Infrastructure spend inevitably will need to go up over time as things need to repaired, replaced, and rebuilt. I'm a believer in the theme long term. If you are, as well, the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) serves as an excellent conduit to this sector. IFRA is an ETF that follows the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure Index. Its primary objective is to mirror the investment results of this index, which comprises U.S. companies that have substantial exposure to infrastructure and could potentially benefit from an increase in domestic infrastructure activities. IFRA was established on April 3, 2018, and provides access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. infrastructure companies. It has raised quite a bit of assets since then, with assets under management at $2.3 billion.

What Does IFRA Hold?

Looking into IFRA's portfolio, the ETF has a diverse array of holdings. It consists of companies across various sectors, demonstrating its broad-based exposure to the U.S. infrastructure landscape. Top holdings include:

Vistra Corp. : This is an energy company involved in the electricity generation and retail electricity businesses.

: This is an energy company involved in the electricity generation and retail electricity businesses. MGE Energy Inc. : This company operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin.

: This company operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. NRG Energy Inc. : NRG Energy is an integrated power company, engages in the generation of electricity in the United States.

: NRG Energy is an integrated power company, engages in the generation of electricity in the United States. Avangrid Inc.: Avangrid operates as an energy services holding company in the United States.

Each of these holdings represents less than 0.88 percent of the total portfolio, thereby ensuring that the fund's performance isn't overly reliant on a few companies.

Sector Composition and Weightings

IFRA's portfolio is well-diversified across different sectors. The largest portion of the fund is allocated to the utilities sector, which accounts for 41.10% of the total holdings. The industrials sector follows closely, representing 28.17% of the portfolio. Other sectors such as materials, energy, and consumer discretionary hold smaller portions of 19.40%, 9.15%, and 2.01%, respectively. The fund also retains a cash and/or derivatives position of 0.18%.

Comparing IFRA to Its Peers

PAVE is also an infrastructure ETF to compare IFRA to. PAVE has larger assets under management ($7.3 billion) and larger weightings as far as the top positions. The sector makeup is also entirely different, with Industrials being 71% of the fund and Utilities making up just 3%.

PAVE on a price ratio basis has substantially outperformed IFRA. This makes sense given Industrials momentum relative to Utilities. So while these are two funds attempting to play infrastructure spend, they do so in very different ways. May not be a bad thing to balance the two funds against each other.

Pros and Cons of Investing in IFRA

Pros

Diversified Exposure : IFRA offers exposure to a wide array of companies involved in the U.S. infrastructure sector, thereby aiding portfolio diversification.

: IFRA offers exposure to a wide array of companies involved in the U.S. infrastructure sector, thereby aiding portfolio diversification. Potential for Growth : The push for infrastructure spending in the U.S. could bode well for the fund. Companies in the infrastructure sector could see increased revenues and profits, positively impacting IFRA's performance.

: The push for infrastructure spending in the U.S. could bode well for the fund. Companies in the infrastructure sector could see increased revenues and profits, positively impacting IFRA's performance. Dividends: IFRA has a history of paying dividends to its shareholders, making it an attractive investment for income-focused investors.

Cons

Sector Concentration Risk : Although IFRA is diversified within the infrastructure sector, its concentration in this specific sector could pose risks if the sector underperforms.

: Although IFRA is diversified within the infrastructure sector, its concentration in this specific sector could pose risks if the sector underperforms. Interest Rate Risk: Infrastructure companies often carry high levels of debt. An increase in interest rates could increase their borrowing costs and impact their profitability.

Final Thoughts: Is IFRA Worth Investing In?

Investing in IFRA can serve as a strategic move for those seeking exposure to the U.S. infrastructure sector. The fund offers a diversified portfolio, a competitive expense ratio, and potential for growth driven by increased infrastructure spending. However, like any investment, IFRA also carries risks. The fund's performance can be affected by factors such as interest rate changes and sector-specific issues. It's also primarily focused on the utilities sector, which I happen to like at this point of the cycle anyway. Overall, I think it's a good fund, and one to mix with other funds that have more of an infrastructure industrials tilt.