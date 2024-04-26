Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Linsley Carruth - Director, IR
Robert Sharps - President & CEO
Jen Dardis - CFO & Treasurer
Dee Sawyer - Head of Global Distribution
Eric Veiel - Head of Global Equity & Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
Daniel Fannon - Jefferies
Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research
Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs
Kenneth Worthington - JPMorgan
Brennan Hawken - UBS
Aidan Hall - KBW

Operator

Good morning. My name is Norma, and I will be your conference facilitator today. Welcome to T. Rowe Price's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until question-and-answer period. I’ll give you instructions on how to ask questions at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay on T. Rowe Price's website shortly after the call concludes.

I will now turn the call over to Linsley Carruth, T. Rowe Price's Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Linsley Carruth

Hello, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter earnings call. The press release and the supplemental materials document can be found on our IR website at investors.troweprice.com. Today's call will last approximately 45 minutes. Our CEO and President, Rob Sharps; CFO, Jen Dardis, and Head of Global Distribution, Dee Sawyer, will discuss the company's results for about 20 minutes. Then, we'll open it up to your questions, at which time we'll be joined by Head of Global Investments, Eric Veiel. We ask that you limit it to one question per participant.

I'd like to remind you that during the course of this

