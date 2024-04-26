Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146K Followers

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCPK:BNDSF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerardo Artiach - IR
Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno - CEO
Leopoldo Alvear - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maksym Mishyn - JB Capital
Antonio Reale - Bank of America
Francisco Riquel - Alantra
Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas
Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca
Borja Ramirez - Citi
Hugo Cruz - KBW
Pablo de la Torre - RBC Capital Markets
Sofie Peterzens - JP Morgan

Gerardo Artiach

Good morning. Thank you for joining us on Banco Sabadell's First Quarter 2024 Results Audio Webcast. Please be welcome. In the next minutes, our CEO, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno; and our CFO, Leopoldo Alvear, will present the main highlights and details of the commercial and financial performance in the first quarter of the year. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

We have a schedule around 1 hour -- 1 hour and 15 minutes for the whole session. Let me now hand it over to our CEO, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno.

Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno

Thank you, Gerardo. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sabadell's First Quarter 2024 results presentation. I will start by going through the key elements of this quarter. Firstly, NII of the group grew by 1.7% quarter-on-quarter. More remarkable, customer margin increased by 10 basis points in the quarter and stands at 3.09%.

Secondly, asset quality continues improving. The management actions we have taken to improve our risk models and processes are delivering results in the form of lower cost of risk. At the end of the first quarter, group's total cost of risk stand at 50 basis points, having improved by 5 basis points in the quarter. Thirdly, group's net profit reached €308 million in the quarter. This result includes the impact of €192 million of the Spanish banking tax recognized in full in this quarter.

Recommended For You

About BNDSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BNDSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News