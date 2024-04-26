Lithium Miners News For The Month Of April 2024

simonkr

Welcome to the April 2024 edition of the lithium miner news.

The past month saw lithium prices flat and a very busy month of good news for the lithium producers. We also saw the start of the Beijing Auto Show 2024 that will boost excitement towards EVs.

Lithium price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the China delivered lithium carbonate (99.5% min.) spot price was up 0.13% and the China lithium hydroxide (56.5% min.) price was up 0.23%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (3.9% min) price was down 0.77%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was up 1.2% over the past 30 days.

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate Index (Li2O 5.5%-6.2%, excluding tax/insurance/freight) spot price of USD 1,133, as of April 24, 2024.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 110,500 (~USD 15,249) (source)

Trading Economics

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

China's CITIC Futures forecasts lithium surpluses in 2024 and 2025 (source) - In 2024 they forecast a China lithium carbonate price average of CNY 100,000/t (~US$14,000/t)

Mining.com courtesy CITIC Futures

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts lithium surpluses to end 2028, then deficits to increase significantly from 2029 (as of May 2023) (source)

Reuters courtesy BMI

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts small lithium surpluses then deficits for lithium, nickel & cobalt to increase from 2027 onwards (source)

BMI

Trend Investing vs. IEA demand forecast for EV metals (IEA)

Trend Investing & the IEA

Lithium market and battery news

On March 27, CNEVPOST reported:

Chinese EV battery maker Rept plans to build its 1st overseas plant in Indonesia...Rept Battero Energy Co Ltd (HKG: 0666), a power battery maker backed by Chinese stainless steel and nickel giant Tsingshan Industry, plans to build its first overseas factory in Indonesia to expand its presence to overseas markets. Rept's first overseas battery plant will be housed alongside Tsingshan's existing operations in Weda Bay and could begin operations as early as next year.

On March 27, Ground News reported:

China’s ‘battery king’ dismisses solid-state EV commercialisation as years away. Robin Zeng, founder and chief executive of CATL, spoke to the Financial Times. Zeng said the much-hyped technology did not work well enough, lacked durability and still had safety problems. He pledged to invest some of the company's Rmb264bn ($36.6bn) in such projects....

On March 27, Mining.com reported:

Chile opens 26 lithium salt flats to private companies...with the goal of increasing local production of the battery metal by 70% in a decade, but as the mining minister told MINING.COM last year, it has reserved the Atacama and Maricunga salars for state majority control.

On March 28, CNEVPOST reported:

CATL, bus maker Yutong jointly launch battery with up to 15-year lifespan...Yutong launched the battery at an event for new energy commercial vehicles today, saying it has a lifespan of up to 15 years and 1.5 million kilometers.

On March 31, Reuters reported: "Indian Oil, Panasonic Energy enter pact to make lithium cells...in India."

On April 2, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported:

Lithium metal deficit could limit next generation battery development this year...Such batteries use lithium metal as the anode material...If all suitable lithium metal produced in 2024 was used for lithium metal batteries, the industry could support five to ten gigawatt-hours [GWH] of cell production...Benchmark assesses global lithium metal production capacity to have been over 7,500 tonnes per year in 2023, but less than half of that was battery grade. China leads in established capacity, accounting for over 90% of 2023 capacity...The precursor to lithium metal is lithium chloride. Although this can be sourced directly from brine, with several lithium metal producers vertically integrating this process, the majority of brine resources have an unsuitable impurity profile for integration.

On April 3, Car News China reported: "Nio rolls out first mass-produced 150 kWh semi-solid battery pack."

On April 16, Investing News reported:

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review... "Market participants expect downstream lithium demand to remain relatively weak and with no imminent concerns about supply shortages, we forecast a tentatively balanced market in 2024," Fastmarkets explains...“We forecast a fairly balanced market in 2024,” the Benchmark price and data analyst said. “While the low price environment has caused some project expansions to be pushed back slightly and some of the marginal, higher-cost supply has come offline — this has been mostly counterbalanced with larger producers producing more.”

On April 22, Bloomberg reported:

Huayou Cuts lithium production, costs on battery metals rout...He didn’t give any details on the scale or timing on the plan to curb production... Chinese firm posted 49% drop in net income in first quarter. Lithium, copper and nickel inventories expanded last year.

On April 23 Wood Mackenzie announced:

What goes up must come down: the evolution of the lithium industry... Undoubtedly, demand for lithium will continue to be strong in the coming years as the world continues to decarbonise. It is also no secret that while demand continues to grow, the rates will be lower than the extraordinary rates seen in some periods in the last few years...The incredible prices seen in 2022 spurred many investments into lithium chemical capacity, and we expect much of this capacity to enter the market in 2024 and 2025. During these two crucial years, we are currently forecasting an additional 873 kt LCE to be added to supply. This growth exceeds the entire lithium market size in 2022. Of this additional production, 69% will be from Chinese-based assets, including 39 new refinery assets in China alone. The supply growth will exceed the increase in demand, and the market will enter a period of supply surplus.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (ALB)

On April 10, Seeking Alpha reported:

Albemarle upgraded at BofA, saying lithium pricing has bottomed...after Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral with a $156 price target, raised from $137, based on the bank's view that lithium pricing bottomed in Q1 and market fundamentals could improve from here.

On April 17, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle donates $1 million to Cleveland Community College to further support workforce development programs..."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM), Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY), Covalent Lithium (SQM/WES JV)

On April 24, Mining Weekly reported:

Codelco chairman says SQM lithium deal set to give 85% of benefits to state. Chile's government is expected to receive 85% of "associated benefits" including taxes and lease payments from a planned partnership between state-run copper miner Codelco and lithium company SQM from 2031, Codelco chairman Maximo Pacheco said at an event on Tuesday. The two companies are negotiating the details of the agreement to partner on lithium mining in the Atacama salt flat, with a May 31 deadline to reach a final deal. The agreement outlines that 70% of benefits will be allocated to the state from 2025 to 2030, Pacheco said.

Upcoming catalysts:

H1, 2024 - Mt Holland spodumene production targeted to begin (SQM/Wesfarmers JV).

H1, 2025 - Production to start and then ramp to 50ktpa Lithium hydroxide [LiOH] at the Kwinana refinery in WA (SQM/Wesfarmers JV).

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) [ASX:LTM](formed from the Allkem and Livent merger in Jan. 2024)

No significant news for the month. The Company did state that "it will release first quarter 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024."

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772] (OTCPK:GNENY)

On April 3, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium announced:

Ganfeng Lithium have signed a cooperation agreement with Pilbara...to complete a joint Feasibility Study for a potential downstream conversion facility to produce lithium chemicals. This move will further deepen the partnership between the two parties and is of significant importance in ensuring the stable supply of raw materials for #GanfengLithium, enhancing lithium compound production capacity, and diversifying the layout of lithium compound production...

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466], Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA) is a JV with Tianqi Lithium (51%) and IGO Limited (49%). TLEA owns the Kwinana lithium hydroxide facility in WA

On March 25, Tianqi Lithium announced:

Officially Released! Tianqi Lithium participates in drafting the World's First Lithium Industry Product Carbon Footprint Guidelines...

On April 15, Tianqi Lithium announced:

Tianqi Lithium successfully issued its first short-term financing bonds in 2024. In March 2024, Tianqi Lithium successfully registered RMB 6 billion of open market bonds, and today successfully issued the first issue of RMB 300 million of short-term financing bonds in 2024 at an interest rate of 2.35%, which is significantly lower than the market level, creating two corporate bond issuance records of the highest registered amount and the lowest issuance interest rate...

On April 23, Tianqi Lithium announced:

Profit warning...for the three months ended 31 March 2024, (i) the net loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company would range from RMB3,600 million to RMB4,300 million (unaudited), as compared with the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company being RMB4,875.23 million for the corresponding period of last year; (ii) the net loss after deducting the non-recurring profit or loss would range from RMB3,600 million to RMB4,400 million (unaudited), as compared with the net profit after deducting the non-recurring profit being RMB4,836.32 million for the corresponding period of last year...

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTCPK:PILBF)

On April 19, Pilbara Minerals announced: "March 2024 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Solid operational performance with production volume of 179.0 thousand [K] dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene concentrate in the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (March Quarter) with the P680 Primary Rejection Facility achieving nameplate production capacity in the second half of the Quarter.

Average estimated realized price was US$804/dmt3 (CIF China) on a SC5.3 basis in the Quarter.

Relative to the December Quarter 2023 (prior Quarter), prices stabilized and then increased toward the end of the March Quarter. The pre-auction sale of 5k dmt at US$1,106/dmt SC5.5 in March reflects the ongoing demand and positive pricing for unallocated production volume.

Revenue declined 27% to $192M compared to the prior Quarter, reflecting a 28% decline in average realized price, partly offset by a 3% increase in sales volume.

Unit operating cost (FOB) of $675/dmt increased by 6% compared to the December Quarter...

Unit operating cost (FOB) of $675/dmt in the March Quarter is lower than $691/dmt for the half year ended 31 December 2023 demonstrating the trend of improved unit operating cost performance during FY24. Excluding the cost of the temporary mobile ore sorting equipment, unit operating cost (FOB) for the March Quarter would have been ~$625/dmt.

March set a new monthly production record with over 80k dmt produced at a unit operating cost (FOB) of less than $625/dmt...

Strong balance sheet position, with March Quarter end cash balance of $1.8B. Cash reduced by $362M in the March Quarter due to lower pricing and continued capital expenditure for P680 and P1000 Expansion Projects. Both Projects remain on schedule and on budget.

Expansion and extension of offtake agreements with Ganfeng and Chengxin. New offtake agreement signed with Yahua allocating medium-term volumes while preserving long-term optionality.

Binding term sheet signed with Ganfeng to complete a joint feasibility study on a potential downstream conversion plant."

Upcoming catalysts:

End Q2, FY 2024 - P680 Expansion Project set to reach full capacity.

Q3 FY, 2025 - P1000 Expansion Project set to begin production.

Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN] (OTCPK:MALRF)

Mineral Resources lithium assets include Mt Marion Mine (50% MIN: 50% Ganfeng). Wodgina Lithium Mine (50% ALB: 50% MIN).

On April 24, Mineral Resources announced: "Exploration and mining activity report January to March 2024 (q3 FY24)." Highlights include:

FY24 Volume and Cost Guidance Reaffirmed

"FY24 volume and cost guidance maintained for all operations...

Corporate

"...Sold interest in Azure Minerals Limited (ASX: AZS) following acquisition proposal from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. and Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd.

Sold non-core interest in Develop Global Limited (ASX: DVP)..."

Lithium

"Spodumene concentrate pricing improved later in the quarter, with a 22k dmt shipment sold at US$1300/t (SC6 equivalent) in March.

The weighted average SC6 equivalent price achieved in the quarter across all three lithium operations was US$1,030/dmt.

Wodgina attributable spodumene concentrate production of 49k dmt and shipments of 64k dmt.

Wodgina FY24 forecast to be on the low end of volume guidance and upper end of cost guidance.

Lithium battery chemical production of 6.8kt, with a 7% qoq increase in sales to 7.0kt.

Mt Marion spodumene concentrate production increased 9% qoq to 91k dmt, with attributable shipments of 76k dmt.

First full quarter of production following the acquisition of Bald Hill, with a total of 30k dmt spodumene concentrate produced.

Entered into a binding agreement, subject to conditions, with Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS) to acquire the Lake Johnston nickel concentrator plant."

On April 24, Mineral Resources announced: "$1.5m placement at premium. Mineral Resources completes due diligence at the Horse Rocks Lithium Project."

"...Horse Rocks is located 8km west of MinRes Mt Marion Lithium Mine (66.1MT @ 1.36% Li2O), in a similar structural setting to the Mt Marion Lithium Mine.

Soil sampling completed at the Jingjing Lithium Project, located in the same regional setting as the Bald Hill Lithium Mine of MinRes and the Buldania Lithium Deposit of Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR), with results expected mid-June.

The Company continues to build a pipeline of Lithium-focused Projects with funds from the Placement to also be used to assess new lithium projects."

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGML] (SGMLF) (SGML)

Sigma is producing lithium spodumene at its Grota do Cirilo Mine in Brazil.

On March 27, Sigma Lithium announced: "Sigma Lithium secures premium final price of US$ 1,333/t for 22,000 t of quintuple zero lithium, with 85% pre-payment for delivery in 2 weeks."

On April 1, Sigma Lithium announced: "Sigma Lithium announces final investment decision and initiation of construction to double production capacity to 520,000t/y." Highlights include:

"Sigma Lithium announces that it concluded the Final Investment Decision to double production of its unique Quintuple Zero Green Lithium from current 270,000t/y to 520,000t/y.

The Board of Directors approved the initiation of construction of a second line of its Greentech Industrial Plant (“Phase 2 Industrial Greentech Plant”) expanding capacity by 250,000t/y, with Capex of $100mm (FEL3). Sigma had already been awarded a full environmental license to build and operate the Phase 2 Industrial Plant in 1Q24.

The Company is in process to start construction activities on site this month for earth civil works, foundation, and infrastructure installation mobilizing equipment and approximately 200 workers...

Low production cost resulting from increased throughput and overall expenses discipline led to significant financial margins and the ability to generate free cash flow (FCF). FY23 Adjusted EBITDA of $49.1m, representing a margin of 36.4%. FY23 EBITDA of $24.5m. 4Q23 $29m of FCF generation.

4Q23 cash operating costs of $549/tonne FOB Vitoria, and pro forma of $455/tonne FOB Vitoria."

On April 15, Sigma Lithium announced:

Sigma Lithium increases conservation program against deforestation to reach record area of 7 km2; receives letter from NASDAQ regarding delayed form 40-F; filing expected before end of April...

On April 15, Sigma Lithium announced: "Sigma Lithium announces loading 22,000t shipment with 85% prepayment at premium prices."

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Grota do Cirilo Mine construction to double capacity to 520,000tpa of spodumene.

AMG Critical Materials N.V. [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) (Formerly AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV)

On April 15, AMG Critical Materials N.V. announced:

AMG Critical Materials N.V. completes issuance of $100 million incremental term loan...AMG will use the proceeds of the new incremental term loan for general corporate purposes and lithium resource development...

Upcoming catalysts:

H1, 2024 - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 40ktpa) forecast to begin, bringing total production capacity to 130ktpa. The lithium concentrate plant shutdown to facilitate the expansion from 90,000 tons to 130,000 tons will take place in the first quarter of 2024.

2025-2028 - German LiOH facility expansion plan with Modules 2-5 (100,00tpa LiOH).

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCQB:SYAXF)

On April 4, Sayona Mining announced: "Operational review supports NAL ramp-up plan." Highlights include:

"Operational review supports continuation of North American Lithium (NAL) production; full value of recent capital improvements yet to be realized.

Multiple daily production records achieved in March 2024 with process recoveries above expectations.

Capital improvement initiatives provide line of sight to steady state production in 2024.

Target to reduce NAL unit operating costs by end of 2024."

On April 11, Sayona Mining announced: "Drilling at Tabba Tabba finds high potential pegmatites." Highlights include:

"Maiden drilling identifies high potential lithium, caesium, tantalum (LCT) type pegmatites at Sayona’s 100% owned Tabba Tabba Lithium Project, Western Australia.

Ground gravity surveying has commenced, including over the southern extensions to the Tabba Tabba tantalum mine and at the Roadside Prospect to focus future deep drilling.

Deep drilling targets along the 7.5km strike length Tabba Tabba lithium corridor to be the focus for 2024 exploration, in potential boost for Sayona’s global lithium base."

On April 19, Sayona Mining announced: "Sale of Troilus Gold Corp shares." Highlights include:

"Sayona has sold 19,213,000 shares in Troilus Gold Corp (TSX:TLG) at C$0.63 per share in a block trade via Desjardins Capital Markets.

Gross proceeds realized of approximately C$12.1m (A$13.7m).

Proceeds redeployed to the development of the Moblan Lithium Project and ramp-up of North American Lithium (NAL)."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Spodumene production ramp up at NAL operations (owned SYA 75%: PLL 25%).

Piedmont Lithium (PLL)[ASX:PLL]

Piedmont Lithium 100% own the Carolina Lithium spodumene project in North Carolina, USA; as well as 25% of the North American Lithium [NAL] Project in Canada and up to 40.5% of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana (JV with Atlantic Lithium and Ghana Gov + Ghana MIIF).

On April 10, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Strategic review supports continued ramp-up at NAL..."

On April 15, Piedmont Lithium announced:

Piedmont lithium receives mining permit approval for Carolina Lithium... “This is an exciting day for all of us at Piedmont Lithium...We plan to develop Carolina Lithium as one of the lowest-cost, most sustainable lithium hydroxide operations in the world, and as a critical part of the American electric vehicle supply chain. The Project is expected to contribute billions of dollars of economic output and several hundred jobs to Gaston County and North Carolina’s growing electrification economy...

On April 16, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Annual report – ASX additional information..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024-25 - Carolina Lithium (100%) - Off-take or project funding announcements.

2025 - Ewoyaa Project in Ghana (up to 40.5% PLL) construction targeted to begin, subject to funding.

?2026+ - Tennessee Lithium hydroxide Project targeted to begin.

Core Lithium Ltd. [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF) (CORX)

Core 100% owns the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia.

On April 11, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Finniss Mineral Resource increased by 58%." Highlights include:

"Total Finniss Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 58% to 48.2Mt @ 1.26% Li2O.

Combined Lees & Booths Mineral Resource Estimate grows by 429% to 14.5Mt @ 1.11% Li2O.

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate declared for Seadog.

Significant increases to known deposits and an additional new deposit included in the Mineral Resource Estimate.

2024 exploration program is underway with results to be announced as they become available."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Any resumption of mining operations at the Grants open pit at Finniss where mining has been suspended in Jan. 2024.

Lithium Americas Argentina [TSX:LAAC](LAAC)

Lithium Americas Argentina owns the Argentina assets (Cauchari Olaroz JV, Pastos Grandes, Sal de la Puna) from the LAC split.

On April 22 LAAC announced: "Lithium Argentina to release First Quarter 2024 results on May 13, 2024."

Upcoming catalysts:

By mid 2024 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production ramp to 40ktpa. From 2025+ a Stage 2 20ktpa+ expansion is planned.

NB: Ganfeng Lithium (51%) and Lithium Americas Argentina (49%) own the JV company Minera Exar S.A., which owns 91.5% interest and is entitled to 100% of the production from the Cauchari-Olaroz Project. The 8.5% interest is owned by Jujuy Energia y Mineria Sociedad del Estado (“JEMSE”) (a company owned by the Government of Jujuy province).

Zijin Mining Group [SHA:601899] [HKSE:2899] (OTCPK:ZIJMF)

Zijin Mining owns 100% of the 3Q Lithium Mine in Argentina, with Stage 1 production started producing 2,903t LCE in 2023 and planning to ramp to 25,000tpa LCE. Zijing Mining is a large diversified mining group with global mines focused on copper, gold, zinc/lead, silver and lithium.

On March 26, Zijin Mining Group announced:

Zijin continues to deliver strong output growth in 2023...Lithium carbonate equivalent output was 2,903 tonnes...As of December 31, 2023, Zijin’s attributable measured, indicated and inferred resources include...13.46 million tonnes of lithium resources (LCE)...

On March 29, Zijin Mining Group announced: "Zijin releases 2023 ESG report: Advancing sustainable mining and inclusive development."

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Mine in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy. Argosy initially plans to ramp Stage 1 to 2,000tpa lithium carbonate.

On March 27, Argosy Minerals announced: "Annual report 31 December 2023."

On April 8, Argosy Minerals announced:

Dynamic modelling produces outstanding results for Rincon Lithium Project. Dynamic modelling results indicate: brine can be pumped for a period of up to 42 years to produce 12,000tpa of lithium carbonate, or brine can be pumped for a period of up to 22 years to produce 24,000tpa of lithium carbonate.

On April 19, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon Lithium Project – Progress update." Highlights include:

"2,000tpa operational works are progressing on the path toward continuous production operations.

Regulatory EIA approval for 10,000tpa operation expansion – formal documentation being finalized for final sign-off by Salta Mining Secretary.

Refocused efforts on the strategic partner process with positive recent progress....

The Company continued progressing operational works at the 2,000tpa lithium carbonate facility, which has successfully produced ~81 tonnes of battery quality lithium carbonate product to date..."

On April 24, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon Lithium Project – EIA approval for 10ktpa expansion granted." Highlights include:

"Government of Salta Province officially approves Company’s Environmental Impact Assessment for development of the 10,000tpa battery quality lithium carbonate production operation expansion at Rincon Lithium Project

EIA approval significantly de-risks Rincon Project development and Argosy will prioritize strategic partner process to secure capex funding and off-take arrangements for the 10,000tpa expansion operation."

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Rincon Lithium full ramp-up toward steady-state production targeted, 2,000tpa operation.

Covalent Lithium - Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY)/ SQM (SQM) JV

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV ("Covalent Lithium") between Wesfarmers and SQM, located in Western Australia. Stage 1 plans to ramp to 300ktpa spodumene production after beginning in March 2024.

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2025 - Kwinana LiOH refinery planned to begin and ramp to 45-50ktpa LiOH.

Lithium miner ETFs

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) - A pure play lithium ETF

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION)

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) 10 year price chart (source)

Seeking Alpha

Trend Investing lithium demand v supply model forecasts

Trend Investing forecasts lithium demand to increase 10.7x this decade.

Note: A Nov. 2020 UBS forecast is for "lithium demand to lift 11-fold from ~400kt in 2021 through to 2030."

Conclusion

April lithium prices were generally flat after some price recovery in Q1, 2024.

Highlights for the month were:

Chinese EV battery maker Rept plans to build its 1st overseas plant in Indonesia.

China’s ‘battery king’ (CEO of CATL) dismisses solid-state EV commercialization as years away.

Chile opens 26 lithium salt flats to private companies.

CATL, bus maker Yutong jointly launch battery with up to 15-year lifespan and 1.5 million kilometers.

Lithium metal deficit could limit next-generation battery development this year.

Fastmarkets - "We forecast a fairly balanced market in 2024."

Huayou Cuts lithium production, costs on battery metals rout.

Wood Mackenzie forecasts an additional 873 kt LCE to be added to supply (69% from Chinese-based assets) in 2024 and 2025, leading to a market surplus.

BoA upgrades Albemarle to a Buy with a $156 price target on their view lithium prices bottomed in Q1.

Codelco chairman says SQM lithium deal set to give 85% of benefits to state from 2031, up from ~70% in the period from 2025 to 2030.

Ganfeng Lithium has signed a cooperation agreement with Pilbara Minerals to complete a joint FS for a potential downstream conversion facility.

Tianqi Lithium issues a profit warning for a net loss for the three months ended 31 March 2024.

Pilbara Minerals Q1, 2024 saw record production, but revenue declined 27% to $192M, due to lower prices. P680 and P1000 Expansion Projects are on budget and schedule. Signed new offtake agreement with Yahua.

Mineral Resources entered into a binding agreement with Poseidon Nickel Limited to acquire the Lake Johnston nickel concentrator plant.

Sigma Lithium announces final investment decision and initiation of construction to double production capacity to 520,000t/y.

AMG Critical Materials N.V. completes issuance of $100 million incremental term loan.

Sayona Mining operational review supports NAL ramp-up plan. Target to reduce NAL unit operating costs by end of 2024.

Piedmont lithium receives mining permit approval for Carolina Lithium.

Core Lithium Total Finniss Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 58% to 48.2Mt @ 1.26% Li2O.

Lithium Americas closes US$275 million underwritten Public Offering.

Zijin Mining Group LCE output was 2,903 tonnes in 2023.

Argosy Minerals - Rincon Lithium Project – EIA approval for 10ktpa expansion granted.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

