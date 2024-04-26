photoggin

Investment summary

My recommendation for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) is a buy rating. I believe the recent drop in share price post the 1Q24 earnings is a buying opportunity as the market seems to have extrapolated the weakness in NA forward, which, I think, would see some form of recovery ahead. Europe's demand also remained strong, with better profitability ahead. As LKQ shows that it is on track to meet its FY24 guidance, I expect valuations to shift up.

Business Overview

LKQ provides automotive spare parts. Segment-wise, LKQ reports in 2 segments: Total Parts & Services [TPS] (95% of business) and Other (5% of business). Within Total Parts & Services, it is split into North America Parts & Service (38% of TPS), Europe Parts & Service (48% of TPS), Specialty (13% of TPS), and Self Service (2% of TPS). Geographically, LKQ has a presence in North America and Europe. LKQ's competitive moat is its scale, which enables it to enjoy economies of scale in terms of inventory procurement (customer bargaining power) and distribution (the inventory utilization rate is higher because there is sufficient demand to justify holding a deeper and wider assortment of inventory).

1Q24 results update

Released on 23 Apr 2024, LKQ saw its 1Q24 sales grow 10.6% to $3.703 billion, mainly driven by acquisitions (11.6% growth contribution). While acquisition was a key growth driver, I do not think it is a threat to my thesis, as LKQ has been a serial acquirer for the past decade (completed more than 25 M&As over the past 10 years). Importantly, they have a good track record of integrating the targets: (1) EBITDA margins have expanded by ~400bps between 2014 to 2023, (2) FCF generation improved from ~$250 million/year to close to $1 billion a year, (3) balance sheet risk did not increase because of these acquisitions (leverage ratio remain at <3x). M&A continues to be a key part of the growth strategy for LKQ moving forward.

And that market is still highly fragmented, which leads to an opportunity for further consolidation. The team has a clear roadmap on accelerating margin enhancement with extending the and accelerating the integration. 1Q24 earnings

Weak organic growth led to segment EBITDA margin compression of 200 bps to 11.6%, driven by a 420 bps decrease in North America Wholesale, a 100 bps decline in Europe, a 150 bps decline in Specialty, and a 150 bps decline in Self Service. On a GAAP basis, EBIT margin fell 310 bps to 7.8%, driven by gross margin compression of 180 bps to 39.2% and an increased operating cost structure (SG&A as a percentage of sales increased by 40 bps to 28.2%).

NA Near-term weakness is not structural

A big reason why LKQ stock fell so sharply after the results is, I believe, the weak North America segment, which saw a sales organic decline of 3.3%. While this is clearly bad, I believe this weakness is not structural, as it was driven by three cyclical reasons: (1) warmer weather in March; (2) continued decline of used vehicle prices; (3) continued repair cost inflation. For (1), this is basically God’s direction, and LKQ just happens to be in the industry that is at its mercy. For (2), I think this is driven by the high-interest rate environment that pushes up the total cost of a car purchase (i.e., car loans are more expensive today). Thankfully, the Feds are still looking to cut rates despite the sticky inflation, so this situation could easily unwind within the next few quarters once we see inflation come down. For (3), it is driven by various factors, but largely because of wage inflation. This is somewhat contrary to (2), but with Fed holding rates higher-for-longer, this situation should resolve eventually.

From this perspective, we can see that LKQ is largely impacted by macro factors that are outside of LKQ’s control. What should be noted is that LKQ managed to drive continued momentum in alternative parts utilization, which saw a 260bps increase vs. 1Q23. This is where LKQ’s scale (competitive advantage) becomes apparent vs. smaller peers because it was able to stock up and offer affordable aftermarket and recycled parts (which comes at a time when repair cost inflation is going up). Looking ahead, organic growth wise, LKQ should benefit from normalizing weather conditions, more demand for alternative parts, and increased vehicle utilization as car owners look to further sweat their vehicles given the high-interest rate environment (leading to more car breakdown opportunities).

As for margin, I thought that management did the right thing to accelerate the consolidation of the FinishMaster footprint. Around 65 branches were consolidated in 1Q24, bringing the total number of branches consolidated since the completion of the Uni-Select acquisition in August 2023 to around 99. This represents approximately 66% of the acquired locations (ahead of the 3-year target). While this may lead to some cost pressure in the near term, the long-term benefit outweighs this, which management expects to generate around $65 million in cost synergies over the three-year period post-acquisition vs. the prior guide of $55 million. The reason I say this was the right thing to do now is because demand is weak anyway (in 1Q24), so there are more resources to handle this consolidation effort.

Europe demand strong with a positive profitability outlook

Demand in Europe remained strong, with a 2.7% organic growth rate, driven by demand in Central and Eastern Europe as well as private label products. While the EBITDA margin of 8.7% is below the long-term double-digit target, I believe the target is still achievable, especially after the announced restructuring program in 1Q24. Management launched a global reorganization initiative in the quarter to boost the company's profitability; they believe the Europe segment has the most potential for profit growth. Of all the various factors mentioned, there are two main factors that I expect to support further margin expansion. For instance:

Optimizing the portfolio by closing non-profit-making regions to better streamline resource usage. In this aspect, LKQ has already divested its operations in Slovenia and is expected to complete the sale of its Bosnia business. Optimize inventory portfolio by reducing SKY by 35% and replacing it with higher-margin private label parts. I expect this to be a big driver because the parts not only carry higher margins, but the optimization process also simplifies operations and enables the company to better enjoy economies of scale

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model LKQ using a forward PE approach, and using my assumptions, I believe LKQ is worth $55. I believe LKQ can easily meet management's FY24 adj net income guidance, guided for $1.09 billion at the midpoint. There are three main reasons: (1) NA headwinds are largely macro and should resolve as the Fed cuts rates (driving used car prices up) after seeing inflation come down (easing the wage inflation impact on repair costs); (2) demand tailwinds from normalized weather conditions, demand for alternative parts, and increased car utilization; and (3) Europe to continue seeing strong demand with an improved profitability outlook.

I modelled LKQ to trade at 13.5x forward PE, as I expect the valuation gap between LKQ and industry peers to close from the current ~40% discount to the historical average of ~25% discount. Specifically, historically, LKQ has traded at a ~25% discount to other auto spare parts peers like O’Reilly Automotive, Advance Auto Parts, Autozone, and Genuine Parts. But this discount has widened to ~40% (11x forward PE vs. the average of 18x). I believe this discount is because the market extrapolated the NA weakness forward. As LKQ shows recovery, I expect this discount to revert to the historical average.

Risk

The 3 macro drivers of weak LKQ NA performance could continue to be headwinds for longer than expected, outweighing the growth tailwinds that I mentioned above. This is particularly true for interest rates. If rates were to stay higher for longer because of rising inflation, this would cause repair costs to continue surging and used car prices to continue falling, exacerbating the situation for LKQ in NA.

Conclusion

My view for LKQ is a buy rating. I believe the market overreacted to the short-term weakness in North America, which is caused by cyclical factors. In my view, LKQ should be able to meet its FY24 guidance. LKQ's valuation is also attractive, as the discount to peers has widened due to the market's misperception.