Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
145.99K Followers

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCPK:HXGBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paolo Guglielmini - President and CEO
Ben Maslen - CSO
David Mills - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Djurberg - Handelsbanken
Andre Kukhnin - UBS
Joachim Gunell - DNB Markets
Sven Merkt - Barclays
Alexander Virgo - Bank of America
Viktor Trollsten - Danske Bank
Toby Ogg - JPMorgan
Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux
Mikael Laseen - Carnegie Investment Bank
Nay Soe Naing - Berenberg

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Hexagon First Quarter 2024 Report Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to hand you over to the President and CEO of the company, Mr. Paolo Guglielmini. Please go ahead, sir.

Paolo Guglielmini

Yes, good morning. Thank you for joining our Q1 2024 earnings call.

We are pleased to report another solid quarter, with organic revenue growth of 3%, resilient margins and strong cash conversion. Slow demand in Europe and the weak construction market combined with strong comparable growth in prior periods made for a difficult backdrop, but the teams did very well to capitalize on a strong U.S. market, the demand from countercyclical verticals, and more importantly, our own innovation and proximity to clients in order to deliver a 13th quarter of consecutive growth.

The gross margin at 66.5% and the operating margin at 29% were solid achievements despite slower growth and inflation. We delivered on those through focus on recurring revenue, growing at 6% in the quarter now at €520 million, with SaaS growing above the 20% mark, and through innovation for active cost management and portfolio optimization as we have seen from the recently announced divestments.

Cash conversion was also very positive in

