Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wendel (WNDLF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2024 2:55 PM ETWendel (WNDLF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

Wendel (OTCPK:WNDLF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jérôme Michiels - Executive Vice President & Director of Wendel Growth
Olivier Allot - Head of Investor Relations & Data Intelligence

Conference Call Participants

Geoffroy Michalet - ODDO BHF
Alexandre Gérard - CIC
Grégoire Hermann - Berenberg
Arnaud Palliez - CIC Market Solutions

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Wendel's Q1 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] You can also ask your questions on the webcast; Olivier Allot, Director of Financial Communication and Data Intelligence, will read them. I must advise you that this conference is recorded today.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Jérôme Michiels, Wendel's Executive Vice President and Director of Wendel Growth. Please go ahead, sir.

Jérôme Michiels

Thank you and good afternoon and welcome to this Q1 2024 trading update. I'm very happy to be here today with Olivier Allot and Lucile Roch from our Investor Relations team.

To go through the key highlights of this quarter, I'm on Page 3 of the presentation. And I will start with the consolidated sales that we are reporting at €1.848 billion which is 11.7% overall in terms of growth and 6.9% organic growth. So a solid quarter for this Q1 2024. The net asset value is also up by roughly 11% since December 31, 2023, at €178.1 per share. As you will see, the increase is fully attributable to the appreciation of the share price of Bureau Veritas by more than 20% since the beginning of the year.

We have carried out the deployment of our new strategic orientations, with the disposal of 9% of Bureau Veritas share capital that generated around €1.1 billion of proceeds to us at

Recommended For You

About WNDLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WNDLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News