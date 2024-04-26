shaunl/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In the eight years since 2016, the shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) have roughly tripled:

It has been a bumpy ride at times, but shareholders with a long-term perspective have been well rewarded. In addition, the company has grown its dividend every year for the past 13 years.

An analysis of its fundamental data suggests those capital gains will continue, with GATX enjoying strong utilization rates and pricing growth. At the same time, it is a relatively low-risk stock, one that was only modestly affected by COVID-19.

I have a one-year price target of $137.50 and rate the stock a Buy.

About GATX

This 125-year-old company owns and leases transportation assets, primarily railcars, but also spare engines for aircraft and tank containers. Originally known as General American Transportation Corporation, it began trading on the NYSE in 1920.

At the end of last year, according to its 10-K for 2023, its Rail North America segment was operating 110,766 railcars and 523 locomotives; the Rail International segment, comprising Rail Europe and Rail India had 38,028 railcars.

GATX also has a third segment, Engine Leasing (formerly Portfolio Management), which comprises an ownership stake in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY). These joint ventures lease aircraft spare engines; in addition, this segment includes GATX Engine Leasing, or GEL, a wholly-owned aircraft spare engine leasing business. This segment had also owned marine assets, including Specialized Gas Vessels, but those were all sold by the end of 2023.

It released its Q1-2024 results on April 23, 2024, and highlights included:

Total revenue: $379.9 million versus $338.9 million in Q1-2023.

Total expenses were $265.9 million compared to $246.1 million year over year.

Net income was $74.3 million versus $77.4 million in Q1-2023.

Diluted earnings per share: $2.03 compared to $2.16 in 2023.

Dividends declared were $0.58 per share versus $0.55 in the same quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents reached $479.1 million, up from $450.7 million in 2023.

Total debt was $7.850 billion versus $7.644 billion last year.

At the close of trading on April 25, 2024, the stock was valued at $127.99, and it had a market cap of $4.47 billion.

Competitors and competitive advantages

There are enough other firms to make its markets competitive, and some of those other firms are larger or have corporate parents with large pockets.

Rail North America's primary competitors are Union Tank Car Company (a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B)); Wells Fargo Rail (a subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is made up of the former GE Capital Rail Services and First Union Rail Corporation); CIT Rail (a division of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)), and Trinity Industries Leasing Company (a subsidiary of Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)).

Rail Europe's main competitors are VTG Aktiengesellschaft (VTG); the Ermewa Group (now Streem Group), Wascosa AG, and Touax SCA (TOUP.PA).

Both segments compete on the basis of railcar availability, maintenance capacities and expertise, customer relationships, and lease rates. Notably, price appears to be a minor factor.

In the 10-K, GATX argues that it continues to invest in its maintenance network because its strong performance is a key advantage. It does not list any other aspect of its business as a competitive advantage; however, the margins suggest there must be at least a few. Its ROCE over the past five years has averaged 9.28%, which is 22.36% better than its peers and competitors in the Industrials sector.

Its margins also suggest competitive advantages.

Margins

Its gross margin is 72.95%, far higher than the Industrials median of 30.59%; the EBITDA margin is 55.67% compared to 13.57% for the sector; and the net margin 17.64%, roughly triple the sector median of 5.83% (all margins [TTM]). These margins suggest the company has at least some pricing power and likely a moat.

For a leasing company, asset utilization is a key metric, and in GATX's case, fleet utilization for Rail North America was 99.4% at the end of Q1. Rail Europe's rate was 95.3%, and Rail India was 100%. Leased cars generate revenue while unleased cars are an expense.

High rates of utilization suggest good maintenance and sales/marketing practices. As noted above, GATX has a network made up of six facilities that can do cleaning, routine maintenance, general repairs, and more. It also has a smaller maintenance facility as well as two locations that provide locomotive services. In all of these cases, robust maintenance means more uptime, higher revenue, and better margins.

Similarly, well-maintained cars are less likely to be involved in accidents, which could generate significant amounts of legal exposure. Its risk management operations include a continuous improvement methodology to identify safety risks and hazards, as well as improvements.

Growth

As the following chart shows, revenue and net income have been relatively flat over the past decade, while EBITDA has made gains in the past five years:

GATX Revenue EBITDA Net Income chart (SeekingAlpha)

Normalized diluted EPS isn't much higher than it was 10 years ago, but it is at least recovering from a decline that lasted several years:

GATX EPS chart (SeekingAlpha)

Management noted several growth factors in its conference call with analysts at the end of the first quarter:

With international passenger air travel picking up, GATX is seeing better performance at Engine Leasing, now that the COVID-19 pandemic has faded.

Demand for rail cars is strong in India, as the country continues to develop its infrastructure. The CEO noted that if they could get more railcars, they would lease them out.

Rail transportation demand varies according to economic conditions, and currently, those conditions favor GATX. As the firm explained in its 10-K, there is stronger demand, and lease rates are moving higher. Combined, that should give a good boost to both the top and bottom lines.

Railcar companies use utilization rates as a key metric; they measure how much of the fleet is leased versus availability. Another important metric is the Lease Price Index, which tracks renewal rates for a group of railcars that represents its fleet, excluding boxcars. At the end of Q1, the index was at a positive 33.5%, which was better than the positive 28.3% in Q1-2023.

GATX issued guidance of $7.30 - $7.70 per diluted share for 2024, compared to $7.12 reported in the Q4-2023 earnings release. It reiterated that outlook in the Q1-2024 guidance.

Diluted EPS of $7.30 per share would be a 2.50% increase, while earnings of $7.70 would be an 8.15% increase. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that diluted EPS will hit $7.63, an increase of 7.89%:

GATX EPS Estimates table (SeekingAlpha)

Its dividend has grown for 13 consecutive years and currently yields 1.84%. Over the past five years, the CAGR has been 4.6%, and its payout ratio is 32.23%. In 2023, GATX repurchased 24,520 shares for $2.6 million.

Management and strategy

Robert Lyons has been President and Chief Executive Officer since 2022, following a stint as President of Rail North America. Before joining GATX in 1997, he worked for the Financial Relations Board and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

Thomas Ellman is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, a position he's held since 2018. Before joining GATX in 1993, he worked with GE Equipment Services, Railcar Services, and at KPMG.

This slide from the Stifel 2024 Transportation & Logistics Conference, on February 13, 2024, outlines the company's strategy and tactics:

GATX Strategy & Tactics slide (GATX presentation)

To summarize, GATX aims to run an efficient and effective railcar business by buying its rolling stock at economically attractive prices, leasing them to quality customers at an attractive rate, servicing the cars to keep up productivity, and selling or scrapping them at the right time. In other words, something of a buy low, sell high strategy.

Valuation

Based on some standard valuation measures, GATX is reasonably priced:

GATX Valuations table (SeekingAlpha)

All three P/E measures are lower than their Industrials sector medians, the one available PEG measure shows both the company and the sector as being undervalued (with GATX being more undervalued than the sector), and the EV/EBITDA ratios are on both sides of the sector medians.

Overall, then, they indicate the stock price is modestly undervalued to fairly valued. The Wall Street analysts have a one-year price target that is 7.43% higher than the April 25 close of $127.99.

GATX Price Targets chart (SeekingAlpha)

That's consistent with the higher end of the earnings estimate for this year, 7.89%.

The odds of GATX making those price and earnings targets are high. As noted in the Growth section, demand is high and lease pricing is moving up. As CEO Lyons said in the Q1-2024 release, "We continue to experience solid demand globally for most railcar types in our fleets." As also noted, Engine Leasing is also on an up slope, as commercial travel rebounds from COVID-19.

For the reasons above, I agree that $137.50 is a reasonable price target, and give it a Buy rating. The one other Seeking Alpha rating in the past 90 days is a Hold, as is the Quant rating. The Wall Street analysts provide two Strong Buys and two Holds.

Risk factors

Right now, GATX is enjoying high demand, which makes it easier to increase its prices. However, lower demand would have the opposite effect, making it harder to maintain rates. A North American, European, or Indian economic slowdown could lead to lower revenue and earnings.

Much of its business involves moving commodities. The sellers of commodities are usually price-takers, so their ability to pay higher rates for transportation may be constrained, leading to lower demand for railcars.

Moving railcars in trains is inherently risky and subject to accidents. That risk of exposure is multiplied when those cars contain flammable liquids and other hazardous cargoes. And, then there is the risk that the company may not be able to buy adequate insurance coverage at a reasonable cost. To some extent, this risk of accidents is mitigated by the company's practice of quality servicing and its continuous risk improvement initiative.

GATX operates in multiple jurisdictions and is therefore exposed to geopolitical and currency risks. In 2023, the firm benefited from the U.S. dollar-Euro exchange rate and generated an extra $7.4 million US in revenue. However, benefits may rapidly change to losses for reasons beyond the control of the company.

At the end of 2023, just six shareholders collectively owned more than 60% of its common stock, and therefore independent shareholders may not have any influence on major corporate decisions (at the end of the first quarter, individuals, and insiders owned 0.63% of shares outstanding, while institutions owned 99.35% - the remainder is owned by private corporations).

Overall, I do not consider GATX a risky stock. Its business is to move essential products from place to place, and barring a deep and lengthy recession, it should continue to turn out profits and dividends. The share price did fall a bit because of COVID-19, but no more drastically than in any of its other cycles:

It currently has a 24-month Beta of 0.87, meaning it is less volatile than the S&P 500.

Conclusion

GATX Corporation offers investors an opportunity to enjoy modest capital gains, a rising dividend, and manageable risk in one security. For the next year, at least, it is well-situated to capitalize on strong demand and pricing power, which are expected to grow its earnings over the next two years.

Barring another round of rising inflation, a serious economic slowdown, or other trouble, the company should keep improving its top and bottom lines. I rate the stock a Buy.