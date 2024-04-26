chrupka

AMT stock is oversold

The thesis of this article is very straightforward. I will argue that American Tower (NYSE:AMT) stock is oversold under current conditions, both from a technical perspective and a fundamental perspective. The overselling has consequently created a very asymmetric return/risk profile.

I will start with the technical perspective with the help of the next chart. The top panel of the chart below describes the price-volume trading information of AMT, and the bottom panel shows its Relative Strength Index ("RSI"). As seen, its RSI has been in an oversold regime (highlighted by the yellow box) in recent days. Currently, the RSI Of AMT stock is about 31, which is still close to the 30 threshold that is often considered oversold territory. In the meantime, recent price declines were also accompanied by relatively high volume compared to usual as highlighted by the green box, creating the potential for selling exhaustion.

Next, I will move on to the fundamental perspectives.

Source: StockCharts.com

AMT features a wide price-value gap

Due to the above sell-off, the stock now trades at a large valuation discount. The chart below displays AMT's price-to-CFO ratio compared to its historical average. As seen, the current P/CFO Ratio for AMT is only 17.09x. Historically, the stock has been trading at far higher multiples for its growth potential. For example, the historical average is about 25.3x in the past 5 years.

Seeking Alpha

This suggests a large undervaluation to me because I see its growth potential as still robust. I expect a healthy demand for tower and data center platforms in the years to come. In particular, the evolution of 5G will keep expanding and driving the company's profits in my view. More generally, our insatiable appetite for mobile data consumption should serve as a secular tailwind for American Tower. Thanks to its continued investment in the spectrum for 5G networks, AMT is well-positioned to enjoy robust property revenue (which accounts for the majority of the company's top line in recent years) and capitalize on the increase in mobile network data traffic.

Switching our view to nearer terms, recent changes in management could have a favorable impact on the company too. Steve Vondran stepped into the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer recently in February. The move came as Tom Bartlett retired from AMT. Vondran has served as American Tower's Executive Vice President and President of the U.S. Tower Division since August 2018. I share the board's confidence (see comments below quoted from Pamela Reeve, the Chair of the board) and expect the new CEO's experience (especially in communications infrastructure) to help the company grow sustainably.

Pamela Reeve, the Chair of American Tower's Board of Directors, stated, "Steve's unparalleled experience in communications infrastructure, together with the leadership and value creation he's exhibited during his over two decades with the Company, gives the Board tremendous confidence in his ability to serve as CEO, in what will be an exciting next phase for the Company."

Dividend yield is another bright spot

As a good reflection of its growth potential, I expect good odds for American Tower to raise its dividend throughout 2024. AMT has a strong track record of hiking the payout, as you can see from the next chart below. More specifically, the chart below summarizes AMT stock's dividend growth grade. As seen, AMT has a very strong record of dividend growth, with rates consistently exceeding the sector median across all the timeframes measured. As an example, in the most recent 3 years, its CAGR was 11.55%. The sector median for this metric is 3.79% only on average. The 10-year CAGR is even more impressive (18.83%) and exceeds the sector median (2.79%) even more.

High yield and high growth do not often occur on the same stock. As seen in the second chart below, the average dividend yield for AMT has been only 2.23% in the past few years, despite the rapid pace of dividend increases. However, due to the sell-off mentioned earlier, the dividend yield of American Tower Corp now has risen substantially to 3.77% as of this writing. It is not only high in relative terms (e.g., far above its own historical average) but also approaches a quite high level in absolute terms. A 3.77% yield can start to generate a sizable current income for many investors and can some degree of downside protection.

Seeking Alpha

Risks and final thoughts

In terms of downside risks, there are some risks common to AMT and other REITs. Interest rate sensitivity is the most relevant under current conditions, in my view. REITs, American Tower is no exception, rely more on debt financing to fund acquisitions and growth. The currently elevated rates (which might rise further) can put significant pressure on profitability (due to higher borrowing costs) and also future expansion plans. Besides the above risk generic to REITs, there are also some risks that are more specific to AMT. The top one on my list is customer concentration. AMT relies on a small number of major wireless carriers for a significant portion of its revenue. If a major tenant defaults on their lease or reduces their spending, it could have a disproportionate impact on AMT's financials.

All told, my final conclusion is that the reward/risk profile is quite skewed, and thus rate AMT as a BUY. To recap, the considerations for this rating include both technical and fundamental analysis. From a technical perspective, AMT stock appears oversold and shows signs of selling exhaustion in my view. Fundamentally, the stock is trading at a significant discount compared to historical valuations. The discount is too large to ignore, especially considering the growth catalysts afoot, such as the demand surge driven by the evolution of 5G technology and recent management changes. Finally, the company's robust dividend growth history and the current yield now provide an attractive income opportunity while potentially offering some downside protection.