Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diving Into Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have rallied 40% since October after positive trial data for vimseltinib in the treatment of TGCT.
  • Vimseltinib is expected to make significant progress in the TGCT indication, as the only approved therapy is under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy protocol.
  • Deciphera's switch-control kinase inhibitor platform aims to produce compounds that target specific regions of kinases, resulting in higher activity and lower toxicity compared to current kinase inhibitors.
  • An investment analysis around Deciphera Pharmaceuticals follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Biotech Forum. Learn More »

Scientist team meeting and writing analysis results in the laboratory study and analyze scientific sample

nuttapong punna/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of kinase biology concern Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have rallied 40% since late October, after positive pivotal trial data from vimseltinib in the treatment of TGCT or tenosynovial giant cell tumor. With the only

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
48.78K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DCPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DCPH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DCPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DCPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News