Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.01K Followers

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis McDaniel - IR Officer
Steve Johnston - Chairman and CEO
Mike Sewell - EVP and CFO
Steve Spray - President

Conference Call Participants

Charlie Lederer - Citi
Mike Zaremski - BMO
Michael Phillips - Oppenheimer
Greg Peters - Raymond James
Grace Carter - Bank of America
Meyer Shields - KBW

Operator

Good day, and Welcome to the Cincinnati Financial First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dennis McDaniel, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Dennis McDaniel

Hello, this is Dennis McDaniel at Cincinnati Financial. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

Late yesterday, we issued a news release on our results along with our supplemental financial package, including our quarter-end investment portfolio. To find copies of any of these documents, please visit our investor website cinfin.com/investors. The shortest route to the information is the Quarterly Results link in the Navigation menu on the far left.

On this call, you'll first hear from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Johnston; and then from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell. After their prepared remarks, investors participating on the call may ask questions.

At that time, some responses may be made by others in the room with us, including President Steve Spray; Chief Investment Officer, Steve Soloria; and Cincinnati Insurance's Chief Claims Officer, Marc Schambow; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Theresa Hoffer.

First, please note that some of the matters to be discussed today are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. With respect to these risks and uncertainties, we direct

