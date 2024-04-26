Vladimir Zakharov

HP stock is trading at 8.2x FWD P/E

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is currently trading at single-digit P/E (8.2x on an FWD basis, as seen in the chart below). More specifically, consensus EPS estimates for HPQ stock points and EPS of $3.43 for the fiscal year 2024. Looking further out, analysts expect a moderate yet steady growth curve ahead. With such expected growth, the forward P/E ratio is expected to decline further. For example, the forward P/E ratio for fiscal year 2026 would be 7.43x only.

Such low P/E ratios certainly help to build a bullish thesis for value investors like myself. But in the remainder of this article, I will explain the main reason for my "Buy" rating is not the low P/E. The main reasons involve the other signs that indicate to me that HPQ is currently near or at a cyclical low. These considerations include analyzing its revenue growth cycles and also inventory changes. I will start with the revenue cycles immediately below.

HP Inc. stock demonstrated cyclicality

For cyclical stocks like HPQ, I rely more on their topline growth rather than look at bottom line-oriented metrics like P/E. The reason is that the underlying cyclical forces – which are out of the business’ control - can cause large fluctuations to these bottom line-oriented metrics in both directions. A recent example is the boost of the personal computer cycle provided unexpectedly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic drew forward demand thanks partly to more mobile work environments.

HPQ’s revenue, in contrast, has demonstrated tractable cycles in the past, as seen in the chart below (top panel). During the past seven years or so, I have seen at least two complete cycles, as marked by the red and green arrowed lines. During each expansion time (marked by the red lines), the topline grew at a rapid rate (20% to 30% YOY, as seen in the top panel). However, such super growth was only to be followed by deep price correction (as deep as 40%) shortly afterward. Vice versa, contraction cycles (marked by the green lines) were followed by a robust price rebound.

Based on such historical patterns, I believe HPQ’s current contraction cycle is ending judging by its revenue growth (and inventory change too, as to be seen later). As seen, HPQ has been reporting a large negative YOY growth rate (close to -20%) in recent quarters. The contraction has gradually eased since late 2023.

HPQ stocks’ inventory

A key lesson I learned from Peter Lynch’s writing is his insights on the use of inventory for stock analysis:

To start, unlike many other financial data that are more open to interpretation, inventory is one of the less ambiguous financial data. Lynch then explained why inventory levels can be a telltale sign of business cycles. Especially for cyclical businesses, inventory buildup is a warning sign, which indicates the company (or sector) might be overproducing while the demand is already softening. Conversely, depleting inventory could be an early sign of a recovery.

And a decreasing inventory is precisely what I'm seeing at HPQ. The chart below shows how HPQ’s inventory has changed in recent quarters. The top panel illustrates HPQ’s inventory in absolute dollar amount, and the bottom panels show it in terms of DIO (days of inventory outstanding). As seen, both numbers have been trending up sharply since 2021. In terms of dollar amount, the inventory increased by almost 2x from about $4.8 billion in early 2021 to a peak level of almost $9B in early 2022. In terms of DIO, the number increased dramatically during this period in tandem. It also peaked in early 2022 at about 66 days, far above the 2020~2021 level of around 40 days.

Since the peak in early 2022, HPQ’s inventory began to shrink – substantially. In terms of dollar amounts, the number has decreased from a peak of around $9B to the current level of $6.9B. Its DIO has not shown as large a decrease (yet) due to the declining sales. However, as aforementioned, I think the contraction cycle is ending and expect the sales to return to growth in the near future.

As to be discussed next, I do see good catalysts at work to support topline growth.

Other risks facing HPQ stock and final takeaway

I expect orders will pick up both from a commercial and retail standpoint. Its Personal System division (with a mix of about 69% commercial and 31% consumer) reported modest growth recently, and I see a few catalysts that could sustain or even augment the momentum. For example, a new laptop was launched, the HP Spectre x360. It features Intel’s newest processor. Many other devices also have some quite innovative features and are well positioned to handle future AI workloads. In its printer segment, there's a new subscription plan to bundle printer, ink, and servicing. But it’s too early to gauge its success.

In terms of downside risks, HPQ faces the same risks common to its peers in the IT sector (such as macroeconomics, cycles, competition, etc.). So, here I will focus on the risks that are of more particular relevance to HPQ. The elephant I see in the room is the future of printers. This market is increasingly saturated and faces competition from low-cost alternatives. HPQ’s printing division has been suffering from market share loss in recent quarters. Even though its better pricing for supplies can offset some of the declines in hardware, how sustainable this strategy can be remains uncertain. The new subscription bundle mentioned above can better lock in customers, but again, its effectiveness is yet to be seen.

All told, my final verdict is that the upside potential outweighs the downside risks. As such, I rate HPQ stock as a Buy. To recap, the single-digit P/E ratios certainly help the buy rating. But to me, the more important consideration is the outlook that the current contraction cycle may be coming to an end, judging by its revenue trends and changes in its inventory. Deeply cyclical stocks can be off-putting to more risk-averse investors for absolutely good reasons. For more risk-tolerant investors, especially those with a longer timeframe, my experience is that they offer outsized return potential – if bought near cyclical lows.