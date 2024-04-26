Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Fund Market Sees First Weekly Inflow In Three, Adding $5.5 Billion

Apr. 26, 2024
Jack Fischer
Summary

  • Last week, the fund market saw an astonishing $143.5 billion in outflows - the largest weekly outflow since the week ending September 16, 2009.
  • This past week, money market funds (+$5.7 billion), commodities funds (+$401 million), taxable bond funds (+$305 million), and municipal bond funds ($+200 million) each reported inflows.
  • Alternative investments (-$630 million), mixed-assets funds (-$381 million), and equity funds (-$106 million) suffered outflows.

The data in the article below is sourced from Lipper’s Global Fund Flows application. GFF can be found on LSEG Workspace (“FundFlows”).

During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended April 24, 2024, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including

Jack Fischer
Jack Fischer joined the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is responsible for fund market analysis and research, covering both U.S. and Canada. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

