Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canopy Growth Set For U.S. Cannabis Markets

Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Canopy Growth has received shareholder approval for its plans to enter the US THC cannabis market.
  • The company's recent Q3-2024 report shows ongoing financial recovery and success of the company's new right-sizing strategy.
  • Canopy Growth's stock price has been on an ongoing uptrend, gaining 87% over the last three months.
  • I change my previous rating of Canopy Growth from a buy to a hold.
Medical cannabis buds - Lemon haze

Photography

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) has gained 63.5% since I covered the company last September. Since then, the company underwent a reverse split and its stock price has recovered from the split. I previously rated the company as a buy and emphasized

This article was written by

Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
1.09K Followers
Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGC
--
WEED:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News