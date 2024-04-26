Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) are two very distinct automakers that, in my view, perfectly complement each other. By entering a 50/50 balanced position in the two companies, you can create an “artificial” automaker in your portfolio that is bound to dominate the industry and provide superior returns for shareholders.

Tesla is the leading electric vehicle (EV) automaker in the world. Stellantis is the fruit of the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French manufacturer PSA Group. Together, they have an unparalleled global reach in the largest car markets and a world-leading set of car brands, including Jeep, Maserati and, of course, Tesla.

From a financial perspective, the two companies respectively enjoy very strong balance sheets, with among the lowest debt in the industry. Both companies also have operating margins higher than 10%, which means they both are in the top 7 automakers by operating margin.

I view their stock performance as complementary, too. TSLA is historically very volatile and valued at high multiples - after a 40% correction since the beginning of the year, its current P/E stands at 63. STLA is its polar opposite, with a current P/E of just 4.3, after more than doubling in market cap in the last year.

For the sake of this article, I will call the result of entering a 50/50 position in TSLA and STLA, as an artificial company, “TESSA”. “TESSA”, I believe, is the best play in the automotive industry you can make today. I will go into the details of why I believe that is the case in the next paragraphs.

An unparalleled portfolio and brand recognition

I was born and raised in Turin, Italy - sometimes referred to as “the Detroit of Italy”. Naturally, I have always been passionate about cars and the automotive industry. This is why I'm starting my explanation of why "TESSA" is the best automotive play, focusing on a qualitative assessment of its portfolio of car brands. If you are more interested in the financials, you can skip to the next sections.

The brands of “TESSA” include:

Tesla, the leading global EV brand and #1 most valuable car brand in the world. Because of Tesla’s aggressive price policy lately, I believe it makes almost no economic sense to buy an EV that is not a Tesla, for the majority of consumers. More on this shortly.

Jeep and RAM, leading brands for the critical segments of SUVs, Crossover, and Off road vehicles in the USA. The Jeep brand is so strong that Sergio Marchionne, Fiat Chrysler’s now deceased CEO, was considering the idea of renaming the car company “The Jeep Company”.

Peugeot, Fiat, Opel and DS Automobiles. Some of these brands might not be familiar to US readers. They are, however, leading brands in Europe, where Stellantis contends with Volkswagen for absolute market leadership. They are all well established brands, with a complementary presence in different countries within Europe.

Alfa Romeo and Maserati. These two brands represent a marginal part of sales for Stellantis, but they are an interesting play and represent a potential “ace up the sleeve” for Stellantis. For example, the company might decide to spin-off Maserati as its separate company, following the success of Ferrari and Porsche and generating value for shareholders.

There are also a vast plethora of legacy brands, such as Chrysler, Dodge, Lancia and Vauxhall. These are all brands with a strong historical legacy but little sales today. Supposedly, they all still have until 2030 to prove their place in the new group, according to Stellantis’ CEO. While I do not consider these brands a strategic advantage today, I do consider them a nice to have, with potential upside for shareholders.

The EV portfolios of the two companies complement each other

The most obvious reason why the car brand portfolio of Tesla and that of Stellantis are complementary to each other relates to EVs. Tesla is a leader in EVs, while Stellantis has strong brands in the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) category. However, I believe there is more to the story.

Even in the EV space, I see Stellantis’ brands as complementary to Tesla’s. That is because Tesla’s portfolio is concentrated into two vehicles -Model 3 and Model Y- that represent the vast majority of sales. These two vehicles, while excellent, do not cover all possible applications of EVs.

For example, consumers that are looking at EVs as a second or third family car to be used for short commuting, are not likely to buy a Tesla Model 3 starting at around a $40,000 price point. Rather, they might consider one of the models that Stellantis plans to produce on its “STLA SMALL” electric platform, with up to 300 miles in range. Similarly, Stellantis’ EV car portfolio covers light commercial vehicles. These are small, electric trucks used to deliver post or other ad-hoc applications, which Tesla does not produce or plan to produce for the foreseeable future. Finally, products such as Stellantis’ Fiat 500 E are appealing to niche demographics that might privilege looks and style over range and performance. Once again, this is complementary to Tesla’s “techie” and sporty brand positioning.

The two overall car brand portfolios encompass all market segments

Going beyond EVs, I see “TESSA’s” car portfolio to cover all segments, again because of the complementarity of Tesla and Stellantis. The below chart outlines how all car segments are covered by either Tesla or Stellantis.

Brands comparison - Tesla and Stellantis (Author's elaboration of publicly available information)

This complementarity is especially important in the Premium and Ultra-Premium segments. Stellantis is particularly weak in those two segments, which have been historically dominated by Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) with Audi, BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:MBGAF).

Stellantis does not really have brands that can rival the German ones. However, they have been trying to push into these segments by investing in Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles in Europe and Jeep in the USA - for example with the launch of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, starting at above $90,000. Here is where Tesla comes in, with their Model S and Model X. Both models have outstanding reviews and compete head-to-head against performance - oriented models from German manufacturers, such as the Audi e-tron or Porsche Taycan. Not to mention the upcoming Tesla Roadster (not included in the above chart), a supercar that aims at competing against the best German automotive has to offer.

The cherry on top is Maserati - the only brand of Stellantis that can compete in the Ultra-Premium segment. The company is investing in it, most recently with the launch of the new Maserati GranTurismo. You do not need to be a car enthusiast to understand that while they are priced in similar ranges, Maserati and Tesla are not targeting the same audience, and they are therefore complementary in the premium segment. On top, Maserati might be one day spinned off as an independent manufacturer, similarly to what Stellantis' predecessor FCA did with Ferrari.

The two car brand portfolios have local market relevance

Tesla's "secret sauce" for achieving some of the highest margins in the industry involves standardization and developing cars similarly to how software is developed. Recently, Elon Musk used this approach as a strategy to cut prices. To realize just how similar Tesla models are, you only need to step into two of them. The Tesla Model Y is basically a slightly higher and wider Model 3, and they are developed on the same platform, sharing 76% of the components.

Stellantis is adopting a similar strategy of sharing platforms and rebranding the same cars for EVs. This approach isn't new to the automotive industry; Stellantis already applies it to internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid cars. This strategy allows the company to maintain multiple brands that are relevant in single markets while keeping costs down.

While Tesla’s brand is not in discussion here, I believe that Tesla will never be able to cover all use cases, applications and brand positioning of the car industry with one brand. This is where Stellantis shines.

Take for example Stellantis’ PSA CMP platform, which the company inherited from its French predecessor PSA. This platform is used, with minor tweaks, as a base for the vast majority of the small SUVs that Stellantis produces and sells in Europe. The image below showcases just that - with 9 models all sharing a very similar platform.

9 Small Stellantis SUVs sharing the same platform (Author's elaboration of publicly available images)

This allows Stellantis to sell Opel to the Germans, Fiat to the Italians, Peugeot to the French, and try to push Alfa Romeo and DS in the premium segments across Europe - all while keeping cost under control. While the “secret sauce” is the same, Stellantis has an added advantage in that it can use its legacy brands to achieve relevance in local markets.

To note, while the above image is mostly relevant for Europe, the same applies across global markets, North America included.

Global geographic footprint and a significant market share

As an “artificial” company, “TESSA” enjoys one of the most prominent geographical footprints amongst automakers. Below is market share data that has been sourced from Tesla’s and Stellantis’ 2023 shareholders presentation, as well as from Statista. "TESSA" enjoys:

13% of combined market share for the vehicle automotive market in the USA

18% of combined market share for the vehicle automotive market in Europe

7% of combined market share for the vehicle automotive market in China

24% of combined market share, of the vehicle automotive market in Latin America

15%+ of combined market share for the vehicle automotive market in the Middle East

30.4% of market share for Commercial Vehicles in Europe (STLA only)

Once again, the complementarity between Tesla and Stellantis is also found in their respective geographic footprint. Stellantis has a strong presence in Europe and Latin America, mostly thanks to its Peugeot, Opel and Fiat brands (the latter is the best-selling brand in Brazil for many years). On the other hand, Stellantis has a very light presence in China, where its meager 0.3% market share is probably explained by strong, local competition in the Low and Mid-Tier segments.

Tesla, on the other hand, has a strong presence in China, and it is currently in a price war against Chinese EV brands, which Elon Musk’s recognize as the most serious competition in the EV space.

The cherry on top is that both Tesla and Stellantis are strong in the USA, but again in a way that I see complementary. Tesla enjoys the monster share of the US EV car market, standing at 17% of total car sales in 2024. Stellantis focuses on ICE and SUVs with its Jeep and RAM brands.

Rock solid financials

The financials of artificial company “TESSA” are among the best in the industry. The two automakers combined would have revenue of roughly $195 Billion, which would represent the third automotive group in the world, only behind Volkswagen and Toyota.

However, the reason why the financials of “TESSA” are great go far beyond its revenue.

Positive net debt position

Tesla and Stellantis have among the lowest debt levels in this industry.

Stellantis by itself had a positive net debt position as of the 31st of December 2023. This means that if Stellantis were to deploy its cash at hand (roughly EUR 49 Billion), it could repay all of its debt (and some, considering it stands at roughly $29 Billion). The company has a positive industrial net financial position of EUR 29 Billion as of December 2023.

Net Financial Debt Position, Stellantis (2023 Shareholder's Presentation)

Tesla, on the other hand, does not have a positive net debt position - but it still enjoys very low and manageable debt considering its size. Tesla’s net debt position is negative for $2.116 Billion as of December 2023. For comparison, Volkswagen had a net debt position of negative $167 Billion in 2023, Ford had $106 Billion and General Motors had $93 Billion.

Overall, “TESSA” has a net debt financial position, which is almost unheard of among automakers, given how capital intensive the industry is.

Healthy margins for the automotive sector

In 2023, Tesla and Stellantis had an average operating margin of 14% and 10% respectively, slightly ahead of the industry’s average of roughly 10%. To be fair, both Stellantis and Tesla margins declined in 2023, and in the case of Tesla, the company just reported that margins are now down to 5.5% after Q1 price cuts.

However, I believe that Tesla’s margins at the moment do not tell the full story. The company is focused on growing the entire EV category, rather than generating a short-term profit. It is precisely because it enjoyed a 25%+ operating margin back in 2021 that Tesla was able to grow its company with aggressive pricing in the past 2 years.

Today, for the majority of use cases, I believe buying an EV that is not a Tesla does not make rational sense. Supposed competitors such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or the electric Ford F150 have been priced out of the EV market. These are cars that have starting prices that are significantly higher than Tesla, but with worse reviews, worse technology and limited access to Tesla’s SuperCharger system. Even EV-native car brands, such as Rivian and Polestar, have difficulty in competing with Tesla. A base Polestar 2, for example, starts at $51,000 in the USA, which is just $1,000 less than the starting price of the newly updated Model 3 Performance, a far superior car in terms of performance, range and technology. A Rivian R2 starts at $45,000, which is almost $7,000 more than the base Tesla Model 3.

I believe that Tesla is using its margins to grow the EV category, converting ICE consumers, and simultaneously gain the monster share of that growing market. Other carmakers, except perhaps the Chinese manufacturers, can only watch being priced out of that market, as they simply cannot afford to match Tesla’s prices. Ultimately, I like Tesla’s strategy, in that it focuses on the long term rather than on providing better returns to Wall Street in the next quarter.

What matters in the context of my thesis is that the artificial automaker “TESSA”, still enjoys combined healthy margins of around 10%, in line with the industry standards, while pricing out competition in the crucial EV market.

Other financial metrics as of Q1 2024

When I evaluate in single stocks, I never invest unless I am willing to hold that stock for at least 10 years. The play I am discussing in this article is no exception, and that is why I put emphasis on debt and operating margins. These are the two key elements that, in my view, are crucial for an automaker to thrive in the upcoming years. As much as I believe Volkswagen is a solid business, the sustainability of its debt long term, especially in the current times of high-interest rates, is personally a deterrent for investing. The same can be said about the majority of other automakers.

Therefore, I am not very interested in analyzing short-term financial results. However, I have noticed how, once again, Q1 2024 results for Tesla and those of Stellantis appear to be complementary, and they are worth mentioning. Tesla has experienced a difficult quarter, with a decline in deliveries, a negative Free Cash Flow of almost $3 Billion, and a 48% drop in Net Income for the quarter. On the other hand, Stellantis had a successful quarter - growing overall sales by 5.4% and growing market share across segments between 0.9% and 11%.

Key Financial Metrics for Tesla, Q1 24 (Tesla's Q1 Shareholders Presentation)

Key Financial Metrics for Stellantis, Q1 24 (Stellantis' Q1 Shareholder Presentation)

This financial data tells the same story: Tesla and Stellantis complement each other. When the EV market suffers, Stellantis performs decently thanks to its extensive ICE car portfolio. Conversely, Tesla is complementary with Stellantis because it is actively trying to grow the entire EV category, and extend its leadership there. For a shareholder, this means being a leader in the overall car market, and being rewarded for it, as we will see in the next chapter.

TSLA and STLA historical stock performance

The final element of complementarity between Tesla and Stellantis is how the market values these two companies and how they respectively reward shareholders.

Stellantis is very much a traditional automaker. Its stock price since 2021 (the year Stellantis was founded) has overperformed not only Tesla, but the S&P 500, almost by 100%. However, I do not think that someone entering Stellantis today can reasonably expect this to be the case going forward.

I believe STLA’s stock performance since 2021 is mostly explained by an initially irrational evaluation by the market of this company. Stellantis traded at a 2 P/E for some time in late 2022.

To be clear, I do believe Stellantis is still undervalued, and it has more room to run - I see no reason why it should not at least match Ford’s P/E of 7, considering it is in a far better position as far margins and debt go. Looking at the long term though, Stellantis’ shareholders can expect to be rewarded primarily via its dividend, which stands at 6.6% at the time of writing. To note, this dividend is paid in Euros, and it is only paid once per year. It is, nonetheless, an impressive yield.

Tesla is a different story. The company is at all effects a tech company that has managed to disrupt the capital-intensive, debt ridden automotive industry. Shareholders of Tesla can expect to be rewarded primarily by capital appreciation, as the market prices in not only Tesla’s success in a growing EV category, but also its expansion in other areas as a tech company.

While Tesla’s stock has performed poorly since 2021, and it has corrected almost 40% YTD, once again I do not think this is a trend that will continue in the future. I believe Tesla’s sky-high P/E is misleading because, as a Tech company, Tesla is choosing to decrease its profitability for future growth. I fundamentally believe in what Tesla is doing, from a product strategy perspective, and I think investors will be rewarded once that strategy comes into full play in the upcoming years.

TSLA vs. STLA vs. VOO since 2021 (Seeking Alpha)

What matters for my thesis is that Tesla and Stellantis are complementary in how they reward shareholders and how the market prices their stocks. Tesla is a tech company, looking at the long term, and shareholders need to be patient to see returns. Stellantis is a traditional automaker, paying a juicy 6.6% yearly dividend as its prime way to reward shareholders.

I believe that owning both stocks is an excellent strategy to limit volatility and get rewarded both with a nice dividend and with capital appreciation. If you owned “TESSA” since 2021, you would have so far enjoyed:

A juicy yearly dividend between 4% and 7%.

A return of roughly 50% on your investment, ahead of the S&P 500’s 46.23%.

I expect this to continue to be the case in the long run - but for different reasons. I expect most of the dividend returns to be paid by STLA, and most of the capital appreciation generated by TSLA.

Risks and counter-arguments to my thesis

The most obvious counterargument to my thesis is that investors could be better off simply going all-in either of the two stocks.

Tesla today still generates the vast majority of its revenue and profit from cars. But the company might manage to significantly grow the part of its business that is not strictly related to automaking. This includes energy storage, humanoid robots, battery cells and robo-taxis. In that case, Tesla might generate returns significantly higher than Stellantis, to the point that it would have seemed silly to “dilute” a Tesla investment with another stock.

Tesla's Tech ecosystem (Tesla's Q1 24 Shareholder presentation)

On the opposite, Tesla might keep struggling in an ever-competitive car industry and never manage to truly diversify its core business. In that scenario, Stellantis’ solid returns provided by a steady dividend might have been preferable.

There are also risks that involve the whole auto industry, with Tesla and Stellantis not being an exception. Persisting high-interest rates might prove stressful on the debt of companies, even if “TESSA” has a positive net debt position. Competition from Chinese EVs could disrupt the EV market, driving a price war and destroying profitability for everyone, Tesla included.

I do not intend to go into the details of all the possible headwinds for the auto industry, but these are all elements that an investor should keep in mind before opening a position in Tesla and Stellantis today.

Conclusion

I never try to time the market, and when I invest in single stocks, I do so only if I am willing to hold on to them for at least 10 years. While I am personally bullish on both TSLA and STLA at current prices, I am not recommending readers Tesla and Stellantis at today’s prices for a short-term gain.

The point of this article is to showcase how a 50/50 position in these two companies can create an “artificial” automaker, “TESSA”, which can generate superior returns for shareholders in the long run.

I believe these superior shareholders’ returns will materialize because of a strong car brand portfolio, rock solid financials and the way shareholders can be rewarded both via a dividend and capital appreciation. Add a possible Maserati spin-off as a wild card, following Porsche’s success, and you will find yourself holding not two, but three world-leading automakers.