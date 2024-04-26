Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CubeSmart (CUBE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 2:43 PM ETCubeSmart (CUBE) Stock
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Schutzer - Vice President of Finance
Christopher Marr - President and Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Martin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Spenser Allaway - Green Street
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI
Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Jeff Spector - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Eric Wolfe - Citi
Ki Bin Kim - Truist securities
Keegan Carl - Wolfe Research
Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
Brendan Lynch - Barclays
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Mike Mueller - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CubeSmart's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, April 26, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Josh Schutzer, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead, sir.

Josh Schutzer

Thank you, Lara. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to CubeSmart's first quarter 2024 earnings call. Participants on today's call include Chris Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer.

Our prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session. In addition to our earnings release, which was issued yesterday evening, supplemental operating and financial data is available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cubesmart.com.

The Company's remarks will include certain forward-looking statements regarding earnings and strategy that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The risks and factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are provided in documents the Company

