The Hershey Company ( NYSE: HSY

Upslope is long Hershey and Barry Callebaut (OTCPK:BYCBF). Hershey is a leading chocolate, candy, and salty snacks provider, primarily in the US.

The investment theses have some obvious similarities and notable differences. The key similarity: both are ideally positioned to capture market share during the current cocoa crisis, setting them up well to emerge even stronger. Hershey and BC are also both quality, defensive consumer staples-like businesses trading at relative discounts. Shares for each have sharply lagged the market and are down on an absolute basis over the last two years, impacted by the unprecedented surge in cocoa prices (see below), worries about the impact from GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, and a general contraction in consumer staples valuations. By far the most important factor weighing on shares today is daily updates in the financial and mainstream press on cocoa prices.

Upslope’s thesis on Hershey is similar to BC in that the company should be able to navigate the cocoa crisis better than smaller competitors due to its scale and experience. However, there are some important differences and additional points to note:

With chocolate inflation continuing to rise sharply, consumers are likely to trade down to cheaper products (Barry Callebaut noted this on its April 10 earnings call). While Hershey has some diversification outside of chocolate, its chocolate offerings contain relatively lower amounts of cocoa and sell at lower price points vs. premium competitors. Like BC, this means Hershey should be positioned to take share in the current challenged market.

Hershey’s scale and experience mean it should also have the tools (e.g. hedging programs and sourcing) to navigate the cocoa crisis better than smaller competitors. Should cocoa remain elevated for an extended period, it seems likely the industry would see quite a few smaller competitors wiped out. This would benefit large, established players like Hershey.

If/when cocoa prices do revert, Hershey should benefit as prices lag commodity declines and margins expand. This could occur in an environment with reduced competition (prior point).

Finally, it’s worth acknowledging that we don’t really know how the cocoa shock will affect Hershey. It is entirely possible that Hershey has so little cocoa in its products that the financial impact won’t be particularly dramatic. If this is the case, point (3) above would be moot, but shares should see significant relief.

Valuation and Risks

Shares of Hershey and Barry Callebaut trade at attractive valuations on both an absolute basis and relative to their own history. Each trades near decade-low earnings multiples (with depressed consensus estimates) and normalized free cash flow yields of 6-7%. This seems reasonable considering depressed sentiment and the economically defensive nature of both companies. Note that actual 2024 free cash flow estimates are currently depressed, as Hershey begins winding down a multi-year investment program and BC faces temporary working capital headwinds from the cocoa surge.

Major risks include: significant uncertainty regarding extreme cocoa prices and impacts on margins, volumes, and (for BC in particular) balance sheet; potential long-term headwinds from proliferation of weight-loss drugs (Upslope’s view is that the effects on these businesses are years away – at worst); M&A execution risks (Hershey has been acquisitive in the past); short-term operational challenges as Hershey wraps up a multi-year ERP transition.