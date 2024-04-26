Bloom Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is a company operating in the data collaboration space that I have been following for a while. I made my first coverage on the stock last year in May, when I assigned the stock a buy rating due to the stock appearing undervalued amid the strong secular catalyst. Since my last coverage, RAMP has been up over 26%, outperforming the S&P 500 by about 800 bps, confirming my bullish call.

I maintain a buy rating for RAMP. My 1-year price target of $37.3 projects an almost 16% upside. While RAMP continues to benefit from the secular shift towards cookieless advertising, its recent acquisition of data clean room provider, Habu, has helped increase its market competitiveness, in my view.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

Fundamentals have gone through some improvements as of Q3 2024. It appears that the near-term slowdown felt last year during my coverage has softened a little bit, demonstrated by the accelerating revenue growth. In Q3, RAMP delivered a revenue of $174 million, a 9.6% YoY growth. This performance has made Q3 the strongest quarter so far in FY 2024. Another positive thing is the net margin expansion to 8%, which means that RAMP has maintained positive net profit for two consecutive quarters as of Q3.

RAMP has also continued to maintain positive operating cash flow (OCF), though it saw around -50% downtick to $17 million QoQ. However, zooming out a bit, I believe that RAMP is still in a good position to end FY 2024 with a strong annual OCF generation, due to the relatively solid performance throughout the FY so far. This has contributed quite well to the liquidity position. Since my coverage last year, the cash level has continued to rise. RAMP ended Q3 with over $531 million of cash and short-term investments, up over 5% since my last coverage.

Catalyst

While the secular cookieless trend remains intact, I believe RAMP's position has also continued to strengthen since last year. In particular, the acquisition of data clean room developer, Habu, at the start of the year should considerably improve the offerings' capabilities and eventually RAMP's competitive edge.

Ads Data Hub

Clean room is a secured environment where the walled garden platforms such as Google, Amazon, or Meta can share aggregated data with advertisers, who will then combine these data with their first-party data to generate targeted audiences. In my opinion, there is a strong synergy between RAMP's core ATS (Authenticated Traffic Solution) solution and a clean room platform.

In a nutshell, ATS helps advertisers to do better targeting using first-party data in a secure and privacy-compliant manner. ATS' privacy-first solution should then enable clean rooms to perform operations on consented data sets. I believe the synergy should help continue driving demand for RAMP's offerings into 2024 and beyond.

RAMP has made decent progress to bundle these two solutions in a partnership deal with Google as of Q3, as commented by the management in Q3 earnings call:

LiveRamp's role in PAIR is twofold. First, Google has mandated the use of an independent clean room partner for PAIR and announced three launch partners. LiveRamp and Habu, now the same company, were two of those three partners, and our combined scale and readiness vastly exceeds the third partner. Second, PAIR fuels adoption of LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution, since both advertiser and publisher audience must now be consented.

Source: Q3 earnings call.

More importantly, the partnership with Google should unlock future revenue growth opportunities for RAMP. I believe the demand for clean rooms alone will only continue to increase, driven by the need to comply with the EU data privacy laws and also the shift towards first-party data advertising.

Risk

Risk to my thesis remains minimal today. However, I would expect competition to intensify going forward as the shift towards cookieless marketing becomes more widespread.

IDC

The acquisition of Habu appears to have strengthened RAMP's market position, given the moderately solid presence of both companies in the space. However, the space continues to get crowded. In addition to other leading players like Epsilon, Neustar, or TransUnion, there are also players like Optable or Decentriq providing similar platforms.

In my view, these players are more directly competing with each other and are different from Snowflake or AWS, which are obviously larger businesses with also presences in the space, since both players seem to focus more on building clean room capabilities for its "walled garden" ecosystems.

Valuation/Pricing

My 1-year target price for RAMP is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2025 (FY ending March 2025) projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to grow 11% YoY to $720.9 million, in line with the market's estimate. I assume forward P/S to expand to 4.2x, implying a share price appreciation to $44.5. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - RAMP to deliver FY 2025 revenue of $680 million, missing the low-end market's estimate by $2.8 million, a 5.3% YoY growth. I will assume a correction to $30, with P/S slightly contracting to 3x from the current level.

Own Analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $37.3 per share, projecting an almost 16% 1-year gain from the current price of $32.2. I maintain my buy rating for the stock. My projection here leans on the conservative side of things, primarily due to the lowered bear-case revenue estimate and also 50-50 weighted probability, despite the seemingly decent catalysts at present.

Conclusion

RAMP has been outperforming. Since my latest coverage on the stock, the stock has been up 26%. Amid the secular shift towards cookieless advertising that will surely benefit RAMP, I continue to see more upside into FY 2025. This is partly driven by the acquisition of data clean room provider, Habu. I believe the business combination will improve RAMP's edge in the data clean room space, which increasingly gets more competitive. My conservative price target of $37.3 still yields almost 16% potential upside, which I believe presents an attractive risk-reward. I maintain my buy rating for the stock.