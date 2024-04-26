Wirestock

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have reached new all-time highs this week thanks to a strong first quarter earnings report. The situation has changed for the better since my late 2023 initiation article where I said the company was feeling the weight of the market but that it was well-positioned to get back on track and continue to deliver shareholder gains.

Going over the report and management comments on the earnings call, it is hard to find a fault relative to expectations and I continue to see the company as one of the better-positioned big pharma companies in terms of risk-reward and upside potential in the following years.

And whether the upside potential can be better than I am envisioning likely depends on how successful AstraZeneca is in getting a stronger foothold into an increasingly attractive but also increasingly competitive obesity market. We should start to get a better idea about this question as more clinical data emerge in the following quarters, but I would also expect the company to bring additional external expertise through business development.

All major products performed well in Q1, leading to a revenue and EPS beat

Total revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $12.68 billion, beating the Street consensus by $850 million, and core EPS grew only 13% to $2.06 as the comparison from last year was unfavorably due to a $241 million gain from the divestment of Pulmicort Flexhaler in the U.S.

Nearly all segments and all geographies performed well, with the exception of vaccines and immune therapies ('V&I') on the segment side and established rest of the world ('ERoW') on the geography side.

AstraZeneca Q1 2024 earnings presentation

The outperformance of the oncology division was driven by the strong growth of some key products such as Imfinzi, Calquence, and Enhertu with 33%, 35%, and 79% Y/Y growth, respectively, in the first quarter. The older products like Tagrisso and Lynparza grew as well but below the division and company-wide average.

Enhertu is just getting started, and I expect significant growth in the following years, driven by continued strong uptake in existing indications as well as by the recently expanded label that now covers all HER2-positive tumors.

Calquence was surprisingly strong in the first quarter with growth accelerating from the mid-teens in the previous two quarters to 35% in Q1, but I should note that there were some unusual quarters in 2022 with inventory buildup after the approval of a new tablet formulation boosted sales and providing tough comps in the second half of 2023.

AstraZeneca claims continued leadership in the first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia ('CLL') market, but looking a bit further behind that statement, we can see the emerging BTK inhibitor, BeiGene, Ltd.'s (BGNE) Brukinsa with rapidly increasing market share in the United States, driven by the superiority label on the efficacy side to the current BTK inhibitor market leader Imbruvica. Calquence does not have that as it has only managed to show non-inferiority on efficacy compared to Imbruvica, but with a safety edge which AstraZeneca has used to its advantage since launch. Even so, I expect both Calquence and Brukinsa to do well and to continue to take market share from Imbruvica in the following years.

AstraZeneca, AbbVie, J&J, BeiGene earnings reports, author's estimates for Q1 2024 market share of Imbruvica and Brukinsa

The growth of the cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic ('CVRM') segment was driven by the 45% Y/Y growth of Farxiga, and the growth of the respiratory and immunology ('R&I') segment was driven by the strong uptake of Tezspire with strong global launch demand and by 54% Y/Y growth of Breztri.

The rare disease segment grew 16% Y/Y with Ultomiris' 34% Y/Y growth leading the way. The growth of Ultomiris was primarily driven by neurology indications (generalized myasthenia gravis and NMOSD) and the continued conversion from Soliris, and Strensiq continues to perform well with 21% Y/Y growth.

Pipeline wins and upcoming clinical catalysts

Management praised the "unprecedented" phase 3 results of Imfinzi as the first and (so far) only immunotherapy to demonstrate an overall survival and progression-free survival benefit in limited-stage small cell lung cancer. There is a second experimental combination arm of Imfinzi and AstraZeneca's CTLA-4 product Imjudo in this trial, but it is still blinded.

The second phase 3 trial with the same "unprecedented" claim was of Tagrisso in the LAURA trial and the company says the data reinforce Tagrisso as the backbone tyrosine kinase inhibitor ('TKI') and that it supports moving into early-stage EGFR mutant non-small cell lung cancer.

The results from both trials were only top lined and detailed results from both trials will be presented at the ASCO meeting in June.

Management also talked about the recent acquisitions of Fusion Pharmaceuticals which I covered last month, the acquisition of Amolyt Pharma that brought a phase 3 asset eneboparatide for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, as well as the acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologies which brought a pipeline of cell therapies for hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. These acquisitions will not move the needle for the company in the near- and medium-term, but represent expansions in some important areas for future growth, such as radiopharmaceuticals and cell therapies.

The significant pipeline catalysts are noted in the presentation slide below and are largely coming from the oncology side.

AstraZeneca Q1 earnings report presentation

However, I am most interested in seeing updates and potential company actions on the obesity side of the pipeline as I believe it holds the key to more significant value creation. However, AstraZeneca still has a lot to prove and is well behind the market leaders Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

I wrote briefly about how AstraZeneca is approaching the obesity market in my late 2023 article, but I will slightly expand today.

I only mentioned the in-licensed incretin candidate ECC5004, but the company also has a "double G" candidate AZD6234 targeting GLP-1 (like ECC5004) and glucagon, and an amylin candidate AZD6234. Amylin has demonstrated potential for additional weight loss on top of GLP-1 agonists, as shown in Novo Nordisk's trial of cagrisema (combination of GLP-1 agonist semaglutide and amylin candidate cagrilintide).

Novo Nordisk Capital Markets Day Presentation in March 2024

The obesity field is evolving rapidly and the profiles of AstraZeneca's candidates are still largely unknown and unproven, but I also believe it is not priced into AstraZeneca's current valuation at all and that it offers potentially significant upside optionality in the long run, and I am looking forward to seeing the updates on this side of the pipeline and how the field will evolve in the following quarters and years.

Conclusion

2024 is off to a strong start for AstraZeneca with a strong revenue beat and 19% Y/Y growth in the first quarter. And even though the full-year guidance was not changed from the low-double digit top and bottom line growth compared to 2023, the performance of all key products and the recent and potential pipeline wins put AstraZeneca in a good position to continue to outperform expectations throughout 2024 and beyond.

The risk-reward still looks good even after a 20% increase in the share price since my initiation article five months ago.

The relatively low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.9 in combination with the likely continued expansion of EBITDA and significant cash flow generation put the company in a strong position to strengthen its pipeline and product portfolio through in-licensing transactions and outright acquisitions.