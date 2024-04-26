Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Proximus PLC (BGAOF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 10:32 AM ETProximus PLC (BGAOF) Stock, BGAOY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.99K Followers

Proximus PLC (OTCPK:BGAOF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nancy Goossens - IR
Guillaume Boutin - CEO
Mark Reid - CFO
Jim Casteele - Residential Segment Lead
Anne-Sophie Lotgering - Business Segment Lead
Ben Appel - Corporate Affairs Lead

Conference Call Participants

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank
David Vagman - ING
Nicolas Cote-Colisson - HSBC
Kris Kippers - Degroof Petercam

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Proximus Financial Results 2024 Quarter One. My name is Caroline and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen-only mode. However, you'll have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions].

We have Guillaume Boutin, the CEO, joined by Mark Reid, the CFO.

I will now hand over the call to your host, Nancy Goossens, Investor Relations, to begin this conference. Thank you.

Nancy Goossens

Thank you. Welcome, everyone. So yes, thank you for joining us. We will start this webcast with the usual introduction by the CEO, Guillaume, but he's going to use the presentation that we have published this morning on the website. And then we will turn to the Q&A.

And so indeed for the Q&A, we also have the CFO, Mark Reid joining us as well as Jim Casteele, the Residential segment lead, as Anne-Sophie Lotgering, the Business segment lead; and Ben Appel, our Corporate Affairs Lead. So they will take your questions in a moment.

But first, Guillaume, I'll turn over to you for the introduction. Thank you.

Guillaume Boutin

Thank you, Nancy. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this Proximus webcast and let me take you through the highlights and our financial and operational achievements of the quarter.

Recommended For You

About BGAOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BGAOF

Trending Analysis

Trending News