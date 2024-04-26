Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Investment AB Latour (publ) (IVTBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Investment AB Latour (publ) (OTCPK:IVTBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katarina Rautenberg - Controller & Compliance Manager
Johan Hjertonsson - Chief Executive Officer
Anders Morck - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Katarina Rautenberg

Welcome to the presentation of Investment AB Latour's interim report for the first quarter 2024. The first part of the presentation will be in listen-only mode. And we then open up for questions. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to CEO, Johan Hjertonsson; and CFO, Anders Morck.

Johan Hjertonsson

Thank you, Katarina, for that introduction. Johan Hjertonsson speaking. I'm here together with Anders Morck to present our Q1 report for 2024. If we start with the first slide, considering the business climate, a good start of the year for our businesses. The general demand is quite good in many markets that we operate in. But it varies, of course, by regions and industries. A weaker demand for businesses with exposure to construction and real estate markets, of course, but the picture is quite mixed.

We continue to invest in our companies and put a lot of efforts into our sustainability work. I'd like to highlight that in April, we arranged the fourth Latour Sustainability Day in Gothenburg, with more than 140 participants -- participating executives wholly-owned and listed companies. Very inspiring and a true pleasure to see all and this all great initiative and progress that's going on in all of our holdings.

Sustainability is a very important topic for Latour for two main reasons. One, because it's the right thing to do, our moral and with our hearts, we really want to drive the sustainability agenda for future generations to come. Secondly, and that's from an investment company point of view, we do not want to offer businesses that do not long term

