Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 1:52 PM ETByline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146K Followers

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brooks Rennie - Head of Investor Relations
Alberto Paracchini - President
Roberto Herencia - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tom Bell - Chief Financial Officer
Mark Fucinato - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Long - Raymond James
Terry McEvoy - Stephens Inc.
Nathan Race - Piper Sandler
Damon DelMonte - KBW
Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Byline Bancorp First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Belle, and I will be your conference operator today. [Operator Instructions] Please note, the conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to introduce Brooks Rennie, Head of Investor Relations for Byline Bancorp to begin. Please go ahead.

Brooks Rennie

Thank you, Belle. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Byline Bancorp’s first quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

In accordance with Regulation FD, this call is being recorded and is available via webcast on our Investor Relations website, along with our earnings release and the corresponding presentation slides.

As part of today’s call, management may make certain statements that constitute projections, beliefs or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We caution that such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company's risk factors are disclosed and discussed in its SEC filings.

In addition, our remarks in slides may reference or contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, but not substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found within the appendix of the earnings release.

For

Recommended For You

About BY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BY

Trending Analysis

Trending News