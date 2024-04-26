Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vena Magic! Why Union Pacific Just Hit A Grand Slam

Apr. 26, 2024 10:45 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Union Pacific reported flat revenue growth but showed remarkable efficiency in lowering operating expenses in an inflationary environment.
  • The company saw a decline in its operating ratio to less than 61%, which is impressive considering the challenges faced by railroads.
  • Despite challenges in certain markets, Union Pacific has a positive outlook and is focused on improving customer engagement and operational excellence.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Union Pacific Freight train at Downtown Los Angeles

Laser1987

Introduction

Last month, I wrote an article titled Union Pacific: Building America With 11% Annual Return Potential."

Although I wasn't planning on writing an update, I just had to dive into Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) again for one major reason:

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.66K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News