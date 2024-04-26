Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alphamin: The Best Is Yet To Come

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.85K Followers

Summary

  • Alphamin is a leading producer of tin, the forgotten transition metal.
  • Alphamin's Mpama South expansion project is nearing completion just as tin prices are recovering. This could provide a double tailwind for the company.
  • I believe the future is bright for Alphamin and continue to recommend its shares as a buy.
Ore trucks in an open-pit mine

robas

In November, I penned an article titled "Looking Forward To 2024" on Alphamin Resources (TSXV:AFM:CA), as the company had a number of catalysts coming to fruition in the new year.

So far, my patience has been well rewarded, as Alphamin's shares have

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.85K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFM:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AFM:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFM:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFMJF
--
AFM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News