When I previously covered HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) for Seeking Alpha last July, I called the stock a "sell" and highlighted the company's marketing pivot from a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining stock to an AI infrastructure company. From my July piece:

As far as I can tell, the company's new-look website no longer appears to contain the words "Bitcoin" or "blockchain" on the homepage at all.

Given the company's clear pivot to AI and HPC services last summer, I felt it notable that Bitcoin was no longer even mentioned on the HIVE Digital Technologies homepage. At the time, revenue from mining cryptocurrencies was still the only driver of HIVE's top-line performance. Fast forward to late-April 2024, and HIVE has "Bitcoin mining" on the homepage again:

Homepage as of 4/25/24 (HIVE Digital Technologies)

Since we apparently have the blessing to consider HIVE a Bitcoin mining company once more, let's take a look at the stock performance compared with mining peers since my article last July. I'm using the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) to express the peer group:

Since my last HIVE article, the stock is down over 40% while the sector ETF is about even. That said, HIVE is now quite a bit smaller than most of the top performers in the industry from a market capitalization standpoint. Last July, Bitfarms (BITF) and Iris Energy (IREN) had similar market caps as HIVE:

Here we can still see HIVE has been the clear laggard even among what were similarly sized companies last summer. In this update, we'll look at how the company's HPC revenue is taking form, recent mining production figures, and the state of the balance sheet at the end of December.

Revenue Breakout

Three months ended December 31st 2023 2022 Revenue from digital currency mining $30,115 $14,318 High performance computing hosting $1,137 - Total Quarterly Revenue $31,252 $14,318 Click to enlarge

In the quarter ended December 31st, HIVE reported $31.3 million in total revenue, 96% of which came from mining cryptocurrency. Mining revenue was more than double from same time period a year prior; however, revenue is actually down against the prior period when looking at nine months ended December:

Nine months ended December 31st 2023 2022 Revenue from digital currency mining $75,973 $88,094 High performance computing hosting $1,611 - Total Quarterly Revenue $77,584 $88,094 Click to enlarge

Declining revenue from mining year over year is partially explainable by the end of proof-of-work mining on Ethereum (ETH-USD) - which HIVE had previously been doing to a significant degree. The $1.1 million in HPC hosting revenue in the quarter accounted for over 70% of HIVE's HPC revenue for the nine months ended December 31st. So it's clear that while small compared to mining revenue, HPC revenue for HIVE is indeed growing. But for what it's worth, it's also clear that crypto mining is still the largest revenue source for HIVE Digital by far.

Mining Production

As far as raw production figures go, HIVE's monthly production trend is not terrific. We can see the broader trend in BTC reward declining over the last two years:

HIVE Digital BTC production (Company filings)

This is certainly not something that is unique to just HIVE Digital Technologies. As Bitcoin's global hash rate increases, competition for the block reward intensifies. Network hash rate has gone, frankly, parabolic over the last four years even as Bitcoin's block reward halving earlier this month loomed:

Since the block reward subsidy from new coin issuance is fixed and declines ever four years, miners either require ever-higher BTC prices or a larger share of revenue from transaction fees. Since the halving earlier this month, we've observed a rather large spike in those fees:

Bitcoin Miner Revenue (IntoTheBlock)

On April 20th - the day of the block reward halving - mining Bitcoin generated over $80 million in fees in a single day. This was about three times the reward from new coin issuance during that day. Since then, we've seen this trend in transaction fees normalize considerably. But even in the days since the halving, fees have continued to minimize the pain from the reduction in the block reward subsidy. This is a good sign for miners. And at the end of March 2024, HIVE was among the more efficient names in the space based on Q1-24 operations:

BTC mining efficiency (Analyst's Calculations)

At 52.9 BTC per exahash, only Iris Energy had a higher efficiency average than HIVE Digital Technologies in Q1 according to my back of the envelope calculations.

Balance Sheet Positioning

Glancing over at the balance sheet at the end of December, HIVE Digital Technologies could cover all liabilities with current assets:

$17.8 million of those current assets were cash and equivalents with an additional $71.9 million in cryptocurrencies - 99% of which are BTC with a very small portion of Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) and "other coins." In late December, HIVE disclosed a $28.75 million private placement to expand mining capacity and focus on growing the company's Bitcoin "HODL."

Given the apparent bet on BTC's price appreciation as telegraphed by the HODL strategy, it's not surprising to see the company starting to dilute shareholders to a more significant degree than it has in the past three years. That said, certainly compared to similarly capitalized peers, HIVE Digital has been much less of a dilution offender.

Risks

There is no guarantee that transaction fees will continue to support miners long term to the degree that they have since the April 20th halving. To be clear, I'm of the personal viewpoint that transaction fees are necessary long term for network security. But to this point, revenue from fees is highly volatile and difficult to forecast. The current spike is primarily driven by the recent launch of the Runes protocol. In my view, it is unlikely that these transaction fees will sustain current levels. HIVE's HPC revenue, while growing, is very small compared to mining revenue and may never reach the level of revenue that HIVE currently derives from Bitcoin. Finally, there is a substantial amount of competition for HPC services and no guarantee that the AI reality will ever live up to the hype.

Closing Summary

In my opinion, HIVE's stock price underperformance over the last nine months has been largely justified. That said, I do wonder if the worst has been priced in for HIVE at this point. Consider HIVE's Q1-24 BTC per exahash figure of 52.9. We can take that metric and build an annualized revenue table based on 5.5 EH/s:

BTC Price $60,000 $70,000 $80,000 $90,000 $100,000 Yearly Revenue $104,400,000 $121,800,000 $139,200,000 $156,600,000 $174,000,000 FWD P/S 3.15 2.70 2.36 2.10 1.89 Click to enlarge

Adjusted for the halving and assuming no revenue from transaction fees or HPC going forward, HIVE's $329 million market cap gives the company a 3.2x forward price to sales multiple at $60k BTC. At $70k, HIVE is priced in line with the info tech sector median. At $100k BTC, HIVE is probably cheap. I'm still not long the stock personally, but I will upgrade HIVE from "sell" to "hold."