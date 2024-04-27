Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FOMC Meeting, Jobs Report, And Apple Earnings Headline Big Week

Investors will have their eyes on the Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. jobs report next week as they look for more direction on if the economy is heating or cooling. The interest rate policy statement from the FOMC will be watched more for any verbiage changes, with futures trading implying a 97% probability that interest rates will be kept at their current levels. There is very little consensus on the direction of the economy, and some analysts, such as Investing Group Leader Mott Capital Management, suggest that stagflation could be an issue.

In corporate earnings, major reports are due from a wide range of companies across sectors, including ConocoPhillips (COP), Pfizer (PFE), Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN). Cruise line operator Viking Holdings (VIK) will launch its IPO, while A.P. Moller - Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBF) (OTCPK:AMKBY) will officially spin off its towage and marine services activities unit. Chinese electric vehicle makers NIO (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and XPeng (XPEV) will update on monthly deliveries, which could impact Tesla's (TSLA) share price if anything dramatic falls out.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 29 - NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Chegg (CHGG), and Medifast (MED). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 30 - Amazon (AMZN), Eli Lilly (LLY), Coca-Cola (KO), AMD (AMD), McDonald's (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX), PayPal (PYPL), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Mondelez International (MDLZ), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Lemonade (LMND) See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, May 1 - CVS Health (

