The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) began this week and results have been solid overall despite the Q1 average realized gold price being well below spot levels. One of the first major producers to report was Newmont (NEM) which released better than expected results, and Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is the most recent name to report with it continuing its track record of over-delivering on promises. Not only did it report Q1 production near record levels, but operating cash flow came in at a record of ~$783 million, and we also saw records at multiple sites, helping to deliver a near 900,000 ounce production quarter. Finally, quarterly earnings per share soared to $0.76 vs. $0.58 (+31% year-over-year).

In this update, we'll dig into the Q1 results, recent developments, and why Agnico Eagle continues to be the premier way to gain leverage to the gold price.

Agnico Eagle Gold Pour - Company Website

Agnico Eagle Gold Production & Sales

Agnico Eagle reported its Q1 results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~878,700 ounces of gold, an 8% increase from the year-ago period. The increased production was driven by full ownership of the Canadian Malartic Mine after the Yamana acquisition, which is looking even more brilliant with gold prices ~$400/oz higher, with the Canadian Malartic Complex contributing over 180,000 ounces in the quarter.

Still, the near-record production was achieved despite very difficult year-over-year comparisons, with Agnico Eagle lapping elevated grades processed at multiple assets in Q1 2023, including Macassa (23.32 grams per tonne of gold), Fosterville (18.55 grams per tonne of gold), Meliadine (6.12 grams per tonne of gold), and Kittila (4.73 grams per tonne of gold), as well as lower production at La India with production only coming from residual leaching. This impressive performance was helped by a monster quarter from Meadowbank (~127,800 ounces) and the best quarter under Agnico ownership at Macassa despite grade headwinds (record throughput). Let's take a closer look below.

Agnico Eagle Quarterly Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Beginning with Canadian Malartic, Agnico produced ~186,900 ounces (Q1 2023: ~161,400 ounces on a 100% basis or ~80,700 ounces). The powerful performance benefited from higher throughput of ~5.17 million tonnes processed with softer ore from Barnat and slightly higher grades of 1.21 grams per tonne of gold vs. 1.19 grams per tonne of gold in the year-ago period. Notably, Agnico shared that the Odyssey internal zones continue to provide bonus ore and positive reconciliation at Odyssey South, with a ~16% increase in gold ounces produced vs. predicted in the period. As for the Odyssey Project progress, the results have been overwhelmingly positive, with Agnico sharing the following:

the temporary loading pocket will be built at level 64 vs. 102, providing hoisting capacity six months earlier in mid-2025 and the loading station is to be developed and built from the ramp rather vs. shaft - lowering costs and accelerating construction

remotely operated scoops, jumbos, and cable bolters helped with productivity gains and autonomous trucks which are being tested are expected to support development/production

shaft sinking rates improved with the shaft depth now at 452 meters

underground development is "exceeding targets" at 167 meters/month vs. a 140 meter/month target for lateral development and the ramp has reached the first production level at the highest-grade and largest East Gouldie deposit ahead of schedule

For those unfamiliar, the Odyssey Project is the transition to underground at the massive Canadian Malartic Mine, and with ~40,000 tonnes of excess capacity at the mill later this decade, this transition could actually lead to significantly higher production as Agnico Eagle works on optimizing the mine plan with new feed sources to utilize this excess capacity, including a potential second shaft.

Canadian Malartic Mine - Company Website

Moving to LaRonde, the asset had a softer quarter year-over-year with lower gold grades due to the mining sequence, reporting production of ~68,400 ounces vs. ~79,600 ounces. On a positive note, production should improve as the year progresses and the site continues to see productivity gains from automation with all development and production activities on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night shifts now completed remotely from surface. And while 2024 will be a lower production year for LaRonde, the mine is expected to return to ~75,000 ounce per annum quarterly production rate next year, before production moves back above 80,000 ounces in 2026 based on current guidance.

Agnico Eagle Quarterly Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving to Detour Lake, production came in at ~150,800 ounces vs. ~161,900 ounces, with higher throughput of ~6.5 million tonnes offset by slightly lower grades and lower recoveries which were impacted by abnormal chipping of grinding media that affected grinding efficiency. However, while this was a lower production quarter with a minor setback, there were several positives to report. For starters, the company reaffirmed that it will reach its 28.0 million tonne per annum processing goal by year-end (ahead of its schedule outlined after the KL merger), and the asset mined record tonnes in Q1 with improved truck utilization and also saw record mill throughput for any first quarter at ~71,500 tonnes per day. Finally, engineering is 95% complete on the 230kV main substation upgrade to improve power quality and support growth projects (higher throughput, underground potential), with more information on underground potential set to be provided later this year.

Detour Lake Operations - Google Earth

As for its Macassa Mine, production was the best in any quarter since the KL merger at ~68,300 ounces vs. ~64,100 ounces in the year-ago period. The higher production was despite lapping extremely difficult comparisons from a grade standpoint with grades well above reserve grades at 23.3 grams per tonne of gold in Q1 2023, offset by solid grade performance (16.3 grams per tonne of gold) in Q1 2024. Notably, Agnico reported record mill throughput (~134,000 tonnes) and tonnes skipped and production from the nearby Amalgamated Kirkland deposit remains on track for Q4 2024, with work still underway on trade-off studies for Upper Beaver, a high-grade gold-copper opportunity to the east in the Kirkland Lake Camp.

Moving north, Meliadine and Meadowbank both had massive quarters in Nunavut, with total contribution for the combined two assets of ~223,500 ounces. Meadowbank saw record quarterly mill throughput with ~1.07 million tonnes processed at 4.09 grams per tonne of gold contributing to 15% higher production year-over-year and the underground reported its strongest quarter, while the corporation continues to benefit from positive reconciliation. As for Meliadine, it saw record monthly mill throughput of ~191,000 tonnes in Q1, processed ~496,000 ounces at 6.24 grams per tonne of gold and saw 6% production growth year-over-year.

Kittila Operations - Google Earth

Finally, looking at Kittila and Fosterville in Finland and Australia, respectively, both assets had decent quarters but lower production year-over-year. At Kittila, production was down to ~54,600 ounces related to autoclave maintenance and lower recoveries from higher sulfur and carbon content in the ore. Since then, trial tests to reduce organic carbon have shown positive results with better recoveries in late Q1. At Fosterville, mine production exceeded targets following the completion of the ventilation upgrade in Q4 2023, but production was down sharply as the ultra high-grade Swan Zone reserves are exhausted, in line with guidance. Overall, the mine produced ~56,600 ounces (Q1 2023: ~86,600 ounces), but still managed to do so at industry-leading cash costs of $537/oz.

Agnico Eagle Quarterly Revenue, Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow Per Share (x100 For Scale) - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Given the solid production results combined with a higher average realized gold price of $2,062/oz, Agnico Eagle reported record revenue of ~$1.83 billion (+22% year-over-year), record operating cash flow of ~$783 million (+20% year-over-year) and significant free cash flow generation of ~$396 million or $0.78 per share. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share came in at $378 million, a sharp increase from the $271 million in Q1 2023. However, it's worth noting that these impressive financial results were delivered with a gold price ~$300/oz below spot levels, suggesting that this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of upcoming free cash flow and earnings potential for this high-margin portfolio of assets. Finally, production is well on track to meet guidance of 3.4+ million ounces, tracking at 26% heading into Q2.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Agnico reported quarterly all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,190/oz, below its FY2024 AISC guidance range of $1,200/oz to $1,250/oz. The increase in year-over-year costs was related to inflationary pressures and lower grades at LaRonde and Fosterville and while costs came in below the range, this was partially due to sustaining capital being deferred to later in the year at Detour Lake. However, as the chart below highlights, the increase in AISC was more than offset by the higher average realized gold price with Agnico reporting AISC margins of $872/oz (~42.3%), up from $767/oz in Q1 2023 (~40.5%), a 180 basis point improvement year-over-year.

Agnico Eagle AISC & AISC Margins + Q2 2024 Estimates - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

While the margin performance was solid and AISC margins came in well above its peers Newmont and Barrick (GOLD), there's a very important point to make here. This is the fact that the gold price has averaged $2,330/oz quarter-to-date and I would argue that a $2,280/oz average realized gold price in Q2 2024 could end up being conservative. However, even if we assume a $2,280/oz gold price for Agnico Eagle and all-in sustaining costs of $1,210/oz, we will see AISC margins soar to $1,070/oz (46.9%) or a 30% increase year-over-year. Meanwhile, the comps get even easier in Q3 2024 with the potential for ~$1,100/oz AISC margins vs. $718/oz AISC margins in Q3 2023 (+53% year-over-year). So, while the stock has responded well to the higher gold price, one can certainly see where earnings and free cash flow are heading over the coming quarters with margins set to skyrocket.

Recent Developments

As for recent developments, Agnico Eagle's aggressive exploration continues to pay off. Looking at the Canadian Malartic Complex, Agnico Eagle intersected 30.0 meters at 4.5 grams per tonne of gold at a depth of 1,162 meters roughly ~1.1 kilometers east of its reserves in hole 309. Meanwhile, it hit 32.8 meters at 3.1 grams per tonne of gold at 1,556 meter depths roughly 420 meters east of East Gouldie reserves in hole 310Z. Finally, it intersected 14.6 meters at 3.3 grams per tonne of gold west of East Gouldie in an area where it's continued to see exploration success. These results are highly encouraging, suggesting significant upside potential east of its already significant East Gouldie reserve base of ~5.2 million ounces at 3.42 grams per tonne of gold.

East Gouldie Long Section - Company Website

In terms of the bigger picture here, Canadian Malartic may be a ~600,000 ounce per annum operation once it fully transitions to underground, but a second shaft (if approved) would be a game-changer for this asset. This is because the mill has the capacity to easily handle an extra 10,000 tonnes per day of material (in fact there will be 4x that amount of capacity available), and even assuming a grade of 2.60 grams per tonne of gold and 96% recoveries, this would translate to an additional ~290,000 ounces per annum or push Canadian Malartic's production closer to 850,000 ounces. However, this would still leave 30,000 tonnes per of excess capacity at the mill that could be sourced from Wasamac, Camflo or other lower-grade regional sources, suggesting that in an upside case scenario, Canadian Malartic could be a 1.0+ million ounce per annum operation next decade.

Of course, the key to the second shaft potential is continued exploration success, and Agnico is certainly delivering in that department with thick intercepts of mid-grade gold in line with already very attractive East Gouldie reserve grades wherever it drills to the east and west of East Gouldie Main. And with a relatively low cut-off grade of sub 1.50 grams per tonne of gold even using conservative metals price assumptions, I see significant resource/reserve upside at this asset.

Hope Bay Mineralization - TMac Resources Presentation

Moving to the company's Hope Bay Project that it picked up for a song in 2021 with the acquisition of TMac Resources, the results here have been even more impressive, explaining why Agnico continues to increase its exploration budget at this asset. This exploration success is evidenced by highlight intercepts like 17.7 meters at 20.8 grams per tonne of gold at 461 meter depths directly north and down-dip from the already impressive hole 143 which hit 28.6 meters at 16.3 grams per tonne of gold. Notably, this new hole 171 included a high-grade intercept of 9.5 meters at 29.5 grams per tonne of gold, nearly 6x the grade of resources/reserves at Madrid.

Madrid Area Drilling Highlights - Company Website

Elsewhere, Agnico hit 18.8 meters at 11.5 grams per tonne of gold in hole 160 at slightly lower depths as well as 16.4 meters at 14.1 grams per tonne of gold in hole 174 in the vicinity of the ultra high-grade hits (143 and 171). Overall, these grades are extremely encouraging in an area where the company has no resources/reserves currently in a massive gap between the Patch 7 and Suluk deposits, and Agnico stated that its goal is to "intensify drilling in this area for the rest of the year as this area could have a positive impact on mining scenarios for potential project redevelopment".

Hope Bay Scale vs. Meliadine - Company Website Hope Bay Resources - TMac Resources

For those that might be unfamiliar with Hope Bay, this is a mammoth-sized asset in Nunavut that Agnico believes can be its next mine, and it benefits from some key infrastructure already in place as this was a past producing asset. However, with grades exceeding expectations with multiple double-digit gram per tonne gold intercepts and significant resource growth at both Madrid and Doris, this has gone from a high-grade and prospective asset that might have potential for 320,000 to 350,000 ounces if restarted to a high likelihood of a restart later this decade and the potential for upwards of 400,000 ounces per annum. However, as the map above highlights, this is just one deposit on an 80-kilometer gold belt, and Agnico has only scratched the surface in terms of exploration upside with it placing most of its drills on only Madrid and Doris since the acquisition.

Valuation

Based on ~497 million shares and a share price of US$66.00, Agnico Eagle trades at a market cap of ~$32.8 billion and an enterprise value of ~$34.2 billion. This makes it one of the highest market cap producers in the sector, and for good reason given that it's one of the only producers delivering consistent results in line with its guidance. And while this market cap may seem steep compared to some other 2.0 to 3.0 million ounce producers, Agnico Eagle is one of only a couple of producers with scale with over 95% of production coming from Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions. Plus, given the organic growth opportunities at Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake (1.0 million ounce potential for both assets longer-term), there's reason to believe that it will maintain this 90-100% Tier-1 jurisdiction designation even if it can grow to 4.0 million+ ounces per annum later this decade.

Using what I believe to be fair multiples of 1.40x P/NAV and 13.0x FY2024 cash flow estimates and a 65/35 weighting (P/NAV vs. P/CF), I see an updated fair value for the stock of US$73.50. However, there are a couple of points worth making. For starters, these cash flow estimates are based on a $2,300/oz average gold price, so there is still a significant upside for Agnico Eagle if we see this trend higher in the gold price continue. Second, Agnico Eagle has consistently traded well above its long-term average cash flow multiple in bull markets (~13x), peaking at 18.1x and 17.8 cash flow in Q3 2016 and Q4 2020, respectively. And if the stock were to trade at even 16.0x cash flow (10% below its peak multiples in these two periods), the stock would trade at US$112.00 per share.

Agnico Eagle Historic Cash Flow Multiple & Multiples at Prior Recent Peaks - FASTGraphs

Obviously, there is some risk in relying on peak multiples to derive fair value, hence why my base case fair value is lower at US$73.50. However, one could argue that Tier-1 jurisdiction producers have never been more desirable than they are today, given that we've seen surprise nationalizations of mines in some countries (Kumtor - Kyrgyz Republic), major asset sales in other countries (Kupol - Russia), a constitutional change that's taken a mega copper producer offline (Cobre Panama - Panama) and a more challenging security situation in some areas of West Africa.

Hence, I would argue that Tier-1 jurisdiction producers today have a massive advantage from a multiple standpoint relative to their Tier-2/Tier-3 jurisdiction peers, and I think a fair multiple of 13.0x cash flow is too conservative given that those investors which want exposure to gold without the headaches will likely gravitate more towards diversified producers in top-ranked and safe jurisdictions that boast strong track records of disciplined capital allocation. And this leaves only a small sub-set of the gold producer space, with these names being Agnico Eagle, Alamos Gold (AGI), and Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) ranked in order. In summary, I think the US$73.50 target is likely too conservative and it would not surprise me to see AEM trade above US$80.00 per share in the next 12-18 months.

Soaring Above The Peer Group

As the chart below highlights, Agnico Eagle is truly in a league of its own. This is because not only has it consistently grown its per share metrics (production, resources, reserves) while peers have struggled to even hold the line, but it has a track record of dividend growth that puts even some long-term compounders to shame, with its dividend up 53x since 2006 ($0.03 per share ---> $1.60 per share) and it has paid a dividend for over 40 years, despite being a stock in a highly cyclical sector. And given the improved free cash flow outlook, I would not be shocked to see the dividend raised to $1.80 for 2025, which would represent 60x growth since 2006.

Agnico Eagle Shares Outstanding, Dividend Per Share, Gold Production Per Share - Company Filings, Author's Chart Agnico Eagle 2000-2004 Results - Company Filings

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Sean Boyd and its new CEO Ammar-Al Joundi that has done a phenomenal job since being handed the baton, Agnico has fortified its business in a disciplined manner by growing from one high-grade polymetallic mine in Quebec (LaRonde) to 11 mines in four countries (Canada, Australia, Finland, Mexico) and has the strongest pipeline it's ever had (Hope Bay, Upper Beaver, Wasamac, San Nicolas 50%). This has laid the groundwork for a 4.0 million ounce production profile long-term, and the ability to weather any cyclical downturns with a high-margin and long reserve life business. And given organic growth opportunities at Detour Lake and Canadian Malartic besides its strong pipeline, Agnico Eagle does not need to issue significant shares in large M&A transactions to grow and that isn't its goal - its goal is to play to its competitive advantage as a regional miner focused on the highest return projects and per share growth vs. an absolute production figure.

Newmont - Normandy/Franco Acquisition Stats - Newmont Presentation, Author's Note

Looking at the below chart, we can see the period when other major gold producers got too big and started delivering lifeless returns to shareholders, as they needed to do major M&A to maintain their production profiles. Newmont's peak in 2002 followed its acquisition of Franco-Nevada and Normandy Mining (Super Pit, Jundee, Tanami), while Barrick's peak followed its acquisition of Placer Dome. However, as the chart below highlights, Agnico Eagle has continued to grow its production while being very mindful of shares issued and massively outperformed Newmont since it reported peak production in 2002 with AEM sporting a ~900% return vs. Newmont's ~100% return in the same period.

Major Gold Producers Annual Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

And while Agnico Eagle has grown significantly, its focus on maintaining a strong pipeline with significant and relatively low capex organic growth opportunities at existing operations means it does not need to repeat the Newmont/Barrick playbook, which is declining production and significant underperformance as shares grew faster than ounces in both companies quest to maintain the spot as the biggest and the best. Plus, Agnico Eagle is nowhere near the peak production levels of Newmont and Barrick (~8.0 million ounces on average) which made it impossible for them to move the needle internally and forced them to look at mega deals, which meant mega dilution.

Why is this important?

While there are too many producers to count in this sector that are best to treat as trading vehicles, Agnico Eagle is in a league of its own. Not only does it clearly state that its focus is per share growth, it has the track record to back it up, and this has clearly established it as the well-respected leader in the sector. And while trading laggards makes sense, trading industry leaders does not, and the goal in investing should be to buy the highest-quality business in an industry that's set to come back in favor and buy it at a significant discount to fair value, which is exactly what AEM offered as an investment from $45.00 per share. Hence, while it's always tempting to ring the register and exit one's position, I think this could be a mistake when it comes to Agnico Eagle, which is unrivaled from a quality standpoint among its producer peers and free cash flow is only now ramping up with the benefit of record gold prices.

Agnico Eagle Yearly Chart - TC2000

Finally, as pointed out in an update last month, the bigger picture view for Agnico Eagle could not be more bullish from a technical standpoint. This is because the stock is now only starting to emerge from a nearly 15-year cup & handle pattern, like the base it broke out in the previous cycle in Q4 2005 ahead of a multi-year 300% plus run. Given the market cap differences today, a move of this magnitude is less likely, and I certainly am not forecasting that Agnico Eagle is going to trade up to $200.00 per share any time soon. However, as noted previously, I don't think a move to US$80.00 to $90.00 is a stretch in the slightest, with the first major target from this cup & handle breakout being its all-time highs at US$89.00.

Summary

Agnico Eagle continues to fire on all cylinders, but for the first time in four years, it has the wind at its back once again with a rising gold price vs. a multi-year consolidation period for the metal between 2020 and 2023. And while we only saw a hint of this in its Q1 results with an average realized gold price of ~$2,060/oz, we should see significant margin expansion in Q2 even assuming a conservative gold price assumption of $2,280/oz ($2,330/oz quarter-to-date). And given this improved free cash flow profile, AEM is trading at a very reasonable multiple of ~18x free cash flow given the quality of this business and its position as the sector leader. Hence, for investors looking to add exposure to the gold sector, I see AEM as a premier pick and I would view any sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities.