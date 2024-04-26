Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AutoNation: Strong Q1 Results With Aggressive Buybacks Continuing

Apr. 26, 2024 12:15 PM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • AutoNation, Inc. shares surged over 8% after reporting strong quarterly results, bringing them back toward their highs from last summer.
  • The company's first-quarter earnings per share beat expectations, with revenue growing by 2% to $6.5 billion.
  • AutoNation's core source of earnings, maintenance, remains strong, offsetting the normalization of vehicle margins.
  • I expect ongoing buybacks, which continue to boost run-rate EPS, creating further shareholder value.

Autonation tower building Downtown Fort Lauderdale FL

felixmizioznikov

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) soared over 8% on Friday after reporting strong quarterly results. This brings shares back towards their highs seen last summer, and they are up 35% from a year ago. I reiterated AN as a buy last

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.71K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News