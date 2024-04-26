Shana Novak/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) have seen lackluster returns lately, and with the business announcing a bolt-on M&A move, it is time to update the investment thesis on the biotechnology firm.

This comes as the business has delivered on solid growth meanwhile, has regained profitability, has grown its net cash position, all while shares have come down further. All of this is quite beneficial, if not for the fact that diversification from Jakafi has been a slow process, while badly needed with upcoming expiration on the horizon.

Nonetheless, the overall appeal has improved greatly here, so I am happy to initiate a smaller speculative position with the intention to build this up over time.

A Quick Recap

Back in 2021, I called Incyte nothing exciting yet, as the business was struggling to diversify away from its blockbuster Jakafi/Jakavi. With new approvals badly needed to drive growth and diversification, the approval progress was painfully slow, which prevented me from getting upbeat.

The investment thesis all started when Incyte obtained FDA approval for Jakafi for patients suffering from myeloproliferative disorders back in 2011, with approval for polycythemia vera following in 2014.

The subsequent success had its drawback as well, creating huge reliance risks. While the company obtained some other product approvals (in part aided by M&A), real diversification was never achieved.

Fast forwarding in time, a $50 stock at the time is stuck at the same levels today, although shares have run to highs of $150 in the interim (that is, in 2017 as M&A speculation prevailed at the time across the industry). Despite some small developments in the pipeline and further M&A action, the company relied for about 90% of sales on Jakafi/Jakavi.

With shares trading in the $70s in 2021, I saw appeal improving, but nothing to get too excited about. While 2020 product revenues rose by 18% to $2.46 billion and the company obtained some FDA approvals that year, the reliance issue remained. The issue is that the company actually incurred a large GAAP loss of $1.36 per share (or $295 million in actual dollar terms that year) with adjusted losses reported at $0.42 per share.

The 220 million shares commanded a $16.5 billion equity valuation at $75 per share, a valuation which includes about $2 billion in net cash.

Coming Down

Since 2021, shares of Incyte have largely traded in a $50-$90 range, now trading towards the very low end of the range. Forwarding in time, the company has seen continued solid growth, with reported revenues for 2023 up 9% to $3.70 billion.

The combination of Jakafi/Jakavi is responsible for about $3.0 billion in sales, as the reliance remains very high at around 80% of total sales, or just below that in the fourth quarter. While the company has multiple other products outside its blockbuster, the combined contribution of Opzelura, Iclusig, Pemazyre, Minjuvi, Zynyz, Olumiant and Tabrecta is relatively modest.

Still being very R&D heavy, with these expenses/investments running at $1.6 billion a year (at nearly half of sales) the company has actually been quite profitable. 2023 GAAP operating earnings reported at $621 million. Amidst net interest income being received on substantial net cash holdings, GAAP earnings were reported at $598 million, equal to $2.65 per share, with adjusted earnings posted as high as $3.52 per share.

In terms of the outlook, the company guided soft. Jakafi revenues are seen up to a midpoint of $2.72 billion (versus $2.59 billion in 2023). Other hematology/oncology sales are seen between $325 and $360 million, which does not look too comforting. Other hematology/oncology is defined as the sum of Iclusig, Pemazyre, Minjuvi and Zynyz, whose combined revenues came in at $234 million in 2023. While that shows >50% growth at the higher end of the range, the combined impact is still modest given the loss of exclusivity for Jakafi coming up in 2028.

And Now?

With 226 million shares of Incyte down to $51 per share, the market value of the business is down to $11.5 billion. This number now includes a growing net cash position of $3.8 billion, implying that the operating asset valuation has come down to $7.7 billion here. This values the business at just around 2 times sales, a dirt cheap multiple.

Alternatively, about a third of the current $51 per share valuation includes net cash, which adjusted for the earnings power of the business looks quite compelling. All this is driven by fears about the loss of exclusivity for the business, as outside Jakafi/Jakavi, the ramp-up of Incyte is painfully slow. This comes as investors are clearly distinguishing the contribution of Jakafi/Jakavi which is coming to an end in a foreseeable period of time.

The company aims to address this, as it expects 10 substantial product launches through 2030, with various candidates being in various stages of the development progress. Adding to this growth profile, the company announced a $750 million cash acquisition of privately held Escient Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage drug discovery and development business which focuses on systemic immune and neuro-immune disorders. As this a pre-commercial stage, it is difficult to argue how fair this purchase price really is.

What Now?

The truth is that right now Incyte is mostly a sum of the part analysis. At the current valuation, the enterprise valuation of Incyte comes in around $8.5 billion if we factor in the purchase of Escient. This results in dirt cheap sales multiples as a very profitable Jakafi franchise, which is set to grow sales towards $3.0 billion in 2028, is set to lose exclusivity at that point.

Put it differently, if the company would eliminate some $1.6 billion in R&D expenses now, the company could produce operating earnings north of $2 billion, for about a 4 times multiple on that growth. That is too cheap, even if 80% of the business might lose exclusivity in about 4 years time. After all, sales of Jakafi will not be eliminated overnight, but moreover as the business generates nearly half a billion in revenues from various other drugs, a number which grows rapidly and moreover a rich pipeline.

While all of this remains uncertain, and reliance on Jakafi remains very real, cheap now seems cheap enough, making me very much more inclined to keep a close eye on Incyte Corporation. In fact, I am willing to initiate a small speculative position here, with an intention to double down over time.