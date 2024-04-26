Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Sugarcoating Fundamental Damage

Apr. 26, 2024 10:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock9 Comments
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.61K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. reported disastrous Q1 results, but shares rallied the following day.
  • That's because management gave a few updates that the markets can look forward to.
  • More investors are starting to realize that Tesla is more than just a car company.
  • Their vision is definitely convincing — but it still needs to be backed up by strong fundamentals.

Tesla Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

A few months ago, I wrote a Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) piece citing that the stock's selloff is far from done and that investors are likely to face max pain ahead. I also laid

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.61K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News