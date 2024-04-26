Laser1987

Introduction

Last month, I wrote an article titled Union Pacific: Building America With 11% Annual Return Potential."

Although I wasn't planning on writing an update, I just had to dive into Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) again for one major reason:

The company reported fantastic earnings, which tells us a lot about major developments I have covered over the past few years. This may be the most important earnings call I have covered since at least the pandemic.

Sure, 0% revenue growth is nothing to write home about, let alone go with a very bullish title.

However, there's so much more to unpack, especially because America's Class I railroads are in a tough situation, pressured by demand volatility, inflation, and operating challenges.

Last year, for example, I wrote an article titled "Why Union Pacific Could Potentially Double By 2025."

I'm bringing this up because the article focused on the company's challenges and the need for a new CEO to turn UNP into a high-margin player again.

Back then, Jim Vena was pushed to become the new CEO of Union Pacific after he was Chief Operating Officer between 2019 and 2020, turning the railroad into the second-best railroad in terms of shareholder returns.

Soroban Capital Partners (Used In My March 3, 2023, Article)

Fast-forward more than one year, Jim Vena is now Union Pacific CEO and showing tremendous progress.

The just-released quarterly earnings may have seen flat revenues, but that was due to economic headwinds.

I was truly blown away by the company's efficiency. It reported a decline in its operating ratio to less than 61.0% in one of the toughest environments for railroads.

On top of that, the company is improving customer relationships and guiding to even higher efficiencies, with a lot of room for demand improvements.

So, let's dive into the details, as I believe this may be the most important article I've written on UNP since the transition article last year!

A Fantastic Operating Performance

As I already briefly mentioned, the company's top line was not very special. After all, operating revenue was flat. That's hardly something to get excited about.

However, we need to see this in a bigger context. After all, Union Pacific is so large and cyclical that it is subject to economic cycles. Right now, cyclical (industrial) demand is not in a good place.

Even worse, inflation is still sticky, which is currently resulting in efficiency struggles at major transportation companies, including railroads.

The just-released GDP numbers confirm this. Growth was lower than expected. Inflation was higher than expected.

Bloomberg

This is the point where my excitement comes in. Union Pacific was able to grow (ex-fuel) freight revenues by also lowering operating expenses - in an inflationary environment!

Union Pacific Corporation

As a result, the company saw an operating ratio decline to 60.7%, which is 140 basis points better compared to last year's 62.1%.

I sound like a cheerleader, but a sub-61% OR is simply mind-blowing in this environment.

A Closer Look At Revenue Growth

Before I continue to discuss operations, I want to go back to the top, as discussing revenue developments tells us a lot about Union Pacific and the markets it serves.

As we can see above, total freight revenue was down 1%. This number was blamed on a 0.5% decline in volumes and a 25% decline in fuel surcharges, which is something impacting most railroads due to the lag between higher fuel costs and higher customer billing.

Excluding the fuel surcharge headwind, freight revenues would have been up 4%.

Moreover, a substantial portion of the volume decline was driven by a 20% decrease in coal shipments.

Excluding coal, volumes would have been up 2%, driven by 1% growth in both industrial and premium segments.

Union Pacific Corporation

So, for what it's worth, excluding lagging fuel surcharges and a temporary decline in coal, the business would have hit it out of the park on revenue as well.

I expect the coal decline to be temporary, as global coal demand and pricing are heavily impacted by unusually low natural gas prices, making it easier for customers to switch to the alternative with lower pollution.

With that said, the industrial segment saw 4% higher revenue, driven by 1% higher volumes and strong pricing.

This is a remarkable result due to ongoing economic weakness.

According to the company, business development efforts in the petroleum segment resulted in new domestic contract wins. This offset headwinds in the rock segment due to elevated inventories and weather headwinds.

The good news is that despite headwinds, demand improved for petrochemicals in both export and domestic markets, which is something I expect to last on a prolonged basis.

Premium revenues were down 3% despite 1% higher volumes.

As I already briefly mentioned, lower fuel surcharges and market pressures from the trucking industry were key factors contributing to the decrease in revenue.

Despite this, positive trends were observed in automotive volumes, driven by business wins with major manufacturers and ongoing strength in dealer inventory replenishment. The emphasis here is on business wins, as Union Pacific has been pushing very hard to win new businesses since Mr. Vena took over.

In fact, it's changing the way it engages with customers:

One of the unique strategies that we have as I'm looking at Eric, 1/3 of our meetings have an operating leader or local operating person is there. And we're doing that to see how we can grow more business specifically. So strong customer engagement strategy at all levels, and we're going to keep at it. Thanks for the question. - UNP 1Q24 Earnings Call

Consumer-focused intermodal volumes also showed improvements, particularly in international West Coast demand. Unfortunately, this was partially offset by declines in international contracts and soft market conditions in domestic intermodal.

While I don't expect intermodal to suffer much more (it has normalized a lot since inflation became an issue for consumers), I do not expect demand to come roaring back due to the impact of persistent inflation on consumers. That's my view, not the company's guidance.

A Good Outlook & Stellar Operations

Speaking of expectations, challenges in the coal market are expected to last - at least until the industry works through its record inventory level, potentially supported by higher natural gas prices.

The good news is that stability is expected in domestic grain demand, while the company is also optimistic about the growth potential of grain products, especially in biofuel feedstocks.

Moreover, as I already briefly mentioned, challenges may persist in the rock market. However, favorable conditions are expected in petroleum and petrochemical markets, supported by business development efforts and operational excellence initiatives.

Meanwhile, consistent strong West Coast imports are forecasted in the near term for intermodal, with some uncertainty in the second part of the year.

In automotive, Union Pacific is upbeat about demand thanks to business wins and improved OEM production processes.

Union Pacific Corporation

With all of this in mind, despite ongoing challenges, the company is very upbeat about its future.

During its earnings call, the company put emphasis on its ability to grow revenue even in the face of lower volumes, thanks to the effectiveness of its improved service product and competitive solutions.

Moreover, conversations with customers regarding price increases are underway to address inflationary pressures. These efforts are supported by efficient service offerings aimed at enhancing overall competitiveness.

Bear in mind that UNP is massively improving its operations, which allows it to grow its customer base.

For example, freight car velocity showed a year-over-year improvement, although there was a sequential decline attributed to shifts in product mix.

Union Pacific Corporation

To better align with customer expectations, the company introduced a new metric, the Service Performance Index ("SPI"). I highlighted this in my prior article as well.

Here's how the company put it (emphasis added):

For manifest and intermodal, the Service Performance Index will help you compare the service you are receiving today with the best monthly network performance over the last three years . We’ll reach for that historical best benchmark and endeavor to out-perform that level of performance.

. We’ll reach for that historical best benchmark and endeavor to out-perform that level of performance. For our bulk (unit train) business, we will measure how well our bulk trains are achieving their demand and cycle time plans on a monthly basis. This allows us to provide a key service measure to a group of customers that didn’t have a measure before.

Essentially, by introducing metrics that go beyond traditional measures, the company aims to provide a more accurate reflection of its service performance and customer satisfaction levels.

This also prevents aggressive cost-cutting measures from hurting customer relationships. After all, cutting costs is easy. Doing it without hurting operations is where it gets tricky.

As a result, the company not only improved safety and customer-focused KPIs, but also its own operating efficiencies. As we can see below, locomotive productivity increased, supported by a reduction in the active fleet compared to the previous year.

Workforce productivity also saw marginal improvement, supported by initiatives aimed at optimizing operational capacity and training resources.

Union Pacific Corporation

This is what the company said about train length improvements, which is very important to keep in mind (emphasis added):

Train length is one of the ways we do it. At a 300-foot improvement in our manifest quarter versus same quarter last year, that's a huge lift. That's a massive accomplishment by the team, building train length in the manifest network is one of the hardest things we do. What that tells you is if we're really good at the hardest things we do as the intermodal volume starts to come back, we don't have to add train pairs on. We can take some of the latent capacity we have in our existing train peers and utilize it. So we're ready. - UNP 1Q24 Earnings Call

Thanks to these improvements, the company grew free cash flow to $525 million, supported by a much stronger cash flow conversion rate of 81% compared to last year's 66% conversion rate.

It returned $795 million to shareholders, supporting its 2.2% dividend yield, and paid down $1.3 billion in long-term debt.

Balance sheet-wise, it maintains a sub-3x leverage ratio, which comes with an A credit rating.

Union Pacific Corporation

Going forward, the company expects to benefit from pricing, allowing it to beat inflation. It upgraded its profitability outlook, but refrained from giving any operating ratio targets.

It will restart its buyback program in the second quarter, which is very good news - especially in this economic environment.

Valuation

Unless economic growth falls off a cliff, Union Pacific is in a fantastic spot to generate high returns.

Currently, it trades at a blended P/E ratio of 21.8x. This is above its long-term average of 19.2x. However, if analysts are right about the growth recovery, it could deserve a 22.5x multiple, which is similar to prior upswings. I highlighted this in my prior article as well.

FAST Graphs

Using the FactSet data in the chart above, this year, analysts expect to see 6% EPS growth, potentially followed by 14% and 11% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Since 2004, UNP has returned 15.2% per year.

With all of these numbers in mind, the company could return north of 14% per year going forward - excluding downside adjustments due to potential economic turmoil.

Needless to say, I am extremely excited about UNP. It continues to confirm my bull case, which is why I continue to buy UNP stock on weakness.

It remains one of my all-time favorite dividend growth stocks.

Takeaway

Union Pacific's recent earnings report highlights its remarkable resilience and operational strength in a challenging economic landscape.

Despite stagnant revenue growth, the company has significantly improved its operating ratio, proving its efficiency even in light of inflationary pressures.

By strategically addressing market challenges and enhancing customer engagement, Union Pacific is poised for sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, its commitment to operational excellence, coupled with a prudent financial approach, underscores its ability to weather uncertainties and deliver value to shareholders.

With a positive outlook and a history of solid returns, Union Pacific remains a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking long-term growth and stability.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Resilience in Tough Times: Despite economic headwinds, Union Pacific has shown resilience, maintaining operational efficiency and improving its operating ratio.

Despite economic headwinds, Union Pacific has shown resilience, maintaining operational efficiency and improving its operating ratio. Strong Operational Performance: The company's focus on operational excellence has led to impressive improvements in key metrics like freight revenue and operating expenses.

The company's focus on operational excellence has led to impressive improvements in key metrics like freight revenue and operating expenses. Positive Outlook: Union Pacific's optimistic outlook, supported by expectations of stability in domestic grain demand and growth potential in other segments, bodes well for future performance.

Union Pacific's optimistic outlook, supported by expectations of stability in domestic grain demand and growth potential in other segments, bodes well for future performance. Solid Financials: With a sub-3x leverage ratio and an A credit rating, Union Pacific shows financial strength when it matters most.

With a sub-3x leverage ratio and an A credit rating, Union Pacific shows financial strength when it matters most. Dividend Growth Potential: Union Pacific offers the potential for long-term income growth and capital appreciation.

Cons: