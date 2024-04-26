Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 12:03 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146K Followers

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Riddle - IR
Mark Costa - Board Chair and CEO
William McLain - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Aleksey Yefremov - KeyCorp
Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs
Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan
John Roberts - Mizuho
Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners
Patrick Cunningham - Citi
Josh Spector - UBS
Laurence Alexander - Jefferies
Mike Sison - Wells Fargo
Arun Viswanathan - RBC
Salvator Tiano - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Eastman Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. This call is being broadcast live on the Eastman website, www.eastman.com.

We'll now turn the call over to Mr. Greg Riddle of Eastman Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Riddle

Okay. Thank you, Lydia, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today are Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO; Willie McLain, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jake LaRoe, Manager, Investor Relations.

Yesterday, after market closed, we posted our first quarter 2024 financial results news release and SEC 8-K filing, our slides and the related prepared remarks in the Investors section of our website, www.eastman.com.

Before we begin, I'll cover two items. First, during this presentation, you will hear certain forward-looking statements concerning our plans and expectations. Actual events or results could differ materially. Certain factors related to future expectations are or will be detailed in our first quarter 2024 financial results news release, during this call, in the preceding slides and prepared remarks, and in our filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-K filed for full-year 2023 and the Form 10-Q to be filed for first quarter 2024.

SymbolLast Price% Chg
