One of the things I enjoy about being a veteran ETF geek (30 years and counting) is that I get to bring to the attention of investors the many different ways ETFs can be used. Taken together, the more than 3,000 vehicles which make up that $10 trillion portion of the listed industry in the US, have literally an infinite number of uses.

They can be core holdings or supplements to a stock portfolio. ETFs can also be used to potentially boost the returns of a bonds/cash-heavy portfolio. And, they can be an effective way to target a stock or group of stocks an investor wants to own, but prefers to have exposure to them with a little bit of "cushion."

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is a good example of the type of ETF that many in the investment industry might find major flaws with. But to me, it is precisely what I like in an ETF: it owns enough stocks in large enough quantities that I don't have to think of it as overly diversified. Many studies over the decades have shown that diversification really starts to lose its benefits after 25-30 stocks or less. And that's in a market-wide, multi-sector portfolio.

In the case of SMH, it is a subset (or industry) within the tech sector, focusing only on companies in the semiconductor sector. As such, its focus around a smaller number of stocks is a great way to use it as I just described. Now, I see some runway for a tactical, short-term move ("bounce") in SMH, but longer-term, I assess the semiconductor sector as having gone too far, too fast for my tastes. So I'll assign a Hold rating, with a detailed rationale for my analysis to follow.

SMH is the dominant semiconductor ETF in terms of assets, part of a duopoly with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX). It has been a central part of the semiconductor ETF landscape for more than 12 years, and is a product of VanEck, one of the more innovative firms in the ETF industry. In fact, founder Jan van Eck was just awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual etf.com awards event last week.

SMH's popularity extends to traders, as it routinely ranks among the ETFs with the highest options volume.

This recent holdings summary (top 10) confirms what I noted earlier about SMH being a "classic" type of equity ETF I like to follow, and use when my price-based indicators (technical and quantitative) dictate a position in semis makes sense from a reward/risk tradeoff. The top 10 stocks make up more than 72% of the fund. But a closer look shows that just three household names from the industry: NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) account for more than 40%, SMH sets up as a way for those investors who want to include NVDA in their portfolio, but want to do so with a sort of hedge.

That is, while NVDA is by far the largest in this group, it has recently taken on a life of its own, going from a tech stock known by professionals on Wall Street to a household name among retail investors, and perhaps even non-investors. That "rockstar status" can lift a stock, and it did for NVDA. But now, every earnings announcement, every piece of news about competition, analyst rating activity, etc., is scrutinized. As we just saw, NVDA was down 10% in a single day recently.

This chart shows 1-month returns of SMH and of NVDA on its own, going back three years. What I see here, that again emphasizes the usefulness of SMH as essentially "NVDA plus friends" investment, is that NVDA's sharp drops typically get hedged away, as the rest of the holdings tend not to swing as sharply, in either direction.

SMH fundamental analysis

Naturally, NVDA has a lot to do with the figures shown below, since it is 1/5 of assets. Even so, a P/E ratio of more than 35 is not anywhere near "cheap." And there's no dividend yield to speak of, so earnings growth is essential here. And it has been there, but I do think it will be very tough to be sustained by this group of stocks.

YCharts

This is a highly cyclical industry that has been a market leader, and it has reached the point where these stocks are nearly priced to perfection. The only reason I have not rated this a Sell, and assigned a Hold instead, is that I simply am not yet convinced that the "buy the dip" era is over. Frankly, it is way past its bedtime, but the market will decide when these stocks get sold off following every rally, versus the instinctive bounce-back nature of tech stocks the last couple of years.

This attribution analysis drives home the point that this has been a remarkable period for SMH, especially the past year. Look at those percentage gains of the top 8 stocks! And normally, this view shows the top-8 detractors from performance as well. But there are only three stocks down over the past year! Truly a dominant run.

YCharts

Technical analysis: short-term hope, long-term challenge

This daily chart looked like it was going to roll over and crater downward. But other Magnificent 7 stocks beyond NVDA have sparked at least a hope of a rally back toward recent all-time highs.

Barchart

This weekly version is a troubling chart. It seems to signal that the surge is mostly over and that while upside always remains a possibility, the downside risk now overwhelms the upside potential. That weekly PPO crossover on the bottom of the chart is ominous to me. And, as implied by the shaded Bollinger Bands indicator I've included, downside for SMH to $160 (25% decline from here) would not surprise me at all. That is why I say, any breakdown from here could flip this ETF, and perhaps much of the tech sector, to red from green in a hurry.

Barchart

Concluding thoughts

I remain skeptical, and I do not own SMH, but as for the "rating" (I've said I am not a fan of buy/sell/hold rating systems), it is a weak Hold, sellable should the recovery indicated by the PPO indicator at the bottom of the chart does not materialize. There are plenty of better places to be than an industry dominated by a stock (Nvidia) that is a great business but priced years ahead of its realistic potential, as competition creeps in, in part in the form of its own customers. But in a market that has bent plenty, but not broken yet, SMH is still hanging on by the size of a semiconductor chip.