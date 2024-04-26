Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCPK:VWDRY ) is a Danish company, among the major manufacturers of wind turbines and wind power plants worldwide, with a 10% market share in FY23. After experiencing a slowdown in FY21 and a downturn in

I am a financial market enthusiast with a diverse background across Equity Research, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and currently dealing with Private Markets. My involvement has predominantly centered around deals in the healthcare, food and beverages, and IT sectors, enriching my expertise in these dynamic industries.My heart beats fastest when analyzing stocks, a passion I've nurtured through nearly a decade of personal investments. It's this fervor that propels me towards my ultimate aspiration: establishing my own equity research company. To realize this dream, I am dedicating myself to the rigorous curriculum of the CFA Program, currently enrolled into Level III. Seeking Alpha serves as the perfect platform for me to share my insights, experiences, and analyses as I tread towards this goal.In my quest for investment opportunities, I gravitate towards small and mid-cap companies poised for growth in burgeoning sectors. My screening process pivots around three pillars: capital strength, competitive advantage, and expanding margins. I prioritize companies whose businesses I can thoroughly comprehend, believing that clarity breeds confidence in investment decisions. Additionally, I adopt a sectoral top-down approach, enabling me to grasp the broader dynamics shaping the industries in which these companies operate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.