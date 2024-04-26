Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) reports a 15% dividend yield and stock repurchases. KREF reports a portfolio growth of 53% from 2018 to 2023, and operates in a market that appears to grow at a double digit. Considering previous loan growth and the total amount of current liquidity, I would expect further increase in the loan portfolio in the coming years. In addition, even taking into account potential risks from volatility in the interest rates or failed loans, I believe that KREF trades too cheap at close to 0.49x its book value.

KKR Real Estate: Loan Distribution, And A Lot Of Liquidity.

Real Estate Finance Trust is a real estate finance company focused primarily on loans secured by properties operated by third parties in highly concentrated urban markets within the United States.

KKR Real Estate does not deal with the acquisition of land and development of projects, as is the case of many others. It orients its business towards the financial opportunities that exist in these markets, specifically towards the purchase, transaction, and sale of mortgages, senior and mezzanine loans, and other financial instruments.

By the end of 2023, the company's assets included a 42% concentration in multifamily properties along with those intended for commercial, industrial, institutional, and educational purposes.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, multifamily and industrial assets represented 58% of the loan portfolio, and the weighted average loan-to-value ratio stood at close to 65%. Given the total amount of senior loans, total amount of liquidity, and no debt maturities over the next two years, I think that the portfolio appears quite diversified and solid. In this regard, the words from management are worth noting.

KREF continues to benefit from a diverse set of financing facilities which are predominantly non-mark to market and matched-term with no debt maturities over the next two years. Source: Quarterly Press Release

As for the current demographic concentration of the company's properties, the company reports properties located in California, Texas, and Massachusetts. It also maintains a presence in other states such as New York, Florida, and the District of Columbia among others. I believe that the portfolio is diversified, and will most likely remain diversified because KKR Real Estate adheres to certain investment guidelines not to invest more than 25% in a particular asset.

Investing not more than 25% of our "equity" in any individual investment without the approval of a majority of our board of directors or a duly constituted committee of our board of directors (it being understood, however, that for purposes of the foregoing concentration limit, in the case of any investment that is comprised of securities, instruments or assets of multiple portfolio issuers, such investment for purposes of the foregoing limitation will be deemed to be multiple investments in such underlying securities, instruments and assets and not such particular vehicle, product or other arrangement in which they are aggregated). Source: 10-k

In the last quarterly report, the company did not report better EPS than expected or quarterly revenue. With that, I believe that KKR Real Estate appears to receive a lot of attention from investors out there because EPS expectations for Q1 2025 are significantly higher than what the company reported in Q4 2023. In the long run, I believe that KKR would be delivering EPS expectations growth.

Balance Sheet, And Cost Of Capital Analysis

With $106 million in cash and $7.11 billion in commercial real estate loans, total assets stand at close to $7.2 billion. The asset/liability ratio is close to 1.23x, which is a bit better than the figure reported in December 2023.

The company finances its operations with collateralized loan obligations worth $1.9 billion and secured financing agreements of $3.5 billion. In sum, total liabilities stood at close to $5.8 billion in the last quarter, which is significantly lower than the figure reported in 2023.

I studied the debt obligations to assess the cost of capital, as well as to select a WACC for my financial models. The weighted average funding costs stand at close to 7.6%.

With that about the current cost of capital, it is worth noting that the company appears to sign floating agreements. In the last quarter, the loan portfolio included 99% variable interest rate funding. With this in mind, I think that assuming a decrease in the WACC in the coming years is reasonable. In my view, from now to 2034, assuming a WACC between 5% and 7% would make sense.

Assumption 1: Average Risk Rating Close To 3.2 Out Of 5 Will Most Likely Bring The Attention Of Equity Investors

As of March 31, 2024, the average risk rating of KREF's portfolio stood at close to 3.2, weighted by total loan exposure. KREF provided a significant amount of information about the rating in the last 10-Q.

Given the total amount of collateral coverage and credit quality reported by KKR, I believe that the company may receive the attention of investors in case of a financial crisis or liquidity crisis. As soon as REIT investors decide to go for low-risk companies, they may decide to buy shares of KKR Real Estate. As a result, I believe that the company's WACC may lower.

Assumption 2: Stock Repurchases Could Accelerate The Demand For The Stock And Lower The WACC

The company recently reported stock repayments of $143.8 million in liquidity for shares, and extended a program of shares from $250 million to $450 million. Besides, the share count did not increase since July 2022. If share count declines, and stock repurchases continue, I believe that more investors may have a look at KKR. As a result, I would be expecting lower cost of funding and acceleration in the stock price.

Assumption 3: New Investors May Be Willing To Buy Shares Below Book Value Per Share

According to the most recent quarterly report, KKR Real Estate trades at less than $10 per share, and the book value per share is close to $15 per share. With this in mind, I believe that investors out there may be buying shares at the current price marks. I wouldn't be surprised if the company receives more equity financing to offer more loans given the current price mark. A few years ago, the company traded at 1.6x its book value per share. Right now, the price/book value stands at close to 0.49x.

Assumption 4: The Global Real Estate Loan Market Grows At Close to 11.3%, And I Assumed That KKR Real Estate Will Grow At A Double Digit.

Given the growth of the total portfolio of close to 11% CAGR from 2019 to 2023, I wouldn't be worried about the recent decline in total assets.

I believe that assuming business growth of close to 11%-13% would make sense. We are talking about a company that reported total portfolio growth of 53% from 2018 to 2023.

It is also worth noting that the global real estate loan market size is expected to grow at close to 11.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. KKR Real Estate will most likely see interest income growth thanks to the growth of the market.

The global real estate loan market size was valued at $7,968 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,121 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030. Source: Alliedmarketresearch

Under My Best Case Scenario My Assumptions Are Correct

Under this scenario, I assumed 2034 interest income worth $2594 million, with revenue from real estate owned operations close to $52 million and income from equity method investments of about $1 million. Median interest income would be close to 13%, which I believe is pretty much in line with previous figures reported.

2034 other income would be close to $68 million, with total other income worth $122 million and gross profit of about $685 million.

Now, with 2034 general and administrative costs of $30 million, provision for credit losses of $252 million, and management fees to affiliates worth $44 million, I included incentive compensation to affiliates worth $4 million.

Besides, with 2034 expenses from real estate owned operations worth $54 million, I obtained total expenses worth $386 million, which would imply 2034 operating income of about $299 million. Note that under this case scenario, I expect an increase in the operating margin. Interest income would grow at a faster pace than total expenses.

Finally, 2034 net income attributable to non-controlling interests would be close to -$5 million, and with preferred stock dividends worth $54 million and participating securities' share in earnings worth $7 million, net income would stand at $240 million. I also included 2034 funds from operations of about $192 million, which is close to the net income for the year. I used the funds from operations figure to calculate the exit terminal value.

Now, with 2034 dividend payment of $43 million, a WACC of 5.9%, and a price / ffo of about 11x, I obtained a terminal value of $2114 million, NPV of TV close to $1.12 billion, and total valuation of about $1.1 billion. Finally, the implied price would be close to $17 per share.

Competitors

Competition does not only involve financial companies in the real estate field but also extends to all types of existing lines of credit for the development of projects as well as companies and holdings that maintain financial positions within other markets.

Competition is high since its businesses are oriented towards areas of high concentration in the United States and towards markets with higher prices and financial margins located in the States with greater economic activity, such as California and Texas.

Risks

Of course, a large part of the risks that apply in the analysis for this company has to do with the conditions of the real estate markets and the financial situations since in some cases they can drag debt obligations or rate the growth of interest undermining the company's objectives.

With this, it must be noted that any decrease in economic activity in the markets in which it is present, especially with regard to the financing of real estate projects, would directly affect the collection capabilities of the company. In addition, certain changes in the interest rates may lead to failed real estate projects, which may affect KKR's financials. An eventual increase in the WACC could lead to lower implied valuation.

In any case, despite reporting that the investment strategy can change without the consent of the shareholders, the company maintains its discipline, and has recently announced an upcoming dividend payment for its shareholders.

The particularity in the case of this company is that it is managed externally through a subsidiary of the KKR company, which in this case is a company in the traditional real estate market that operates in the acquisition and sale of land as well as the development of real estate projects among others.

In my view, certain investors may not appreciate that KKR pays fees to an external entity. I believe that there may exist certain conflict of interests in this relationship. Besides, we cannot really know whether the total amount of fees paid to management is too large. As a result, I believe that certain investors may not buy shares.

Worst Case Scenario With Failed Assumptions

Under this scenario, I assumed 2034 interest income of about $1304 million, with interest income growth of $-1 million, median interest income growth of 7%, and revenue from real estate owned operations of $27 million. Note that my figures are a bit pessimistic, as the market appears to grow at close to 13% CAGR.

In my projections, I also included 2034 other income of about $36 million, with gross profit worth $333 million and 2034 general and administrative costs of about $7 million.

In addition, with provision for credit losses of about $157 million, management fees to affiliates close to $11 million, and incentive compensation to affiliates worth $1 million, 2034 total expenses would be close to $200 million. Finally, the operating income would be close to $132 million.

The bottom line would include preferred stock dividends worth $18 million, with participating securities' share in earnings of about $3 million, total other expenses close to $20 million, and 2034 net income of about $111 million. Note that I also assumed 2034 funds from operations of about $89 million.

My dividend model includes a 2034 dividend payment of $20 million, with a WACC of 6.55% and exit price / ffo of about 9.5x. The terminal value would be close to $850 million, the NPV of TV would stand at $423 million, and the total valuation would be worth $475 million. Finally, the fair price would stand at about $6.9 per share.

Conclusion

KKR Real Estate reported a portfolio growth of 53% from 2018 to 2023, and analysts expect EPS growth from Q4 2023 to Q1 2025. The company also appears to report a portfolio with a significant amount of senior loans, and loan quality remains elevated. In addition, the 15% dividend yield, the stock repurchases, and the fact that KKR operates in a market that grows at a double digit may most likely bring new investors. Even taking into account risks from failed loans or volatility in the interest rates, I believe that KKR appears to be cheap at close to 0.49x its book value.