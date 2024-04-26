Vertigo3d

The four most dangerous words in investing are "this time is different." -Sir John Templeton.

Investing by aphorism is dangerous. Sir John Templeton was a famed contrarian investor, and many deploy his quote as if it possesses a kind of iron authority congruent with the Sir in front of his name. But it does not. The statement is an example of dialetheia, more colloquially called "true contradictions."

Statements such as these are simultaneously true and false, or at least may be interpreted as such by readers. An example would be if someone were in the doorway, it would be reasonable to say they are either in or out of the room. If you clarify, you can create more truth. John is walking through the doorway into the room. We aim to build upon and clarify to the extent we can as investors trying to seek alpha in markets. A more thorough process that reflects reality instead of emotion will outperform the crowd over time.

One extension of this logic you should always remember is DO NOT invest based on aphorisms, particularly when they come from very thoughtful people like Sir Templeton. Surely, he would advise you not to use this as your sole guiding light. The principle of many-sidedness comes to mind, and it is vital to remember that there is another equally true side to Templeton's famous quote. Each time is different. Each technological trend is different and unique.

Sir John Templeton was a famed contrarian. He did the opposite of what many thought you should do to achieve his considerable investing success, and the prevailing wisdom is currently Tech will have trouble outperforming after such a prolific run.

viso.AI

So when he is often cited in the way that he is regarding the Tech run-up, it gives me a chuckle. Many people think of AI myopically as well. There's a lot more to it than just large language models aka LLMs, and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has a leg up in plenty of areas that are currently less appreciated by the market, but that will likely prove highly lucrative (and appreciated by shareholders) when deployed at scale.

If you look at what Alphabet has been doing in AI well before the world knew about ChatGPT, you wouldn't have believed rumors that it was about to have its lunch eaten by competitors. Sober assessment is the linchpin of contrarian investing. An assessment of Alphabet's consistent message on AI despite its public stumbles tells me there is a lot of upside in this stock, and their blockbuster earnings report validated that position.

CB Insights

Like when Sir John Templeton bought rather than sold, at the advent of the Second World War, buying the Technology giants right now despite valuation risk and because of faith in the prospects of AI precisely because this time is different, would be more in line with Templeton's investment philosophy than those frequently honoring his heuristic would care to admit. Sir Templeton advocated assessing things with an even and optimistic disposition and avoiding anxiety.

Alphabet's Valuation and Artificial Intelligence Potential

A sober assessment of the Technology firms and the intangible investments required for their success suggests they could be dramatically economically underestimated by GAAP accounting measures. Similarly, the intangible competitive prowess and world-class talent these firms have shouldn't be underestimated. Furthermore, I advocate owning technology companies for the long term. If you look at the 10-yr Growth Exit DCF (discounted cash flow), there is over 50% implied upside for Alphabet. I would agree with this model more than the 5-year if I had to pick one, given the company's economics and investments.

ValueInvesting.IO

It is unconventional to call Technology firms like Alphabet undervalued, but I continue to think many continue to be. Evidence supports this in Alphabet's case as well. Analysts are simply behind the pace of their AI-driven earnings, and I suspect this will only increase as product integrations and launches continue at Alphabet. I'm particularly excited about the new LLM-enabled search engine that the firm is working on.

Unlike the Internet boom, which favored small corporate entities and capital-light approaches to create networks that could then be monetized, the current path of AI monetization is adding features to massive mature product ecosystems.

This eliminates a lot of the risk of the internet approach, but, of course, comes with a different set of risks, like Google recently found out with their public Baird and Gemini face-plants.

The barriers to entry in the artificial intelligence revolution are much higher. Many of the Magnificent Seven have spent considerable amounts of their total earnings on the essential and expensive wares necessary to compete.

Investing in plenty of web companies was successful as long as you kept owning the fraction of them that were successful. But there are only a few companies with the capacity to be successful in the early days of the AI revolution, and Google is one of them.

The robust improvement to Alphabet's capital return policy, including the introduction of a dividend and a $70 billion buyback that was announced on this earnings call is a major positive and will measurably reduce risk for long-term shareholders, which I highly advise you become if you are not already!

Artificial Intelligence will likely revolutionize the digital economy in the way automobiles revolutionized the physical one. And the scope of this opportunity is likely less than what is even reflected in the rich valuations of Magnificent Seven components. Artificial Intelligence is different.

Data Science Dojo

Despite some initial stumbles, this earnings report suggests Alphabet will have one of the prime seats at the table that decides the future of AI.

It has been ever since their earliest days, but ultimately the future cashflows anchor the valuation, and Alphabet and some of its Magnificent Seven peers are showing that they can rapidly monetize a profound technology. The opportunity in massive sections of the economy like Healthcare means the addressable market will likely continue to gain. AI-associated demand doesn't appear to be slowing down this earnings season.

Delve Insight

The fact that the barriers to entry in the early stages of commercial artificial intelligence are so high is a distinct and potentially enduring advantage that those at the vanguard of the technology can potentially buttress. The ubiquity with which AI can potentially touch nearly all industries means the market opportunity is likely not fully understood.

Templeton will eventually be right, and the excesses of the artificial intelligence hype will eventually blow off. But this time is also different, and I think we are much earlier in the typical s stages of psychology because Big Tech continues to deliver, and I think they are just getting started. Use cases keep proliferating across the economy, and Google has been investing full steam ahead into artificial intelligence well before ChatGPT exalted the term in the public consciousness.

One Rag Time

It is always wise to modify true contradictions to gain a greater truth. I think we are early in the days of artificial intelligence, more 1995 than 1999 as Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives likes to say. Many investors incorrectly assess the opportunity as akin to the Internet revolution in many ways, but as I've discussed, in many ways it is the opposite in terms of which commercial entities are best suited to deliver the leading-edge technological solutions and mass monetization that Tech shareholders crave.

Seeking Alpha

Alphabet has given Wall Street its best fireworks yet this earnings season. Not only did the firm smash estimates on the top and bottom lines, but they restored confidence in the AI strategy of the firm's embattled leadership. Many inside and outside the firm had been publicly doubting Mountain View for various reasons and because of a few notable public stumbles with the Baird and Gemini launches.

However, those who doubted Alphabet seem to have been given a large slice of humble pie. I had recommended the stock back in August because it was undervalued. Now, I agree with another Seeking Alpha analyst that an upside breakout is imminent.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

Like Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Alphabet is more cyclical than say Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) or Apple Inc. (AAPL) due to its high dependence on digital ads for revenue. Digital advertising can be very economically sensitive because companies basically can stop and start it based on their conditions. So, Alphabet is very exposed to macroeconomic risks. The recent GDP report was lighter than expected. And inflation is seemingly a bit sticky with an increasing risk of re-igniting, according to some.

Ernie Tedeschi

Either way, though, the stall in inflation does put an extra risk on longer-duration stocks like Alphabet because their future earnings are discounted by the level of interest rates. However, Alphabet's business and its ability to borrow at extremely preferential rates, even when compared with Uncle Sam right now, help to mitigate this risk on an idiosyncratic stock level. But it is still subject to the macro risk like any other Technology stock. A stronger U.S. dollar doesn't bode well for either Alphabet's earnings prospects or global inflation.

Bloomberg, MUFG GMR

Increasingly, there are indicators that a recession could be likely or approaching. Furthermore, rising technological fragmentation between Chinese and U.S. spheres could redefine markets in a way unfavorable to Alphabet. Obviously, given the increased cyclicality of Alphabet's digital-ad-based earnings, any major threat to economic activity could affect the company adversely.

Fed policy error.

The banking crisis worsens.

Return of inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of private assets.

Increased political risk during an election year.

Furthermore, the firm is entering a highly competitive and highly capital-intensive competition with very ruthless and cunning adversaries. In the Valley, Alphabet employees have a reputation for being coddled and not working as hard as some of their Magnificent Seven peers. While I think the recent earnings report and recent layoffs have helped disavow investors of this stereotype, there could be something to it. The Google-ey culture immortalized in the movie The Intern is something that many in the investing world love to hate. Still, the company's accomplishments in AI are beginning to speak for themselves.

Conclusion

Academics and practitioners use multiples because of the evidence that high multiples often precede below average returns in the long run. That used to be true because the price reflected expectations for future value creation and growth that was too rosy, resulting in a lofty multiple relative to the near-term profit outlook. But the rise of intangibles means that both earnings and invested capital are understated, weakening the signal that earnings and multiples formerly provided. -Michael J. Mauboussin and Dan Callahan.

Of course, I do not fully discount the wisdom of the good Sir Templeton's quote. Human psychology and risk aversion and how it interplays with asset prices and creates speculative bubbles are certainly perennial in markets. But I'm not saying something revolutionary here when I say that every technological revolution is literally different, and how it ends up being accretive or diluting to shareholders very much depends on these idiosyncrasies.

Schwab

One thing a lot of Technology investors dismiss is dividends, given their generally subordinate position to price gains in the market's darlings. I think if you want to build long-term wealth, accessing major thematic trends through markets is one of the best ways to achieve this. The different character of the AI revolution is making the economic gains from the technology a lot more accessible than during the internet revolution. Alphabet's current earnings report makes me think the company can continue showing the margin growth and FCF growth that impressed shareholders this quarter.

Seeking Alpha

While investment in Internet companies was primarily undertaken by venture capital firms in the Internet revolution, the Big Tech firms now account for a larger share of investment in AI startups than the entire venture capital segment does. This is a very different dynamic than the internet revolution.

Google has grown up in many ways. This earnings report indicates that it has paired a leading competitive edge in artificial intelligence and vast product networks that can be improved in ways highly accretive to shareholders. The stock is much more modestly valued than peers by key metrics, even with today's gain. This last report suggests forecasts could be low.

valueinvesting.IO

I strongly recommend owning Alphabet for the long term. When you have an oligopoly in a new technological trend, owning all of them can help mitigate the risk of anyone failing. This is one area where investing logic converges between the AI revolution and the internet revolution. However, since an increasing component of early-stage investment is being done through the Magnificent Seven, the gains in stock price could wildly exceed even the high expectations currently focused on the world's most valuable companies. Alphabet's CEO also gained a lot of needed confidence after this blow-out report.