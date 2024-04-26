Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 12:14 PM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146K Followers

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sofya Tsinis – Vice President-Investor Relations
Chris Peterson – President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Erceg – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lauren Lieberman – Barclays
Bill Chappell – Truist Securities
Andrea Teixeira – JPMorgan
Peter Grom – UBS
Olivia Tong – Raymond James
Chris Carey – Wells Fargo
Filippo Falorni – Citi
Brian McNamara – Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Newell Brands’ First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After a brief discussion by management, we will open up the call for questions. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference call is being recorded. A live webcast of this call is available at ir.newellbrands.com.

I will now turn the call over to Sofya Tsinis, VP of Investor Relations. Ms. Tsinis, you may begin.

Sofya Tsinis

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Newell Brands first quarter earnings call. On the call with me today are Chris Peterson, our President and CEO; and Mark Erceg, our CFO. Before we begin, I’d like to inform you that during the course of today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements. I refer you to the cautionary language and risk factors available in our earnings release, our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website for a further discussion of the factors affecting forward-looking statements.

Please also recognize that today’s remarks will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those we refer to as normalized measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors although they should not be considered

Recommended For You

About NWL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NWL

Trending Analysis

Trending News