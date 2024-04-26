Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146K Followers

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Phillips - Chief Executive Officer
Jude Beres - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Universal Logistics Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements based on their best view of the business as seen today. Statements that are forward-looking relate to Universal's business objectives or expectations and can be identified by the use of the words such as believe, expect, anticipate and project. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expectations.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Tim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jude Beres, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Steven Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.

Thank you. Mr. Phillips, you may now begin.

Tim Phillips

Thank you and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining Universal's 2024 first quarter earnings call. There's a lot to unpack in this quarter, but let me start off by thanking our nearly 10,000 team members who work tirelessly, day in and day out to make Universal the best in class transportation and logistics provider we are today. We couldn't do it without your hard work and dedication.

I also want to thank our customers for continuously recognizing our efforts and the value we bring to their supply chains. The long-term partnerships we have built with some of the most recognizable brands in the manufacturing space are what we truly differentiate Universal

Recommended For You

About ULH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ULH

Trending Analysis

Trending News