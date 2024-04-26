Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SMH: A Hedged Way To Own Nvidia, But It's Overvalued

Apr. 26, 2024 1:50 PM ETVanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)SOXX, NVDA, NDX
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
4.33K Followers

Summary

  • ETFs have a wide range of uses, including as core holdings, supplements to stock portfolios, and a way to target specific stocks with some cushion.
  • The VanEck Semiconductor ETF is an example of an ETF that focuses on the semiconductor sector, with a smaller number of stocks for targeted exposure.
  • SMH is popular among traders and has a high options volume, but the semiconductor sector may have gone too far too fast.

Electronics worker checking small electronic chips in clean room laboratory, close up

Monty Rakusen

One of the things I enjoy about being a veteran ETF geek (30 years and counting) is that I get to bring to the attention of investors the many different ways ETFs can be used. Taken together, the more than 3,000 vehicles

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
4.33K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SMH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News