusion:

D.R. Horton made $13.82 a share of profit on just less than $35.5 billion of revenue in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus has the home builder increasing earnings slightly to $14.19 a share in FY2024 as sales rise to $37 billion. They project profits of $15.41 a share in FY2025 on a revenue increase of seven percent.

The stock of DHI trades at approximately 10 times forward earnings. This is approximately half the P/E multiple of the S&P 500. However, home builders historically sell at substantial discounts to the overall market, given the major cyclicality of the industry. In addition, without projected stock buybacks, earnings growth would be negative this fiscal year.

D.R. Horton is a well-managed home builder, but unless mortgage rates come down significantly, the shares could well be 'dead money' at best until that happens. It should be noted that the stock has declined marginally since its outstanding second quarter results came out last week, as yields on the 10-Year Treasury have continued to rise.