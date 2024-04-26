Willie B. Thomas/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 25% premarket after delivering a surprise quarterly profit beat and projected current quarter revenue above expectations.

Snap (SNAP) reported Q1 adjusted profit per share of 3 cents on revenue of $1.19B. Analysts had been expecting an adjusted loss per share of 5 cents on revenue of $1.12B.

It is worth noting that Snap (SNAP) is facing a favorable comparison to Q1 2023, in which the company had announced its first-ever quarterly decline in revenue. Snap's (SNAP) Q1 2024 results were helped by improving advertising sales and better reach of Snapchat.

"Given the progress we have made with our ad platform, the leadership team we have built, and the strategic priorities we have set, we believe we are well positioned to continue to improve our business performance," the company said in its quarterly investor letter.

Snap's (SNAP) advertising revenue grew 16% Y/Y to $1.11B. Meanwhile, daily active users (DAUs) increased 39M, or 10%, Y/Y. The company also noted progress in "diversifying" its revenue sources in the form of its Snapchat+ subscription growing to more than 9M members in the quarter.

Turning to SNAP's guidance, the company sees Q2 revenue of $1.225B to $1.255B, implying a Y/Y growth of 15% to 18%. The consensus revenue estimate for Q2 is $1.21B.

Alphabet sees (NASDAQ:GOOG) +12%, (NASDAQ:GOOGL) +12% -- after its first-quarter earnings easily cleared analyst expectations.

Revenues jumped 15% with strong performance particularly at YouTube. Alphabet also announced its first ever dividend.

Revenues rose to $80.54B, easily topping consensus for $78.7B. Advertising revenue rose 13%.

Meanwhile, YouTube ads revenue -- previously an area of concern -- rose a full 21% to $8.09B. Subscriptions, platforms and devices revenue jumped 18%.

And the momentum in Cloud continued, with 28% revenue growth and operating income that more than quadrupled year-over-year.

Alphabet's after-hours gain brought its stock to an all-time high, but in reaction, Seeking Alpha analyst Lucas Ma of Envision Research believes there's still "large upside potential ahead."

"The stock is still reasonably valued at the [all-time high] price," he said. He went on to say, “The new cash dividend and $70B share repurchase plan are just another sign for its terrific profitability and also reasonable valuation."

The company also authorized the buyback of up to an additional $70B worth of shares, and declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is up 4% premarket as the company reported fiscal third-quarter results that topped expectations.

For the period ending March 31, Microsoft (MSFT) earned $2.94 per share as sales rose 17% year-over-year to $61.86B. Included in that was $26.7B from its Intelligent Cloud division, which consists of its Azure cloud unit. Microsoft said Azure revenue grew 31% year-over-year and 31% in constant currency.

A consensus of analysts expected Microsoft (MSFT) to earn $2.84 per share on $60.89B in revenue.

Microsoft provided guidance on its earnings call. It expects fiscal fourth-quarter sales to be between $63.5B and $64.5B, compared to estimates of $64.57B.

U.S. stocks on Thursday pared a chunk of their losses but still ended lower.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) fell as much as 2.35% earlier in the session, but ended well off that low with a fall of 0.64%. The S&P 500 (SP500) erased losses of as much as 1.60%, settling 0.46% lower. The Dow (DJI) retreated 0.98%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, six ended in the red.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.2% at more than $83 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.6% more than $64,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.5% and the DAX is up 0.8%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is down 7% after the chip giant reported mixed Q1 results, missing the top line despite 9% Y/Y growth.

