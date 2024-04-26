Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Costco: Looking Overvalued, Maybe Time To Checkout?

Nivesha Investors profile picture
Nivesha Investors
192 Followers

Summary

  • Costco's revenue growth is moderating, and it may be time to reevaluate its valuation multiples.
  • FY24 P/E is at a historical high of 45x and growth is slower than historic averages, making it hard to justify the current share price.
  • Valuation methodologies suggest that Costco is overvalued by over 30%, making it a good time to consider taking profits.

Costco With Empty Parking Lot

Steven_Kriemadis

We last wrote about Costco (NASDAQ:COST) (NEOE:COST:CA) in late 2022. It was already trading at a premium, but given the quality and growth outlook, we rated it a buy. The long-term thesis is still intact, stable revenue growth, improving

This article was written by

Nivesha Investors profile picture
Nivesha Investors
192 Followers
We use Cash Flow Returns On Investment based DCF valuation tools provided by our affiliate company, ROCGA Research.With over 20 years of experience in investment analysis, we are actively seeking out undervalued and quality companies.ROCGA Research is an online platform that provides an objective and systematic framework to value companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
COST:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News