Eva-Katalin

I last covered the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD), a balanced equity and bond ETF, in early 2023. In that article, I argued that IYLD seemed inferior to the Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (PCEF) and the Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL Index ETF (HNDL), and so saw no reason to invest in the fund. IYLD has underperformed both PCEF and HNDL since, in-line with expectations.

Since my last article, I've grown much more bullish on the Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS: CEFS), due to its multi-asset class holdings, proven investment strategy, and outstanding performance. In my opinion, CEFS is the strongest diversified, multi-asset class ETF on the market, significantly stronger than peers, including IYLD. As such, I would not be investing in IYLD.

IYLD - Basics

Investment Manager: BlackRock

Underlying Index: Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income Index

Expense Ratio: 0.60%

Dividend Yield: 6.00%

Total Returns CAGR 10Y: 2.44%

IYLD - Overview and Analysis

Strategy and Holdings

IYLD is a diversified, multi-asset class index ETF investing in a diversified portfolio of BlackRock index funds. Current asset allocations are as follows:

Morningstar - Table by Author

IYLD's actual holdings do match the above, plus or minus a few tenths of a percentage.

IYLD

As per the index methodology, fund weights are determined by a mean variance optimization developed by Morningstar, meant to maximize yields and returns, while minimizing risk. Said process could, potentially, lead to outperformance, but I'm doubtful. The percentages line up so neatly in 5% increments that this seems almost certain to be a hard constraint, which limits the impact of said optimization, especially considering asset class limitations (fixed-income will always be 60%, etc.).

IYLD provides investors with diversified exposure to the most relevant asset classes in the market, including bonds, equities, and REITs. Doing so decreases portfolio risk and volatility, as well as the potential for significant underperformance, barring a generalized bear market.

IYLD's diversified, multi-asset class holdings are an important positive for the fund, but several other funds have similar portfolios. CEFS invests in almost 100 different income-producing CEFs, generally balanced across asset class, right now leaning equities.

CEFS

IYLD and CEFS have roughly comparable portfolios/diversification, with CEFS having exposure to more funds and underlying securities, IYLD ensuring a more balanced overall allocation.

Dividend Analysis

IYLD currently sports a 6.0% dividend yield, quite good on an absolute basis, and higher than that of equities, bonds, REITs and treasuries.

Data by YCharts

Although the above is something of a benefit for shareholders, it also seems a bit odd. IYLD is a diversified multi-asset class ETF, and most asset classes do not yield 6.0%. Fund dividends are quite close to those of high-yield bonds and floating rate treasuries, the fund's largest holdings, however. At the same time, IYLD sports a 5.6% SEC yield, a standardized measure of a fund's underlying generation of income. So, it seems that the fund does generate more in income than most bonds, equities, and treasuries.

IYLD

CEFS sports a much stronger 8.3% distribution yield though, and that is excluding a special end-of-year distribution. CEFS's distributions are mostly covered by underlying generation of income too, as the fund focuses on income-producing CEFs, and these tend to have strong yields too.

Performance Analysis

IYLD's overall performance track-record is somewhat mediocre.

Long-term returns are quite mediocre, with a 10y 2.3% CAGR. Returns were low as interest rates, and hence fixed-income returns, were much lower in the past. IYLD's international equity exposure did not help matters.

Medium-term returns are negative, with the fund seeing 1.0% annualized losses these past three years. Losses were driven by higher interest rates/lower bond prices. Higher interest rates should boost returns moving forward, however.

Returns for the past year are much improved, almost entirely due to significant stock market gains.

As a final point, IYLD has slightly underperformed a combined benchmark of its major asset classes since inception, but outperformed these past three years. Results were likely driven by small differences between the fund and said combined benchmark. I wouldn't put too much importance into this, but still thought it's important to check.

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

IYLD's strategy is such that significant over or underperformance is extremely unlikely: the fund is simply too diversified, simple, and vanilla for that. CEFS, on the other hand, could deliver significant excess gains and alpha through its active strategy and activist campaigns. That has been the case in the past, with CEFS significantly outperforming IYLD since inception, and for most relevant time periods.

Data by YCharts

Risk and Volatility Analysis

IYLD's diversified, multi-asset class portfolio should see lower risk, volatility, and drawdowns relative to the riskier asset classes, including equities. Volatility is indeed lower, as expected.

Data by YCharts

Drawdowns, however, are not, at least not consistently so. IYLD saw similar losses to equities during the pandemic and took longer to recover from these. Results are somewhat inconsistent with the fund's portfolio, as most bonds saw much stronger performance at the time. IYLD's international holdings, and perhaps some negative alpha surrounding asset class weights, played a role in this.

Data by YCharts

IYLD saw marginally lower losses than equities during 2022, in-line with its portfolio and broader market conditions.

Data by YCharts

Although IYLD's diversification has not led to significantly lower risk, volatility, and drawdowns in the past, I do believe that it will moving forward. Diversification does generally work, with treasuries generally hedging equities reasonably well.

As a final point, CEFS is materially more volatile than IYLD, with moderately higher drawdowns. This is at least partly due to CEFS focusing on CEFs, which see fluctuations in their discounts and premiums. Returns on (underlying) NAVs would almost certainly be more stable, although perhaps not more than IYLD.

Data by YCharts

Notwithstanding the above, I still much prefer CEFS over IYLD, due to the former's higher yield, stronger performance track-record, and proven business model. The difference in performance is too stark to ignore.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

IYLD is a diversified, multi-asset class ETF. In my opinion, IYLD is plainly inferior to CEFS. As such, I would not invest in IYLD.