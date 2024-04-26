Galeanu Mihai MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) is a capital light business with a history of more than 20 years of profitable growth, as described in their SPAC IPO deck. Despite facing multiple industry headwinds and mismanagement over the past couple of years, the business was still profitable and has a strong cash position with no debt. The company's founder is recently back in the CEO seat and doing his best to create shareholder value. I am Bullish on MarketWise stock as this is a great business trading now at an attractive valuation.

Company overview

MarketWise through its subsidiaries provides financial research in the form of daily, weekly, and monthly publications. It has a total of 7 subsidiaries which in addition to financial research, also offer data, analytics, and software designed to help investors manage their portfolios. Revenue mainly comes in the form of subscriptions to one or more their products.

Before COVID, the company remained profitable every year and had grown its revenue for 18 of the 20 years since its inception. Heightened stock market activity and investor exuberance drove MarketWise's revenue from $300 million in 2019 to nearly $550 million at its peak in 2021. Since its peak in 2021, MarketWise has faced several challenges along with management turnover, which has led to a dismal share performance until now. Since taking over in Q4 last year, the CEO has refrained from having earnings calls and has instead chosen to communicate with investors through the shareholder letter. This has led to less coverage of the stock by the broader investing community.

Headwinds that the company is facing

The main revenue drivers for MarketWise are the number of paid subscribers and the revenue per subscriber. However, since its peak at close to 1 million paid subscribers in Q4 2021, this figure now stands at 737k according to MarketWise's 2023 Annual report. Founder and CEO Porter Stansberry in his recent shareholder letter mentioned that he aims to grow the subscriber base again, by focussing on acquiring other leading financial research products while also launching new products internally.

Prior to Porter Stansberry taking over the reigns as CEO, MarketWise's business suffered due to mismanagement. According to his first shareholder letter since becoming CEO, Porter highlighted that the underlying problem at the company was primarily cultural. He has since worked on re-establishing the previous culture by treating the business's leading newsletter operators as equal partners and incorporating them in all major decisions of the company.

The most recent setback to the company came due to misconduct at the Legacy Research subsidiary, where certain managers violated the company’s policies and failed to provide independent financial research to its subscribers. In the associated press release, Porter stated that Legacy Research which contributed approximately $9 million for the last 6 months of 2023 would be wound down.

Why I think 2024 could be the year for a turn-around

The major catalyst for a turn-around this year hinges on the fact that the changes implemented by Porter in late 2023 will start showing up in the company's results this year. With improving overall market conditions, Porter has positioned the company very well for growth. Following the drastic decline in Subscription Billings since Q4 2021, there seems to be more stability around these numbers over the last few quarters as shown below, suggesting that Billings have likely 'bottomed'.

Prior to the unfortunate developments at Legacy Research, the business would likely have grown this year, as Porter himself now contributes over $28 million on an annualised basis through his personal publications. According to Porter, it is likely that the billings still show growth for the full year, since the negative impact from Legacy Research will be the most in the first half of the year.

The results of the cost reduction program conducted in 2023 which included reducing the number of employees from 732 to 584 should reduce expenses by close to $18 million. This is a significant number as it is nearly 5% of the amount of Billings that the company brings in. This should therefore lead to improving profit margins in 2024 versus 2023.

2023 Q4 Shareholder letter

One of the hallmarks of a subscription business like MarketWise is the ability of the business to collect the cash upfront at the beginning of the subscription. The accumulation of this cash on the company's balance sheet is similar to the "float" in an insurance company and this amounted to $120 million for MarketWise. Previously, this cash was not entirely invested in short-term accounts to obtain interest income. As can be seen in the figure above, by the end of last year, all its cash was invested yielding almost 4,5%. Going forward, this will add more than $6 million in interest income for the company.

With regard to its capital allocation of the free cash flow generated as well as the cash on the balance sheet, management is on the lookout for value accretive acquisitions. I believe that acquisitions at an attractive multiple could enhance MarketWise's profitability and act as a catalyst for share price appreciation. Another catalyst I see is the potential for bonus dividend distributions from the excess cash. Last year, the share price doubled in a short time since the announcement of a bonus dividend of $50 million in addition to its regular dividend to shareholders.

Why I think MarketWise is a great business

MarketWise stands as one of a very small handful of businesses that I know of that has grown to more than $500M revenue at its peak, from just $36,000 in venture funding it received in 1999. Until its IPO via a SPAC transaction, it didn’t require or receive any additional investor capital. Gross margins are higher than most software companies at above 85%, and the company has been profitable throughout its operation.

In addition to having a capital light business model, MarketWise also benefits from having large portion of recurring revenue and has historically achieved revenue retention close to 90%. The business also has significant operating leverage as incremental subscriber additions are highly profitable.

MarketWise has high insider ownership with more than 70% of the outstanding shares are owned by insiders. The current CEO personally owns almost 20% of the company, thereby aligning management incentives well with those of the shareholders.

Why I think MarketWise is attractively valued today

Since MarketWise is fundamentally a subscription-based business, it is more appropriate to use Billings when analyzing and valuing the business. The billings correlate well with the current cash-generation from the business unlike revenue which is dependent on the timing of the GAAP recognition. I therefore estimate the free cash flow generation of the business as a fraction of the total billings, which is similar to the approach adopted by the company.

Author's estimates and valuation

To be conservative, I have assumed that 2024 billings will be at the annualised run rate of the 2023 Q4 billings. If MarketWise's organic growth is able to more than compensate for the loss of the Legacy Research segment, then there will be upside to this value. Cash flow margins have historically been between 15 and 20% and even going above 25% during 2021. I have conservatively chosen a 15% margin and estimate that MarketWise will generate at least $56 million in Cash flow from Operations or Free Cash Flow, since maintenance capex is negligible for this business.

The business is forecasted to grow at mid-single digit rates with earnings growing faster due to improving margins for the next couple of years according to Analyst estimates. However, as shown with my conservative estimates, it trades at a Price/FCF multiple of just 10. This valuation is very undemanding compared to other more mature publicly traded financial publication subscription businesses such as The New York Times Company (NYT), MSCI (MSCI) and FactSet Research Systems (FDS) which trade at P/FCF multiples of 19, 27 and 24 respectively.

Risks to the investment thesis

Loss of paid subscribers continues

MarketWise has experienced a rapid loss of paid subscribers since the end of 2021. Even though the decrease in billings seems to have stabilised over the last few quarters, investors should monitor that the company returns to steady organic growth, which it had reliably delivered pre-COVID.

Broader impact due to the scandal at Legacy Research

MarketWise will face a significant financial impact this year due to winding down the Legacy Research publication. However, most importantly for the long-term thesis, this scandal should not have an impact on its other publications. Since the publications are run independently from each other, the risk of contagion seems to be mitigated in this case.

Competition

MarketWise's subsidiaries operate in a highly competitive yet fragmented large market for financial products that has remained that way over many years. Due to the diversity of the products it offers, at present I have not identified any significant competitive threats to MarketWise.

Low float

Even though it isn't a risk to the business, investors need to understand that the share price can be extremely volatile due to the very small float available (less than 15% of the total shares outstanding).

Key takeaways

Despite the headwinds facing the business, MarketWise continues to be profitable and has a strong balance sheet. The CEO has taken the necessary steps in 2023 to reduce expenses and reignite organic growth, and the fruits of his work will be seen throughout 2024. This along with other potential catalysts that I identified, should lead to significant share price appreciation from current levels and therefore I am Bullish on this investment.

