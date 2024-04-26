mi-viri

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company researching a cure for metabolic dysfunction-related diseases by inhibiting fatty acid synthase [FASN]. This approach targets the overproduction of fatty acids, contributing to conditions like acne, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH], and certain cancers. Denifanstat is progressing to phase 3 with successful trial results promising to address critical and growing health concerns related to MASH, a condition predicted to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2030. Overall, there are risks in SGMT, particularly related to its clinical trials and TEAEs on denifanstat. Also, it’s a biotech microcap, so that immediately gives it a higher risk profile. However, despite these risks, I think SGMT is a viable investment for investors aware of these risks, as its potential upside far exceeds the downside at these levels in my view.

Denifanstat: Business Overview

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm headquartered in San Mateo, California. It was founded in 2006 under 3-V Biosciences, Inc. and rebranded to its current denomination in August 2019. Currently, SGMT remains a pre-revenue company, with no expectation of generating revenues from product sales in the foreseeable future. The only revenue sources so far have been from a licensing agreement with Ascletis, but other than that, SGMT’s main value driver is its research portfolio.

Therefore, SGMT focuses on developing fatty acid synthase [FASN] inhibitors to treat dysfunctional metabolic pathways. Specifically, SGMT researches those involving the overproduction of the fatty acid palmitate as a therapy for conditions such as acne, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH], formerly known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH], and certain forms of cancer.

It’s worth noting that MASH is a severe form of liver disease, part of the metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease [MASLD]. MASH produces inflammation and fatty liver, leading to scarring or fibrosis. As the disease progresses, it can cause cirrhosis, liver failure, hepatocellular carcinoma [HCC], and an increased risk for cardiovascular disease. This condition could become a leading cause of liver transplantation by 2030 due to its prevalence. The fibrosis progression in MASH patients is evaluated from F0 to F4, with F0-F1 indicating no or mild fibrosis, F2-F3 indicating moderate to advanced fibrosis, and F4 indicating cirrhosis. The term MASH was recently adopted following a nomenclature update, changing from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) to reflect an affirmative, non-stigmatizing name that can be used globally.

Regarding its product pipeline, SGMT's leading drug candidate is denifanstat, an oral medication with multiple indications. Additionally, its pipeline has several compounds that are in different clinical stages. The medicine is applied in three therapeutic areas: 1) Metabolic disease for MASH - F2/F3. The compound TVB-2640 finished phase 2 of its clinical trials. It received the FDA’s Fast-Track designation for this indication in 2021. 2) Dermatology for acne, with two compounds: TVB-2640, which is in phase 3 and developed in collaboration with the Chinese firm Ascletis, and TVB-3567, which is in the preclinical phase. 3) Oncology for Recurrent glioblastoma [GBM], also developed with Ascletis, is in phase 3. For solid tumors, a non-specified compound is evaluated in phase 1.

Capitalizing on an Expansive Market: SGMT's Prospects in MASH Treatment

More recently, on April 9, 2024, SGMT's competitor, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL), announced the launch of the MASH drug Rezdiffra, which was authorized in an FDA accelerated approval. Madrigal is conducting further studies to obtain full FDA approval. Also, due to cash constraints, another competitor in the same arena, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA), recently ended its clinical trials for a MASH in phase 2. MASH is a particularly promising area, but it is tricky, so SGMT could pay off nicely if it successfully develops and commercializes its TVB-2640 drug candidate. Since Phase 3 trials are expected by 2H2024, I believe the company has a decent shot at this opportunity, though it remains inherently speculative.

Note that Denifanstat is designed for a once-daily oral dose with a precision medicine approach. As announced in Q1 2024, the drug yielded topline successful data for phase 2b clinical trials. Indeed, a phase 3 study is planned to start in 2H2024. This drug is a viable candidate for potential approval from the FDA, contributing to the therapeutic options for this condition. More importantly, early data suggest that denifanstat seems well tolerated in patients, which is key for ultimate FDA approvals.

However, it’s worth noting that a 45.5% TEAE related to the study drug is something that piqued my attention, as it means that almost half of the study group saw some kind of adverse event after taking Denifanstat. Of course, we must remember that the placebo group also experienced some TEAEs, so that’s the important benchmark. Still, there was a higher number of TEAEs, drug-related TEAEs, and discontinuations due to TEAEs in the denifanstat group compared to the placebo group. Despite these findings, it's important to note that none of the TEAEs were Grade 3 or higher, indicating a relatively low severity of adverse events.

If successful, SGMT could tap into a significant market opportunity for their MASH treatment, denifanstat. According to the March 2024 SGMT’s corporate presentation, there were 5.7 million MASH patients in the US alone as of 2016 suffering from fibrosis stages F2 and F3. Cirrhosis (stage F4) patients were 1.4 million. This condition often results from the progression of MASH. Additionally, there are 11,000 annual cases of hepatocellular carcinoma in the MASLD population. Given that only one recently approved MASH medicine is in the US and none in Europe, SGMT could leverage its product candidate in a large, underserved market.

Comparing Sagimet's TVB-2640 with Madrigal's Rezdiffra, we can see that each leverages distinct pathways to treat MASH. TVB-2640 is an oral FASN inhibitor that improves MASH resolution and fibrosis. Rezdiffra is a selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist that targets liver fat metabolism to mitigate lipotoxicity, which is crucial in the progression of the disease, showing improvements in lipid profiles and reducing hepatic fat. Both drugs address the growing need for effective MASH treatments but do so through different mechanisms. Moreover, the sector has other drug candidates in different phases of development that could compete with SGMT’s denifanstat. It’s possible that this perception was the reason why the market quickly sold off SGMT’s initial price spike after denifanstat’s promising clinical trial data.

However, the market size is huge, so I would argue the market is large enough for all of them. I believe the shares likely sold off due to the public offering the day after denifanstat’s data. For context, before the public offering on November 2023, 21.4 million shares were outstanding (Series A). Then, by March 2024, SGMT had 31.9 million outstanding shares (Series A and B are virtually identical, but B is non-voting). So, with the public offering of 10.4 million additional shares, SGMT’s outstanding shares would grow to 31.9 million. I think the market was likely pricing in that final 49.1% stock dilution rather than discounting denifanstat’s clinical trial results. It’s worth noting that the shares have a yearly high of $20.71 and currently trade at about $4.00, so that’s an 80.6% decline to price in a 49.1% stock dilution. I believe this is overdone, potentially creating an investment opportunity from that perspective alone.

Furthermore, the SGMT pill has delivered a statistically significant positive impact in MASH patients with F2/F3 fibrosis at the 52-week mark, a result that the company hails as a significant breakthrough. This promising outcome paves the way for the next crucial step, a meeting with the FDA to initiate phase 3 in the second half of 2024, instilling optimism and confidence in the potential of this treatment. In fact, SGMT rose again by 23% in March before the Q4 2023 report.

Tiny with Considerable Potential: Valuation Analysis

From an investment perspective, Denifanstat is undoubtedly its main value driver. Thus, as investors, we should monitor its progress in clinical trials. As I noted before, this appears to have been successful, with Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 trials showing the drug has potential effectiveness. However, I think monitoring for TEAEs will be crucial in its eventual Phase 3.

Nevertheless, it’s key to assess SGMT’s liquidity to see through its research to an eventual FDA approval. Since Phase 3 is imminent in 2024, the company is undoubtedly approaching the finish line. The company’s balance sheet currently holds $75.1 million in cash and $19.8 million in short-term investments, for a total of $94.9 million in cash and equivalents. Luckily, SGMT holds essentially no debt, which is exceedingly healthy and means it could be levered up if needed for additional financing.

However, SGMT has only accumulated losses so far, and I estimate its latest quarterly cash burn at $7.1 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This implies an annualized cash burn rate of about $28.4 million, which, compared to its liquidity, suggests a cash runway of about 3.3 years. I believe this is more than enough to see through its Phase 3 trials, and if it needs additional financing, it could tap into some debt as required. Thus, from a financial perspective, SGMT has enough resources for the foreseeable future.

It’s hard to assess SGMT’s valuation multiple since it has no earnings or meaningful revenues. However, looking at its balance sheet, we can see that it trades at a relatively low P/B multiple of just 1.08. Compared to its sector median P/B multiple of 2.27, SGMT emerges as a relatively cheap alternative relative to peers. Moreover, its market cap is tiny at just $136.6 million, so I think it’s hard to argue that SGMT has a substantial embedded premium.

The global hepatitis therapeutics market was exhibited at USD 15.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 24.37 billion by 2032 with a registered CAGR of 4.59% from 2023 to 2032. (Source: Precedence Research.)

Plus, since SGMT’s IP portfolio is diverse and promising, with an upcoming Phase 3 drug candidate and enough resources to see through its research, I believe it’s a compelling investment proposition. Note that hepatitis therapeutics, specifically MASH, has a forecasted market size of 1 billion people worldwide. If SGMT successfully researches, the upside is undoubtedly substantial, especially for a microcap. Naturally, it’s a microcap biotech stock, so it’s inherently speculative, but all in all, I believe there’s a favorable risk-reward proposition. Hence, I rate it a “strong buy” as I see plenty of catalysts in its future, and it appears to be trading at a reasonable price tag.

Size Carefully: Risk Analysis

While SGMT is promising, and its IP is progressing, we can’t ignore its highly speculative nature. Particularly, there’s still considerable clinical trial risk as SGMT’s main value driver is denifanstat, which could show more adverse effects when tested in Phase 3 for larger populations. Moreover, the stock could face significant downside risk if the Phase 3 study fails to meet the endpoints and shows unforeseen safety concerns or delays. As I noted, 45.5% of participants in the previous study experienced TEAEs, which is significant, even though none were in Grade 3 or higher. So, for now, it seems that denifanstat has low severity side effects, but they exist.

Moreover, regulatory approval by the FDA is ridden with uncertainties, even if SGMT does have the studies to back up denifanstat. It’s not impossible to imagine a scenario where SGMT’s eventual FDA approval takes much longer than its current cash runway. If this happened, it would need to raise additional financing, likely through equity. This would lead to shareholder dilution. After all, the company has no internally generated cash flow, so this remains a risk for potential investors. Lastly, even if it successfully manages to bring denifanstat to the market, the reality is that MASH is a highly competitive market with plenty of other pharmaceutical companies racing to develop alternative treatments. Yet, despite these risks, I think SGMT does have the right ingredients to make it a reasonably good bet in the sector, and it trades at a seemingly low valuation relative to peers. So overall, I believe its price tag and potential upside largely justify these risks for investors aware of them.

Strong Buy: Conclusion

Overall, SGMT emerges as a viable investment alternative for investors aware of its inherently speculative nature. It’s a promising bet on MASH treatments through its leading drug candidate, denifanstat. Moreover, SGMT has an intriguing portfolio of research programs that could become future value drivers. However, there are undoubtedly significant risks, such as clinical trials disappointing and regulatory approval taking longer than expected. After all, most of SGMT’s value is solely derived from denifanstat at this time, so any negative news related to it would be devastating for the shares. Nevertheless, despite the embedded risks, I believe SGMT’s relatively low valuation and significant upside potential, if successful, justifies its risks. Thus, I rate SGMT a “strong buy” for investors willing to bet an adequately sized portion of their portfolios into this sector.