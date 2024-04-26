nuttapong punna/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of kinase biology concern Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have rallied 40% since late October, after positive pivotal trial data from vimseltinib in the treatment of TGCT or tenosynovial giant cell tumor. With the only approved TGCT therapy under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy protocol due to hepatotoxicity risks, vimseltinib is poised to make significant inroads in this indication. With encouraging post-trial, patient subset data from Qinlock prompting a pivotal trial for a trimmed down second-line GIST indication, this small developmental firm merited a deeper dive.

Company Overview:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a Waltham, Massachusetts-based biotechnology concern focused on the development of cancer and other therapies leveraging its expertise in kinase biology. The company markets one commercial product, Qinlock (ripretinib) for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) in a fourth-line (4L) setting and is advancing two other clinical programs in pursuit of multiple indications. Deciphera was formed in 2003 and went public in 2017, raising net proceeds of $124.6 million at $17 per share. Its stock trades at just over $14.00 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $1.2 billion.

Platform

The company’s commercial, clinical, and preclinical assets are the output of its switch-control kinase inhibitor platform, which is designed to produce compounds that interact with specific regions of the kinase regulating switch function, known as the activation switch and switch pocket. A kinase is an enzyme that donates phosphate groups to other molecules, specifically, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids – a process known as phosphorylation. This transfer alters the state of the molecule, affecting its activity, reactivity, and ability to bind to other molecules. As such, kinases play a key role in many physiological processes, including metabolism, cell signaling, protein regulation, and cellular transport, among others. Kinase dysregulation contributes to the progression of diseases, including cancer. With over 500 kinase-encoding genes, there are a plethora of activation switch and switch pocket molecular structure variations. Currently, approved kinase inhibitors target less than 10% of the known kinase population.

And although kinase therapies have meaningfully contributed to the treatment of cancer, they are beset with shortcomings such as off-target toxicities that limit dosing, as well as a limited durability of response, due to the development of treatment-resistant mutations by the targeted kinase.

Deciphera’s approach is to target the conformation-controlling switches that kinases rely on for activation; thus, keeping them ‘off’. Specifically, it designs inhibitors that target the switch pocket, resulting in broader activation against a targeted kinase or spectrum-selective targeting against a group of on-target kinases. The company believes this strategy will result in higher activity than currently approved kinase inhibitors – even against treatment-resistant mutations – while lowering off-site toxicity. That said, it is ineffective against certain kinases that interfere with access to the switch pocket in the MAP kinase family (MEK and ERK), which constitute less than 10% of all known human kinases.

To date, Deciphera’s platform has spawned one commercial and two clinical assets, with two more expected to enter human studies in 2024.

Qinlock

Deciphera’s approved treatment is Qinlock, an oral switch-control kinase inhibitor that was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with GIST, who have received three or more kinase inhibitors, including Novartis’ (NVS) 1L treatment Gleevec (imatinib), in 2020. Now approved in over 40 countries, it is designed to inhibit the full spectrum of all known drug-resistant mutations in KIT and PDGFRA kinases. Qinlock generated FY23 net product revenue of $159.1 million, up 27% from $125.5 million in FY22.

That said, its attempt to achieve blockbuster status by jumping to a 2L setting failed when it did not meet the primary endpoint of improved progression free survival [PFS] versus standard of care, Pfizer’s (PFE) Sutent (sunitinib), in a Phase 3 study (INTRIGUE) that readout in November 2021. That body blow initially reduced Qinlock’s peak-sales forecast from ~$1.4 billion down to ~$175 million. It also resulted in a one-day, 76% downdraft in the company’s market cap to $516.4 million, later precipitating the laying off of 35% (140) of its workforce. Having peaked at $71.11 in February 2020, shares of DCPH bottomed out in March 2022 at $6.51, culminating a 91% decline.

That said, in the 453-patient study, Qinlock did demonstrate a median overall survival of 35.5 months versus 31.5 for Sutent (hazard ratio = 0.86). Furthermore, after a closer look at the INTRIGUE data, Deciphera discovered that Qinlock provided a substantial clinical benefit in 2L GIST patients with mutations in KIT exon 11 and 17/18, where patients on Qinlock experienced median PFS of 14.2 months versus 1.5 on Sutent (p<0.0001). In addition, Deciphera’s therapy had a more favorable safety profile, with patients experiencing Grade 3/4 treatment emergent adverse events at 27.4% versus 57.9% on Sutent.

These revelations impelled the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) to include Qinlock as a preferred regimen for 2L GIST patients intolerant to sunitinib in March 2023. The data was also compelling enough for Qinlock to receive a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic GIST who received prior treatment with imatinib, and who harbor a KIT exon 11 mutation and co-occurring KIT exon 17 and/or 18 mutations. In August 2023, enrollment commenced on a pivotal 54-patient, open-label Phase 3 trial (INSIGHT) pitting Qinlock against Sutent with the primary endpoint PFS.

Although this is a very positive development for the patient population subset, according to management, it won’t move the net product revenue needle substantially, only raising the therapy’s peak-sales from ~$175 million to ~$375 million. Further constraining upside is the fact that Sutent has gone generic. That said, 4Q23 net sales of Qinlock were $46.7 million, up 42% from $32.9 million achieved in 4Q22 and 38% domestically.

Vimseltinib

Blockbuster status is also unlikely for the company’s most advanced clinical asset, vimseltinib, an oral switch-control kinase inhibitor of colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumors (TGCTs). They are a group of rare, benign tumors that involve the connective soft-tissue membrane that lines the inner surface of joint capsules, such as those found in the knee, elbow, and ankle (among others). These tumors can cause pain, swelling, joint stiffness, and restriction of movement in the joint. Surgery is the typical treatment option, but TGCTs recur in ~45% of diffuse-type and 10% of localized tumors. Approximately 14,000 to 18,000 Americans are diagnosed with this disorder annually, with comparable incident rates in the EU5.

Daiichi Sankyo’s (OTCPK:DSKYF) Turalio (pexidartinib) was approved for TGCTs associated with severe morbidity or functional limitations and not amenable to improvement with surgery in 2019 after achieving an objective response rate (ORR) of 38% versus 0% on placebo at week 25 in its pivotal trial. However, it includes a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy protocol due to hepatotoxicity risks, likely a function of off-site binding. It was also rejected in the EU. Gleevec is also prescribed off-label for this indication, for which Deciphera estimates the total addressable domestic market, or TAM, at ~$700 million.

In a Phase 3 study (MOTION) that was read out in October 2023, vimseltinib achieved a 40% ORR at week 25 versus 0% for placebo (p<0.0001) and also achieved a five-fold improvement in active range of motion as compared to placebo (p=0.0077). However, the real separation from Turalio occurred in the safety profiles, where vimseltinib, which boasts 100-fold selectivity for CSR1R over closely related kinases, was clearly superior. Further buttressing this result was a survey of 20 TGCT treaters, all of whom stated that they preferred vimseltinib to either Turalio or Gleevec.

On the back of this clinical success, Deciphera intends to file an NDA with the FDA in 2Q24, as well as an MAA with the EC in 3Q24.

It should be noted that there are several other clinical programs pursuing CSF1R targeting to treat TGCT, the most noteworthy of which is Hong Kong-based Abbisko Therapeutics’ pimicotinib, which produced an ORR of 87.5% in 32 patients at one year in a Phase 1b study. It is currently undergoing evaluation in a Phase 3 trial and has attracted a licensing deal for greater China with Merck (MRK) that onboarded upfront cash of $70 million.

Although neither therapy is likely to achieve blockbuster status on its own, management believes these two treatments (assuming vimseltinib approval) can achieve combined peak sales north of $1 billion.

Early-Stage Pipeline

Behind vimseltinib in the clinic is DCC-3116, a ULK inhibitor designed to address mutant RAS and RAF cancers. It is undergoing evaluation in a Phase 1/2 trial as a monotherapy and in combination with Amgen’s (AMGN) Lumakras (sotorasib) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors with KRAS mutations. It is also being paired with Qinlock in patients with GIST. By YE24, Deciphera anticipates selecting a Phase 2 dosage.

The company also expects to enter the clinic with pan-RAF inhibitor DCC-3084 in 1H24 and with next-generation KIT inhibitor DCC-3009 in 2H24.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To fund these activities, in addition to Qinlock sales and an ATM facility that onboarded cash of $14.6 million in FY23, Deciphera conducted a secondary offering in January 2023, raising net proceeds of $134.5 million at $18 per share. With those transactions, the company held cash and investments of $352.9 million at YE23, providing it an operating runway into 2H26.

The Street is largely positive on Deciphera’s prospects. Since early February, six analyst firms, including TD Cowen and Stifel Nicolaus have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered $16 to $30 a share. Barclays ($9 price target) and J.P. Morgan ($16 price target) have Hold/Sell ratings on the equity. On average, they expect Qinlock and (eventually) vimseltinib to generate net revenue of $200 million in FY24 and $256 million in FY25.

Verdict:

Since the release of the MOTION data on October 30, 2023, Deciphera’s stock is up 40%. That was after the outlook for Deciphera improved with the post-trial analysis of Qinlock in a 2L setting. Irrespective of Turalio and other pursuers of the TGCT indication, vimseltinib will essentially have a first-mover advantage assuming approval. Given these developments, management’s projection of $1 billion of peak sales from these two therapies appears attainable.

As such, with a current valuation of just $1.2 billion, look for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to continue to grind higher. Therefore, the stock seems worthy of a small "watch item" holding for now. If the shares give back a decent amount of their recent gains, DCPH could be accumulated to build a larger holding.