The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Bank of Ireland (OTCPK:BKRIF)(OTCPK:BKRIY)
When we purchased Bank of Ireland in mid-2019, the bank was producing a return on tangible book value of roughly 7.5%, a pretty poor level of profitability resulting from a remarkably low interest rate environment and a decade of increasing regulatory capital requirements following the Global Financial Crisis. Even then, we believed the bank had reached the point of being arguably over-capitalized, and we were excited by the opportunity to buy shares at 60% of tangible book value. To this last point, the math of paying 60% of tangible book value for a company producing a 7.5% return on tangible equity implies an earnings yield, relative to our initial cost, of about 12.5%. It is important to note that if the company continued to earn a 7.5% return on equity in perpetuity, management illogically opted to retain all earnings within the company, and the company continued to be valued at 60% of tangible book value forever, Bank of Ireland would have produced a pretty modest return for us. This possibility compels our team's emphasis on the strength of financial position, which permits the company to choose how it allocates capital, as well as an appraisal of the management team and its incentives.
As time went by, two of Ireland's five largest banks decided to throw in the towel, exiting the Irish market completely. Customers and performing loan portfolios of those two banks were largely subsumed by Bank of Ireland and its largest peer. Industry attrition of this type is one of the ways that industries cyclically rebalance, as mentioned above. Furthermore, during downturns, there are frequently opportunities for an industry's best-capitalized competitors to build long-term business value through counter-cyclical acquisitions or investments. The consolidation of the Irish market into three banks provided enhanced scale and an improved competitive landscape for the remaining banks, which then enjoyed improved returns. Similarly, the unrivaled balance sheets of both Bank of Ireland and its largest competitor, put these two companies in a unique position to each purchase one of Ireland's two largest wealth management and capital markets firms during the downturn. In doing so, they each added large, capital-light lines of business into their respective banks, producing upward step-changes in returns on equity. And then interest rates began to normalize, producing a tailwind for returns, rather than a headwind, for the first time in years.
Bank of Ireland recently reported a return on tangible equity slightly above 17% for calendar year 2023, though it anticipates a figure closer to 15% prospectively. Bank of Ireland's price to tangible book ratio has improved to 106%, from 60% in 2019. Yet, its earnings multiple has compressed over that time, to roughly 7.2x, and its earnings yield has, therefore, increased to roughly 14%, even after strong share price appreciation. Because the company is already overcapitalized, and its shares offer an earnings yield similar to what it is earning on capital internally, it creates an incentive for the company to return a large portion of earnings, rather than retaining them and becoming ever-more overcapitalized, which would also likely serve to depress returns on tangible book value. While a willingness to distribute capital may exist, as a practical matter, a bank's ability to distribute capital is often a result of its ability to obtain regulatory approval, which is a direct result of its balance sheet strength. If Bank of Ireland was poorly capitalized, it would be compelled by regulators - or just common sense - to retain its earnings and add them to its capital base, but that is clearly not the situation here. In announcing 2023 operating results, Bank of Ireland announced a new capital distribution plan that effectively targets a return of 72% of 2023 earnings, as a combination of dividends and a sizeable share buyback program. Those returns of capital sum to a shareholder capital return, as a percentage of today's share price, well into the double-digits. The company arrived at the 72% distribution figure by estimating the level of capital it anticipates needing in order to support continued growth in lending activity at a rate in line with growth of the Irish economy. Mind you, Ireland is one of the fastest growing economies in Western Europe. All of this is to say that the bank anticipates that it can continue to grow earnings, book value, and business value, while retaining only about 28% of earnings.
|
Performance is shown for the Third Avenue Value Fund (Institutional Class). Past performance is no guarantee of future results; returns include reinvestment of all distributions. The above represents past performance and current performance may be lower or higher than performance quoted above. Investment return and principal value fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, please visit the Fund's website at www.thirdave.com.
The U.S. Lipper Fund Award for Best Equity Small Fund Family is based on a review of 185 qualified fund management companies that were eligible for the three-year period ending on 11/30/23. To qualify for Lipper's Overall Small Fund Family Group Award, Small fund family groups must have at least three equity portfolios. The group award will be given to the group with the lowest average decile ranking of its respective asset class results based on the three-year Consistent Return measure of the eligible funds.
Important Information
This publication does not constitute an offer or solicitation of any transaction in any securities. Any recommendation contained herein may not be suitable for all investors. Information contained in this publication has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but cannot be guaranteed.
The information in this portfolio manager letter represents the opinions of the portfolio manager(s) and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Views expressed are those of the portfolio manager(s) and may differ from those of other portfolio managers or of the firm as a whole. Also, please note that any discussion of the Fund's holdings, the Fund's performance, and the portfolio manager(s) views are as of March 31, 2024 (except as otherwise stated), and are subject to change without notice. Certain information contained in this letter constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe," or the negatives thereof (such as "may not," "should not," "are not expected to," etc.) or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or the actual performance of any fund may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in any such forward-looking statement. Current performance results may be lower or higher than performance numbers quoted in certain letters to shareholders.
Date of first use of portfolio manager commentary: April 16, 2024
Past performance is no guarantee of future results; returns include reinvestment of all distributions. The above represents past performance and current performance may be lower or higher than performance quoted above. Investment return and principal value fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, please visit the Fund's website at www.thirdave.com. The gross expense ratio for the Fund's Institutional, Investor and Z share classes is 1.20%, 1.45% and 1.11% , respectively, as of March 1, 2024.
Risks that could negatively impact returns include: fluctuations in currencies versus the US dollar, political/social/economic instability in foreign countries where the Fund invests lack of diversification, and adverse general market conditions.
The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 800-443-1021 or visiting www.thirdave.com. Read it carefully before investing.
Distributor of Third Avenue Funds: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
Current performance results may be lower or higher than performance numbers quoted in certain letters to shareholders.
Third Avenue offers multiple investment solutions with unique exposures and return profiles. Our core strategies are currently available through '40Act mutual funds and customized accounts. If you would like further information, please contact our Relationship Manager.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.